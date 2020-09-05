This story originally ran in the July 7th, 2015 Town Crier edition. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Wilmington 12-year-old softball team which won the state championship title.
WILMINGTON — Thirty-five years ago, a group of young girls came together to accomplish something that the town of Wilmington had never seen before.
And this past Saturday, that group gathered together to remember those memories.
In the summer of 1980, the 15 members of the Wilmington 12-year-old all-star softball team went on a historic run in the District 13 tournament, emerging as Massachusetts State Champions.
It was an incredible effort that required contributions from every single girl on the team. Led by manager Bud Callahan and coach Frank Stone, Wilmington took their streak all the way to the New England Regionals, where they were finally ousted by Connecticut held in Augusta, Maine. Connecticut would go on to the National finals, only being defeated by the California State Champs.
Even though a national championship was not theirs to claim that summer, every girl and coach on that Wilmington team has carried the memories with them for all the years since including Saturday as the majority of the team gathered together at Rocco’s for a special anniversary event.
“It was July, it was hot as blazes, and they just did not have the caliber fields that they have today,” Callahan laughed, remembering the 1980 tournament. “These young ladies hadn’t played together before. It took some doing to get them to mesh together.”
“At a point, they started to realize maybe we could do great things,” Stone said. “They were good, there’s no two ways about it.”
Considering all the opponents and obstacles the team would face, their greatest challenge came right out of the gate with a close game against Woburn East in the opening rounds. Wilmington was forced to fight their way back from behind, depending on the great pitching by Kim Mytych.
Mytych — who finished 4-0 throughout the District Tournament — retired ten Woburn batters just in that first effort. Big RBIs from Adrianne Sartori and Kathy Robinson propelled Wilmington the rest of the way to a 7-6 win.
“Our naïve-ness really helped us,” Mytych remembered. “We didn’t go in with a cocky attitude or anything like that. We just went out there and had fun.”
From there, Wilmington proceeded to smash their way through every team that saw fit to stand between them and that state title. Val Sullivan pitched to victory over Acton Colonial North, while Yvonne Lesko and Tami MacDonald’s big bats drove the team to a 15-6 victory.
Mytych took the mound once more for a showdown with Woburn Central, a game the Wildcats took in a walk with a 10-2 final score giving the team the district championship title, which was also Wilmington’s second in three years.
With the district championship locked up, the team now turned to the Bi-Districts, facing Shrewsbury back on July 30th.
The result was a devastating victory, a 13-2 blowout with three hits each for Lesko and Nancy Fillio.
The good times kept right on rolling with a 12-4 win against Whitman, notching another win for Sullivan on the round.
The two wins in the Bi-Districts put the team into the state championship game against Jack Barry of Worcester back on August 6, 1980. Mytych was once again on the mound, and with the might of Wilmington’s bats behind her — including a seven run third inning — the Wildcats cruised to a 10-2 win to win the first ever state championship title.
Throughout the six games, Wilmington outscored its opponents 67-22.
Coming home after the state championship win, the girls were escorted back with the roars of triumphant police sirens. In addition, the team earned a top spot in a local parade and then a trip to the State House.
“We were just a bunch of girls,” Becky Batten said. “We didn’t realize at the time how big of a deal it was, in 1980. Now we look back and realize, wow, it was a big deal.”
Wilmington’s achievements were all the more notable for coming during a period in which women in athletics were still looked down upon by a large portion of the world.
The all-star team was forced to practice in tennis courts, because local fields were all being used by men’s league. Despite this low visibility, the 1980 Wilmington still managed to unite the town in support for their efforts, galvanizing high school kids, the newspapers, police, and anyone in the town who was interested in sports.
It was a truly amazing ride.
Their ride would come to an end when they moved to the regional tournament and fell short of that year’s Connecticut team by a 14-4 score. That game proved to be the team’s first ever night game, and coaches and players alike still wonder if that might have made the difference. The girls could at least console themselves knowing that they had fallen to the very best.
And the summer still managed to end on a high note, as Wilmington’s final game against Vermont ended with a 12-2 victory for the Wildcats in a consolation game. The team closed out their historic run with a 7-1 record.
“We just took it from game to game and took it as far as we could,” Callahan said. “It worked out pretty well.”
The 1980 Wilmington State Champion Softball team included: Kim Mytych, Nancy Fillio, Gail Lombard, Leigh Hastings, Becky Batten, Yvonne Lesko, Sandra Berrigan, Tami MacDonald, Adrienne Sartori, Renee Gibson, Kelly DeLuca, Lori Ross, Kathy Robinson and Val Sullivan, as well as coaches Bud Callahan and Frank Stone.
