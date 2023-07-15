The Wilmington 10-year-old All-Star team entered the district tournament looking to compete against surrounding towns while continuing to build from a development standpoint.
Wilmington typically does not enter a 10-year-old team and this team was given an opportunity to compete.
Wilmington held the lead in the first game against Billerica through the fifth inning, but ended up with a 7-5 loss.
Billerica finished with a 3-0 record in the tournament.
Zack Stroud pitched the first three innings and kept the Wildcats in the game. Nick Collins, John Boland, and Declan Riley all had key hits in the first inning to get the Wildcats off to a 4-1 lead early. Luca DiCenso had two hits and pitched well in the last three innings.
In the second game against Andover, the Wildcats again held a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.
Joe Langone pitched the first four innings and held Andover’s hitting attack down. Marco Smolinsky came in to record a big out to end the fourth.
The Wildcats lost this game 15-10 as some key errors sparked a rally by Andover in the fifth inning.
The Wildcats never gave up and battled back into the game with key hits from Jack Quinn, Josh King, and Jake Russell.
In the third game, the Wildcats lost to North Reading, 7-3.
It was another tight game for most of the day as the 'Cats trailed 2-1 before North Reading scored four times in the bottom of the third.
Wilmington rallied with two runs in the fourth to make it 6-3, but North Reading would eventually hold on.
Down 2-0 in the second inning, the 'Cats answered with a run.
Jake Russell led off with a walk and went to second when North Reading made an error on a grounder by Nick Collins. Russell eventually scored on a pair of Wild pitches.
Walks to Declan Riley and Jack Quinn loaded the bases, but Hornet reliever Jace Dunn escaped any further damage with a strikeout.
In the fourth, Luca DiCenso led off with a walk and John Boland singled before an error on a grounder by Russell allowed DiCenso to score to make it 6-2.
Against Hornet reliever Tyler Vautin, Wilmington scored again when an infield hit by Collins and single up the middle by Bryce Callahan plated Boland.
With the bases still loaded, Vautin recorded consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
Wilmington had several other good chances to score.
In the first, Joe Langone led off the game with a line drive that was caught before a double by DiCenso.
In the fifth, Quinn reached on an error to start the inning before a fielder's choice grounder by Marco Smolinsky. Smolinsky eventually reached third on a pair of passed balls before Hornet reliever Lucas Giordano struck out the next batter to end the frame.
Wilmington's pitchers included Stroud went the first 3.2 innings before Langone recorded one out and DiCenso pitched the final frame.
Stroud struck out the side in the second and recorded the first two outs of the third with Ks. He also started the fourth with two more strikeouts, giving him seven for his time on the hill.
Defensively, both teams had some excellent plays.
DiCenso was solid at shortstop for Wilmington and Callahan played well at second base.
“Despite losing the three games, the Wildcats showed that they’re not far away from the top teams in the district,” said manager Joe Langone. “This was a tremendous experience for these kids and they worked hard to compete. The boys are looking forward to continuing to develop and get ready for next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.