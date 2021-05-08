A few weeks ago, Stephanie Figueiredo was one of the 27 former Wilmington High School girls' soccer players who was named to the Town Crier's All-Time team. Well this past week the rich get richer as the junior midfielder on the Lenoir-Rhyne women's team added to her collection of hardware.
After coming back from a torn ACL, she finished the season with three goals and four assists and helping the Bears win the SAC Tournament Championship crown, she was named the program's 'Female Breakthrough Player of the Year'.
Turning to track-and-field, former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year Joe Gaudreau, now a junior on the UMass-Lowell men's team finished seventh in the 400-meters with a time of 49.78 during this past weekend's America East Championship Meet held at UML's Cushing Field.
On the female side, Emma Garrity continues to shine bright at Bryant University. Competing in the Northeast Conference Championships, she first had an incredible performance, a personal record of 57.79 to take fourth in the preliminary heat of the 400-meters, before coming back the next day to finish sixth in the entire conference with a time of 58.09 seconds.
In the same meet, two former Shawsheen Tech star athletes also competed. Alex DiPerri was 22nd in the long jump (15-7) and 23rd in the 100-meters (13.33), while Ralph Desrosiers was 27th in the 400-meters with a time of 54.79 seconds.
Finally, at the MASCAC Championship meet, freshman Juliana Patrone had a tremendous performance, as she was second in the high jump, clearing 4-11. That place finish helped the Bears win the championship team title.
On the softball diamond, freshman Ally Moran continues her dominating season as the pitcher for the Framingham State College softball team. She improved to 9-3 on the season with a complete game, 2-0 shut out over Salem State. She gave up four hits, without walking a batter and struck out seven.
That performance helped the Rams secure the MASCAC Softball Regular Season Title.
