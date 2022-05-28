BURLINGTON – Jeandre Abel “gets it”. And when a high school athlete “gets it”, truly the Sky is the Limit.
The senior had a terrific all-around performance at last Thursday's Middlesex League Championship Meet. The Wildcats finished in seventh place with 43 points and he scored almost half of those points, notching a total of 19.5 between his first place finish in the triple jump, a second in the 200 and being a part of the third place 4x100 relay team.
When asked about his first place from the triple jump, rather than get all caught up in the win and the medal, he said it's more about fine-tuning and more importantly, improving his craft.
“I used to really be all about winning, but now I'm more focused on getting a faster time (or a better jump),” said Abel, who last spring captured the ML title in the 100-meters (11.43). “If I got like to a 20 second time in the 200 and got third place, I would be so happy because that's still a 20 second time in the 200.”
The triple jump event was first on the list for the night. After going through the first flight, he got into the finals where he had a mark of 42-06, which was almost a foot off what he did the previous week when he won the Andover Booster's Meet.
“I already knew that I was going to win (today), so I wanted to get a personal record and jump 44 feet to break the school record, which I didn't do,” he said. “In our last meet, I got 43-07 and at this meet I got 42-06 so I was a foot off, but I wasn't that into it in this meet for some reason. I just had a mental blockage. I could have definitely done better and I will at states and all-states if I make it. I was just out of it and thinking about something else, almost the whole time.”
While he may have been distracted, Abel did pull out the win, finishing ahead of Lexington's Ioannis Alexios Kontothanass (42-00) and teammate Willie Stuart (41-08). For Abel, he said winning it was a slow progression, but things picked up when he sped up on his approach.
“The first jump (my speed) was slow and I got like 40-feet something. Then I kept getting more speed on my approach (on my next series of jumps). I was like a foot behind the board (on one jump) and then I fixed that and I was right on the board,” he said. “I ran faster and I worked on my last phase. I have a bad habit of not kicking my feet out. I bring my knees up, but I don't kick my feet out and you need to do both and I'm working on that. Last week at the Andover (Boosters) meet, I didn't struggle with that and did well (kicking my feet out), but today I didn't do it.”
Immediately after finishing the triple jump, Abel had the preliminary race of the 200-meters, where he finished third at 23.22. After some rest, he came back for the finals and upped that mark, finishing second at 22.90. Then he finished it off with the third place finish with the relay team.
“Jeandre had an awesome day and he's really coming along in the triple jump over the last two weekends,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “He won the Andover Invitational last week with a 43-7 (mark). Today was really wet and slippery so his mark of 42-6 (is still pretty good). He's got the physical traits to be really good at that event. He's had difficult with the consistency with the mark and his approach, and now he's really starting to get those down.”
Abel's jump of 43-07 from the previous week ranks him second all-time in school history. He passed Marty Boudreau's 1981 mark of 43-06.50 and now trails Doug Stewart, who back in 1974, jumped 44-06.50.
Kinney, as well as the rest of the coaching staff and of course Abel, firmly believe that he can break the school record.
“(First-year assistant) Coach Devin Langenfeld did triple jump in high school and college, and he's been instrumental in helping both Willie (Stuart) and Jeandre. They have been working on that third phase (of the triple jump), kind of like the long jump phase of lifting up their legs and kicking out and extending it.
“Eventually you want all three phases to be equal so a lot of times people tend to get real aggressive in the first phase, the hop phase and that compromises phases two and three. So they have been getting much more consistent and both Willie and Jeandre are super athletic, so you know that they are going to do pretty good at that (event). We have high expectations for them next week at the state meet.”
