When the Wilmington High School golf team arrived at Woburn Country Club for its 2023 season opener on Monday, the odds weren’t exactly in its favor.
Waiting for the Wildcats on the tee box was a team who hadn’t lost a match in three seasons.
Heading into Monday’s match against powerhouse Winchester, the ’Cats were riding a 55-match losing streak.
That didn’t matter to first-year coach Mike Maloney and his group of young, eager golfers. In fact, the Wildcats welcomed the early-season test.
“To get out early and get after it was a good opportunity for us to start the year,” said Maloney following the 54-17 loss. “The kids all competed. They were a little shell shocked the first couple holes, but they competed well.”
Although the ’Cats were unable to secure any individual wins on the scorecard, Maloney is looking at the big picture for a season where he has high hopes.
“Last year when the season started we only had six guys,” he said. “My first (goal) was to rebuild the program. We had 28 kids come out for the team, which is great. We’re going to be competitive as we go through the year.”
Senior captains Joey Galvin and Bobby Cyr headlined Wilmington’s first pairing of the day, ultimately falling 7-2 and 8-1 respectively against two of the best golfers the state has to offer.
“They were playing against two of the best golfers in the state and they did well,” said Maloney. “They lost some holes making pars.”
Three of the remaining six starting spots were occupied by either freshmen or sophomores in a day that featured new beginnings for many of Wilmington’s up-and-coming golfers.
“For some of the newer players, this was their first match experience,” said Maloney.
“They were going against some of the best. They are going against the metal right out of the chute.”
Nate Anderson, a freshman who played the No. 3 spot on Monday, got a taste of his first varsity action in an 8.5 to 0.5 loss to another highly-skilled Winchester player.
Roman Synnott (6.5-1.5), Matt Driscoll (9-0), Ayden Balter (6-3), Austin Harper (6-3), and Abby Mitchell (8-1) rounded out Wilmington’s losses in Monday’s season opener.
Having practiced just three times ahead of Monday’s match, Maloney is still evaluating his players and how his team can reach its full potential. Moving forward, he hopes to emphasize the importance of situational golf.
“Some things we can work on in practice are strategic shots (and) working on where I am on the course and what’s the best (approach),” said the coach. “For me, I was able to take a lot of notes while watching them play individually.”
Winchester isn’t the only skilled opponent Wilmington will open up its season against.
With matches against Belmont (Thursday) and Reading (Monday) on the docket, Maloney is confident his group will come more experienced on the other side.
“Our first three matches are going to be tough playing the metal of the league,” he said.
“By the time we get to the (Freedom Division) side, we’ll be in good shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.