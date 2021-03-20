WILMINGTON – Back in the 1960s and 70s, the Wilmington High School Football program was a powerhouse, winning multiple league championships and displaying a laundry list of extremely talented players. In that mix of greats, came many who were undersized, but so tough and just were so quick off the ball and hit everything in sight. Those players, such as a 120-pound offensive guard named Jimmy Gillis for example, seemed to really energize the rest of the team with their relentless work ethic.
Fast forward to 2021, and meet Dylan Clerico who seems to fit that exact mold of Gillis type players of the past, in terms of size and work ethic.
As one of the captains on this year's team, Clerico's height and weight varies depending on who you ask. No matter the actual number is, there’s no doubt that he is vastly undersized, giving up probably 80 to 100 pounds each game, yet that never phases him.
“Dylan's an undersized kid but he's really strong and he's fast,” said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner. “He reminds me of the undersized kid that Tewksbury had several years ago. The kid who played center and middle linebacker (Zach Weitz). He was just a pest. For me, when I was an offensive linemen, those were the guys who I hated to deal with – those fast guys who are going to make you fight the fight in an open field as opposed to a phone booth.”
While the coach and player agree that Clerico stands in at 5-foot-7 inches, coach says the weight is “150 if lucky” while the player says 160. Either way, 5-foot-7 at 145 or 160 pounds, playing defensive end or defensive tackle is quite the challenge.
“Upfront on the offensive line, we weren't sure what we were going to do so about an hour before the first practice, I texted him and said, 'hey we may need you on the offensive line. I know you are 150 pounds, but I know you'll come off the ball and you are tough'. He said 'yeah whatever you need me to do'. We were able to get it figured out with some other younger guys who progressed a little bit more. He's just that type of kid, who is willing to do whatever you ask of him,” said Turner.
Clerico’s that type of player, who will take a beating that he doesn't need to take everyday in practice.
“Dylan's just tough as nails and kind of a throw back player,” said Turner. “He doesn't care what he's doing or what he has to do, he's going to whatever he can to help the team. He's not a kid who is going to bark at the other kids but he's a true, true, lead by example kind of guy. He does all of the right things the way you would want them to be done.
“He practices really hard. We have just 28 or 29 kids with the varsity. He's a senior captain and trust me if anyone is deserving to not go out on scout teams, it's him, but he's the first one out there everyday and he's giving our kids a great look. That's the type of attitude and teammate he's been.”
Clerico started playing football at a young age and worked his way up through the Pop Warner program. When he was in the eighth grade, he started to compete in Jiujitsu and over 1.5 years, he earned his Green Belt. He stopped before his sophomore season and switched to wrestling.
Competing in all physically and demanding sports – including lacrosse for one season – Clerico said that he's grown accustomed to being the smallest on any field or gym.
“I do see a lot of bigger guys on the line so there's no surprise that I'm not the biggest guy on the line. I try to work hard and just do whatever I can,” he said. “My parents are short so I got the genetics, so I've been used to it.”
Playing defensive end or tackle and going up against guys who are over 100 pounds heavier than you, can't be a day at the beach?
“Defensive end, that was a weird transition because I had never played that position before (high school),” he said. “I feel like I was able to do it pretty well and I'm back at that position this year and hopefully I'll be able to do the same thing. The biggest adjustment is instead of getting outside, I have to break the line and I try to stay low and keep the fundamentals.”
Clerico believes that if the Wildcats are going to have any kind of success in terms of wins and losses this season, it all starts with the defense, with a handful of veteran guys.
“I really think (that defense is our strength). Overall, we have Shane Roberts who is a big factor, Stephen Smolinsky is another bug guy, but with our defensive side, our line is where you see a lot of your younger guys like Jake Chirichiello who is a big guy and Jack Malloy, who is a good player and also Marcello (Misuraca). A lot of those younger guys are really showing that they are here to win.”
On offense, as of right now Clerico doesn't have a starting position.
“I'm behind a very good player as fullback is my secondary position on offense. I don't think I'll see the offensive field much this season. (Starter Marcello) Misuraca is a very good player. He has a real bright future ahead of him,” said Clerico, whose brother Devin was a former defensive back/wide receiver who graduated in 2019.
Dylan Clerico already has a bright future ahead of him. A student who regularly gets A's and B's, he's hoping to attend Amherst College and major in business or finance. Until then, he wants to play some football and loves his surrounding cast.
“I think we have a great group of guys here so if we all do our jobs and play together, we'll be able to have a successful season. We have a lot of committed people and we have a lot of younger guys who are good, and who look like they want to win. I feel like we haven't seen that in a long time. Plus we have one of the biggest freshmen classes that we have seen here in a long time so I feel like we're a really rounded team and we'll be pretty good.
“I just feel that this group is different. We have something here that we can actually work with and hopefully we can make something out of ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.