PITTSFIELD – The ride to actually get to their first round playoff game is something the team doesn't want to remember. But the ride to get into the playoffs itself, is something they will likely always remember.
On Saturday, the No. 35 seed Wilmington High School Baseball team took a bus ride of about 2.5 hours and just short of 150 miles one way to take on the No. 30 seed Pittsfield Generals in a Division 3 preliminary state tournament game.
Pittsfield scored three runs in the bottom of the first and cruised the rest of the way as pitcher Patrick Rindfuss tossed a two-hit shut out to lead the Generals to a 6-0 victory.
Pittsfield went on to upset one of its biggest rivals, the No. 3 seed Taconic (18-2), 8-5, and will now play in the Round of 16 against a potent offensive team of Arlington Catholic. Wilmington ended the season at 10-11, which comes after going 2-10 last year, while starting the season out 2-4.
“We had good at-bats starting from the first inning but we seemed to hit the ball to their guys, which has kind of been our issue throughout the season,” said assistant coach Connor Zaya. “I don't think we had a hitting problem, but we just hit the ball right at their guys. We also gave up three runs in the bottom of the first didn't really help.
“The bus ride didn't help. It was definitely a long bus ride. We got there two hours early, got warmed up, but I think (Pittsfield) having the home game and they took batting practice until 3 pm, so they were definitely ready to go.”
Pittsfield scored three runs in the first and then added two more in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Senior Joey Dynan was the losing pitcher. He went all six innings and battled throughout.
“Their number four batter, (Chase Racine) who we were warned about, hit the ball pretty well. He had two hits, including a double, one RBI and we intentionally walked him. I don't think the ball bounced our way. We gave up a few walks, and they got a bloop hit which scored some runs. I don't think they hit Joey a ton. He still had seven strikeouts. He pitched well and I was happy for him to see him go the distance.”
Dynan almost fell short of going the distance.
“He reached his pitch limit in the last at-bat (of the sixth inning),” said Zaya. “Before that, I went out to the mound and at that time he had 108 pitches and I told him that this was his last hitter. He went down 3-0 (in the count) and ended up battling back and stuck the guy out which was good to see. It was a good ending to his career.
“I thought we hit their pitcher harder (than they hit Joey), but once we went down 3-0, it was an uphill battle for sure. They got really loud once they were up, but we battled like we have all season. Their pitcher had good rhythm. He wasn't overpowering but he mixed his pitches up well. He moved quick. He pitched from the stretch the whole game. They were very good fundamentally and we hit into outs.”
Wilmington had two hits in the game, singles by Jacob Roque and Jack Toomey.
While the bats went silent in this loss, overall the season was a success, especially with everything the team had to overcome.
“Overall the theme of the season was adversity. We definitely dealt with adversity the whole season. That's life. My goal was to step up and try to help the kids as much as I could. I didn't want this to be a lost season. I know when something like that happens, it becomes a distraction and it's tough especially for high school aged kids to react positively towards it and I thought they did as best as they could have.
“Making the state tournament after winning two games last year season I think says a lot about the character of the team. It's trickled down so I think the senior leadership was huge. Joey Dynan is such a huge leader on and off the field. That showed all season and he stepped up whenever we needed him too. We also had guys like Matt Vinal, Jack Toomey, (Brian) Curdo, Liam Dwyer and Nate Packer. They were all good leaders. We had a lot of fun this season which was good. There were definitely times when we had to reel it in, but if you ask the guys, they had a good time this season. Unfortunately there were some games that we could and should have picked up and those would have helped us host a game rather than to drive to Pittsfield.”
After starting the season out with the 2-4 record, Wilmington won four of the next five, before losing three of the following four games. After splitting the next two, the 'Cats had to win their final two games of the regular season to get into the tournament, and they did by winning both games of the annual Dick Scanlon Memorial Tournament.
“Making the state tournament is a huge accomplishment. I'm happy for the guys for sure and I'm happy for the seniors as well. It could have been very easy for the morale to stay low all season and the kids could have packed it up, and said 'hey we have a young coach so we're going to take advantage of him' and they didn't do that at all,” said Zaya. “Overall having Coach (Chris) Grecco and Coach (Jim) Boyle there with me was a huge help as well. I definitely could not have done it by myself. The few games that I had to do by myself were definitely a struggle. I give all of the praise to the players. They could have easily just said 'our season is over' but they battled all year and that was great to see. I am definitely proud of them for sure.”
Zaya was asked about his future plans, and whether or not he would apply for the head coach position, if the spot was officially posted.
“At the moment, I'm still the assistant coach. I think my future plan is to help Wilmington Baseball in whatever way that I can,” he responded. “Whether that's coaching, being an advisor or anything (I just want to help). I'm not really sure exactly what the future plans are as I know a lot of things are going to be up in the air with the new athletic director, the new principal and all of that. If I'm not the coach, I'm not the coach, if I am the coach, than I am the coach, but my goal is just to help Wilmington Baseball any way I can.”
