WILMINGTON – Starting the season out with an 0-2-1 record and then going four days without a practice due to the short pause of all athletics, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team really needed and wanted to beat league rival Melrose at home on Saturday afternoon.
Just 2:32 into the game, things looked bleak for the 'Cats who took two penalties. Melrose scored one goal on the two-man advantage and after settling down a bit and playing their game, the Wildcats rallied back and scored the game's next three goals to come away with a solid 3-1 victory.
"It was good to get the win and good to get a couple of goals," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "We had some overhandling of the puck and then early penalties (hurt us). The shooting difference came on penalties. They had a shot edge basically because of power plays. (Brenden Fennell) No. 17 is a really strong player. That was a great goal that he scored. Overall, we'll take this win, move on and try to get the next one."
After last year's season ended, it was thought that this would be a monumental season for Melrose, but before the season and since it started, the Red Raiders lost five players due to transferring to Juniors or other schools, leaving the team with less depth. However, the team still has plenty of size and several snipers, including Fennell, who got things rolling for the visitors with the power play goal as he came off the right point and fired a wrist shot to the top left hand corner.
Still on the power play, Melrose managed to move the puck around very well and put four shots on net, all turned away from senior goalie Alex Fitzler, who was extremely sharp, agile and overall terrific in this one, stopping 25-of-26 shots on the night.
His effort along with his teammates staying out of the penalty box, allowed the 'Cats as a team to settle down. Just 3:18 after Melrose took the lead, Wilmington tied it up. On a line change, defenseman Matt Pendenza took the puck up the left wing boards. He skated into Melrose end and took a quick shot which was originally saved but the puck squirted loose and Nathan Aliberti was there to pounce on it and drive it home.
Melrose followed with penalties coming with 13:31 and 9:44 left, but combined the 'Cats managed just three shots on net. Wilmington was then called for a penalty with 1:23 to go. It appeared as if the 'Cats would ride out the rest of the period holding off Melrose from scoring, but the reverse happened. Freshman Mike Daniels, who had a real strong game, blocked a shot in his end and went on a breakaway, beating the goalie to the left side on a nice move. That game winning and short-handed goal came with 11 seconds left in the period, totally demoralizing the Red Raiders.
"Michael is a big strong kid. He has good athletic instincts. He had a strong game," said Scanlon.
Just 47 seconds into the third period, the penalty to the 'Cats expired. On the change, senior forward Jason Davey came off the bench and took a long stretch pass from Pendenza. Davey took the puck towards going towards his left and was on a 1-on-1 battle with a defenseman. He took strides towards the center of the net, pushing off the player, before finding an opening to slide the puck home for an impressive individual effort and more importantly the much needed insurance goal.
Later in the period, Melrose was called for two penalties and the 'Cats couldn't convert. Fitzler kept it a two-goal lead with a big glove/body save off a turnover. Then with over 12 minutes left in the game, senior forward Chris Bernazani broke up a D-to-D pass and went in alone but was tripped up. The officials called for a penalty shot. He took it, made a beautiful move, beating the goalie on the right side, but his high backhand shot nailed the top bar, going straight down and out.
"Tough break for Bernazani when he went in alone. He did the right thing and the puck hit underneath and went bar down and out," said Scanlon.
With under five minutes to go, Fitzler again came up big making a huge save off the stick of Will Pierce, and Wilmington was able to come away with the victory, which says a lot considering everything the team has been through over the last week-plus.
"We got shut down before the Wakefield game so we didn't skate for about four days. Then we got two practices in before we played today so we weren't all that far behind. It's never good but we are adjusting on the fly everyday now. The conditioning could be better but we're hanging in there," said Scanlon.
On top of the four days off, the 'Cats also lost senior forward and captain Peter Kourkoutas, who suffered what appears to be a season ending injury from the team's previous game with Wakefield.
"Having Peter out, hurts out because he would have been matched up with (Fennell) because Peter's a lot more of a physical player. We switched the match-up and (Robert) Courtney was put on him and did a good job engaging him (with physical contact)."
Besides Fitzler and the three goal scorers, Wilmington also got great performances out of defenseman Matt Vinal, as well as the team's third line consisting of Aliberti with Bill Alworth and Tristan DiMeco.
"Vinal was good and solid for us. He's been a good player for us (thus far)," said Scanlon. "I thought our third line helped us out a lot. They carried play against (Melrose's) third line and that helps us stay a little bit fresher (with our other two lines) especially with the 22:30 minute halves."
Wilmington had a rematch with Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have a make up game with Wakefield on Saturday night in Everett beginning at 6:30 pm. The team will then have a week off before hosting Watertown on February 6th.
