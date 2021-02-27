READING – It certainly wasn't the season they wanted – between the abbreviated schedule and COVID-19 protocols – and it certainly wasn't the record they envisioned having when the season was completed.
But, last Wednesday night at the Burbank Arena, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team closed out a bumpy season with a terrific effort for all three periods in a 3-1 loss to Reading in a consolation game of the implemented Middlesex League playoff format.
The teams were tied at 1-1 at the break before Reading held the possession, territorial and goal edge in the second half, netting two goals for the victory.
The loss ended the 'Cats season with a record of 1-7-3.
“We played hard the whole game and that's something that we were looking to do,” said Steve Scanlon, who has now completed 30 seasons as head coach. “It's not the year that we wanted for a lot of different reasons but we wanted to play hard here in this last one and not have any problems so that part was good. (Reading) skated four lines at us so you knew in the second half we were going to be in trouble.”
Before last Wednesday's game, the Wildcats had scored four goals in its previous four games, including one or less three times. Although the team had its chances to find the back of the net, the execution just hasn't been there and that carried over to this contest.
“In the first half, I think the shots were 13-11 and then in the second it was 16-3, so 31 shots at the end and both of our goalies (Alex Fitzler and Sam Cedrone) were great and they held us in it,” said Scanlon. “I thought we had a few chances to score with a couple of odd-man rushes that we just didn't convert.
“It's like we were saying last week when your sample is a 20-game schedule and you go into a little bit of a scoring drought, you can come out of it, but in a ten-game schedule, when you're down to your final four or five games and your scoring dries up, you're in trouble and that's what happened.”
On the season, the 'Cats were outscored 35-20, with 14 of those goals scored coming in the first five games. Over the last six, the 'Cats scored just six goals.
Nathan Aliberti scored the lone goal in the first half for the 'Cats as the teams were knotted up at 1-1 with Fitzler making 12 saves. Sam Cedrone played the second half and was extremely busy as he saw 16 shots, saving 14 including several kick-out pad saves. The Rockets scored two goals, one coming in the seventh minute and the other in the 14th minute to close out the game and the win.
This ended the season and careers for 12 seniors including: Chris Bernazani, Cedrone, Robert Courtney, Jason Davy, Fitzler, Andrew and Derek Gallucci, James and Peter Kourkoutas, Matt Pendenza, CJ Petrie and Matthew Savage.
“We're losing a big group of seniors and you always miss your senior class. Some players took (this season) real serious and some didn't and that's the COVID season. The goal was to get the kids out there playing and that part we were able to accomplish,” said Scanlon.
Of the 12 seniors, certainly one has been and will be tough to replace.
“We missed (captain) Peter (Kourkoutas), big-time. He was the elected leader of the team and our on ice leader and (when he went down with the season ending injury) I thought we lost our direction a little bit without him,” said Scanlon. “He's a good, strong player and I think he would have kept things in order a little bit more on the team. I was disappointed for him. It's your last season and you don't get to play much.
“I was very impressed with his leadership (after the injury). Even though he was hurt and disappointed, he came to everything and tried to do what he could to help the team out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.