WILMINGTON – Two years ago, Aidan McGrath was standing on the grass field at the North Intermediate School and he was asked about playing with his younger brother Dillon for the first time. He responded by saying how great it was, before adding, “I know he has the potential to be an impactful player.”
While Dillon came off the bench as a sophomore reserve player during that abbreviated COVID season, he certainly showed glimpses of being that impactful player that season, as well as last year.
Take for instance the team's tenth game of last season. Wilmington paid a visit to Arlington for a Middlesex League cross-over game. The Spy Ponders were one of the top Division 1 teams in the state at the time, who were led by Eric Widrick, arguably the best goalie in the state last year. At the time of the game, he had given up just two goals in nine games, posting six shut outs in the first eight. McGrath and company gave Arlington all it could handle throughout that entire game. Wilmington, a team that didn't win a single game all season, trailed 1-0 until the 55th minute when McGrath took a direct kick from 20 yards out and buried it. That tally stunned Widrick and the Spy Ponders and it tied the game up at 1-1. Nine minutes later, Arlington, who finished the regular season unbeaten, defeated Wilmington, by a 2-1 score.
Widrick, who finished the season with 13 shut outs, was named the Middlesex League Liberty Division MVP and was named to the All-State Team, received a Division 1 college scholarship and is now the starting goalie at Colgate University as a freshman.
Entering this senior season, McGrath is one of the Wildcats' captains. Head coach Steve Scanlon is hoping to see his center-midfielder bury more chances like that one starting with Wednesday's opener against Reading (results not known as of presstime).
“Dillon's a good player. He knows the game well, has good skills, he's good on the ball and he's very good at the dead ball stuff – he takes direct kicks well,” said Scanlon. “That kid (Widrick) is starting at Cornell, on a scholarship, and in last year's game Dillon beat him on a direct kick. We scared them that day, it was a 1-1 game with eight minutes to go.
“Dillon's a good, positive leader. He's one of our captains. He's a quiet leader, but is a positive kid and has been around soccer for a long time. This is his third year on the varsity, so he's experienced, he has good skills and technique, he knows the game so we're hoping he can put that whole package together this year.”
That whole package doesn't necessarily mean just finding the back of the net. It's also about leadership, and helping the entire team find some victories. Last year was certainly grueling as the 'Cats finished 0-15-3. That being said, from the opening second of the first match of the season to the final whistle of the last match, the Wildcats never stopped hustling, giving it their all and pushing for that first victory. It didn't happen, but at least the players kept their dignity.
“Nobody likes losing obviously. We just have such a great bond with one another. We never let our morale get down. We kept playing as hard as we could. There was no reason to put our heads down. We faced tough teams before, but this year we're definitely expecting to win a couple of games at minimum,” said Dillon after last Thursday's practice while standing on the same grass field at the North as his brother did.
The 'Cats lost four players off last year's team, and bring back a ton of juniors and seniors, who now have one year of experience under their belts while playing in the gruesome Middlesex League.
“We've been playing with the same team, basically it was the same team from last year but we lost a couple of good seniors,” he said. “We're looking to keep the momentum kind of going. We've been playing together for a while. We didn't have the most successful season last year, but I feel that kind of helps us a little bit. We're here practicing every day, the same kids.
“(Last year) was tough. I'm not sure if this is true, but I heard that we were the youngest team in the league. We had a lot of new kids last year but it's obviously evident that after the spring season, we definitely have gotten better. We have grown together, we're better with teamwork, so we should be able to keep it together this season.”
In order to win this year, the 'Cats will have to score, and not put so much pressure on its defense and goalie Cooper Liosel, who hopefully can avoid thinking that perfection is the only way to a crooked number into the left hand column.
“Our defense is definitely our strength and strong point. Our offense has been very inconsistent, but I think there will be games that we can definitely put it all together and score some goals,” said McGrath. “I think we should be able to generate more offense. Dom Feeney is very good, John McNamara also and Jonathan Foresyth is returning and he's also very good.”
Generating some of that offense will come the center part of the field with McGrath and his buddy Ryan Willson, who will take up the attacking and defensive center-midfield spots.
“We have been playing together since we were little kids. He's very good at attacking and I can also play a little bit of defense so if he gets the ball and moves forward, I can slide back for him,” said McGrath. “Playing with him is great and he's solid. If there's one kid on the team who you can't get by, it's Willson. Offensively, you can't take the ball away from him. He's very fundamental, he's very good at everything that you have to be good at, he's skilled and he gets it done.”
McGrath is hoping the entire team can 'get the job done' this year and help get Wilmington Soccer back on its feet, to be a contender in the league, a playoff team and just be that pain in the butt team that no one wants to face.
“I'd love to score a million goals in every game, but realistically, I don't focus that much on individual goals accomplishments. Say I win MVP and our team doesn't win a single game, what's the point of that? My goal is for us to make the playoffs. We want to make it to the playoffs and if we can, make a little run in it. Individually, I'll just do what I have to, to get us there.”
And if that happens, and the 'Cats land back on their feet because of the impact that McGrath has made on and off the field, it was older brother Aidan — who is at Fairfield University studying sports journalism — who made that call two years ago.
“(Aidan and I have) always gotten along so well. We had never played on the same team, so (two years ago) was really a great experience,” said Dillon. “That was the weird COVID year with all of the different rules, but the team actually played pretty well that season. Obviously I grew up with him and all of his friends, so they were all on the team, so it was a good team environment, similar to what we have now.
“He's my best friend. I'm definitely lucky to say that our parents grew us up in a way that we definitely had to rely on each other. There's nobody I'd rather have on my side than my brother. He's the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.