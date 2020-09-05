Back in 2015, the Wilmington 12 year-old softball all-star team from 1980 met together at Rocco’s to celebrate their 35th reunion of capturing the hearts of this town as well as the state championship title. Getting together on that afternoon included: Front row from left, Becky Batten, Yvonne Lesko and Lori Ross; back row from left, Manager Bud Callahan, Sandra Berrigan, Gail Lombard, Kimberly Mytych, Leigh Hastings, Nancy Fillio and Coach Frank Stone. (file photo/JoeBrownphotos.com).