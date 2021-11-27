WILMINGTON – For as long as he can remember, Marcello Misuraca has had his mind set with what he wants to do with his life once he graduates from high school.
“I want to serve the my Nation in either the Army or the Coast Guard. I've always wanted to do that ever since I was a little kid. I would dress up as the Army guy and play out in the woods, so it's just always been a passion of mine," he said, noting that he has interest in both Norwich and the Coast Guard Academy with the ambition of eventually becoming a police officer.
While he dressed up as a soldier as a kid, Misuraca eventually outgrew that, putting those clothes away. On Thursday morning, he will dress one more time – but in a Wildcat Football uniform. Once the game is over, he will tuck that attire away, too.
"(The Thanksgiving Day game has) been a big tradition and I think it's the 87th (year)," he said. "I went to all of the games when I was a little kid. This will be my last game as a high schooler so it's going to be a big one for me and all of the other seniors. It hit me (that this is my last game) in the Foxboro game a little bit, so it's definitely going to hit me more in the Tewksbury game. It'll be emotional for me, for sure."
Misuraca (6-2, 195 pounds) comes from a family of athletes. His father, Chris was a star player at Savio Prep and Fitchburg State – which included having five interceptions in 1988, which is among the best all-time in a single season at FSC. Marcello's uncles Mike and Joe Spencer played football for WHS back in the 1980’s. His sister Gianna, who is now at UMass-Amherst, was a standout runner during her Wildcat days. His grandfather, Bob Spencer, has been the football team's biggest supporter for decades.
"There's a family tradition of playing here and there's tradition to be an alumni of this school," Marcello said. "So hopefully we can win this Thanksgiving game."
A senior captain, Misuraca has been on the varsity team since starting as a defensive cornerback as a sophomore. He has moved to different positions over the years with fullback and now halfback on offense and has been at linebacker for on the defensive side for two seasons. A strong three-sport athlete, who has also been a part of the wrestling and baseball teams at WHS, he's put together a nice career for himself.
Offensively, he leads the team in rushing this season with 567 yards with seven scores. In his career, he has rushed for 869 yards on 217 carries, an average of 4.0 per carry with nine touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 201 yards and two more scores, giving him 1,070 all-purpose yards.
"Marcello has had a great career and I feel like he's been with us forever. As a freshman, he practiced with us and played on the JV team. As a sophomore, he started for us at cornerback actually," said WHS head coach Craig Turner. "He's one of those guys who it seems like he's been around forever. Marcello doesn't say too much, he's a quiet kid. He goes about his work everyday and he's really been the backbone for us for a long time. When we need tough yards, he's a guy we go to. He's not the fastest kid out there but he runs extremely hard.
"We've had trouble getting him going the last couple of weeks, so hopefully we can get him going on Thanksgiving. He's a kid who deserves to have a big game on the big stage like that."
There's been several games this year where he could get some steam going and make things happen. Misuraca had 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Greater Lowell. He had 86 yards and a score against Watertown. Then in the first road playoff win in program history over Middleboro two weeks ago, he had 73 yards and a score, and also had over a dozen tackles on the defensive end.
He said that was a case of the entire team buckling down and playing four complete quarters.
"I think we were just completely locked in. No one on our team had been to the playoffs before so all of us just had a lot of motivation," he said.
Certainly there's a lot "of motivation" when it comes to Thursday's Classic. Wilmington's last win came in 2009, around the same time Marcello was out in the backyard, playing Army with his childhood friends.
"We haven't won in ten years so this is going to be a massive game for us. I think we can really beat them and beat them pretty good. We just have to watch out for a few kids and that's it," he stated.
