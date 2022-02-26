ROXBURY – Prior to Thursday night, it had only happened three other times. The 'it' is a Wilmington High School female track athlete coming away with an individual championship title during an Eastern Mass Meet.
Back in 1999, WHS Hall of Famer Laura Winn was the first to do it, taking the 600-meter title in Class D. In 2018, former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year Lexi Luna was the second to do it, winning the 55-meter dash. The following year, current Bryant University star Emma Garrity pulled it off by also winning the 600.
On Thursday, yet another Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year celebrated with a title as senior Celia Kulis took home the 55-meter hurdles, re-breaking her own school record with a time of 8.57 seconds.
“(To win this is) amazing. Last year I felt like I had to prove myself coming onto the team for my first year. Knowing that I am getting better, that I am improving and it's going to help me for my future, is just a really happy feeling,” said Kulis.
Kulis, who will be running at Holy Cross next year, had an extremely busy day. It started out with two races in the hurdles, the preliminary round and then the finals about a half hour later. From there, she went on to take fifth in the high jump and then was part of the seventh place 4x200 relay team. She ended up scoring 14.5 of the team's 50 points on the day.
“Celia had an incredible day,” said interim head coach Joe Patrone.
That incredible day started with her first place in her preliminary heat of the hurdles, finishing at 8.59 seconds, beating her already school record time of 8.60 from her first place finish at the Middlesex League Championship Meet held two weeks earlier.
“I have been having a little bit of a hip problem these last few days. It's been snapping a lot and it's because of my trail leg,” said Kulis. “I went and saw the trainer and he gave me all kinds of different stretches to do, told me what I should and shouldn't do before the race, with rest and stretching it. That's what I was doing the whole time when I was checking in and I wanted to make sure that I wasn't running myself too much.
“Going to the preliminary race, I was thinking just to get out fast, get a good seeding time for the finals hopefully, then I just heard the gun and just went.”
After a short break, she was back at it in the finals, facing a loaded field of competitors, including outdoor champion Jennifer Williams of Old Rochester as well as North Middlesex senior Madison LaCerta, an extremely talented athlete. LaCerta was ruled out of the finals after a false start.
“It was a real tough field (in the finals). It was so sad to see the North Middlesex girl with her false start because she didn't jump, she just fell. It was so sad to see her go, especially with her being right next to me,” said Kulis.
The people who ended up next to Kulis became a focal point of the final race. Kulis was able to take home the title with her time of 8.57 seconds, beating out Williams, who finished at 8.63 seconds. During the race, especially towards the end, there seemed to be some contact with several of the runners.
“Lanes five, four and three seemed to be hitting each other and we all seemed to be too close to one another. All three of us were kind of hitting and bouncing off each other, so throughout the whole race we were trying to keep up with one another,” said Kulis. “Then at the end, I leaned a little bit more because I knew how much I wanted this. I saw (Williams) in the corner of my eye and knew that I needed to give that extra push.”
Like everyone else, Patrone also witnessed the contact, which seemed to knock Williams off a little bit at the finish line.
“Celia said that she hit arms with the girl from Old Rochester. That girl was the state champion outdoors, she beat Celia in one one-hundredth of a second back at the Winter Fest in December, so Celia has been focused on her all week, leading up this meet,” he said. “Celia put together two good races and she looks good. I still think she can go faster. In the preliminary race, I felt like she was coming up to the hurdles too fast and had to back off a little bit.
“For next week, I don't think she will make it to the All-States in the high jump so she can just focus on just the hurdles,” he said.
While she can work on new things in this upcoming meet to get ready for the All-States, Kulis was asked what things she worked on leading up to this state title. Those practice sessions seemed to pay off.
“I definitely worked on the lean. I always seem to jump straight out and my arms out looking like a monkey,” she said with a big laugh. “I don't know what's wrong with me, but I really focused more on that lean, because if I can get that lean down, I'm going farther because I know I can run that fast.”
Her day wasn't done as she moved on to the high jump and then finished it off with an impressive 27.0 second split as part of the 4x200 relay team.
“(All week in practice) we thought about putting her in the 4x200 as we were trying to put the fastest group together,” said Patrone. “Molly MacDonald couldn't make it because she was going on vacation and Nokomis (Bramentecohen) has been running it all season when Molly wasn't there. We just thought that we would take a shot with Celia knowing that I have seen her on the track and I know she can run really fast. She ended up running a split of 27.0 seconds flat and that was the best of the four of them.”
