HINGHAM — Just one day before the biggest track meet of his career, Jonathan Magliozzi knew something had to change.
After a season of long jumping where the Wilmington High School senior felt he underperformed, Magliozzi returned to the drawing board before making the trip to Notre Dame Academy in Hingham for the Div. 4 state meet on May 28.
“I was underperforming all season in long jump, only jumping 19 (feet),” said Magliozzi. “I only managed to jump 20 (feet) one meet, and I wasn’t very happy.”
After tweaking his technique one day before the competition, the senior not only improved his jump — he was crowned a state champion, leaping a new personal record of 21 feet, 9 inches.
“It felt amazing,” he said of the gold medal. “At first I was in disbelief. Once it hit me that I won, I became filled with genuine excitement and joy. I never thought I would come this far and perform the way I did despite all the pressure and being on the big stage and how I had been performing under expectations all season.”
Entering the competition as the 12th seed, Magliozzi broke his previous personal best jump by a foot and a half, just four inches short of the school record.
Magliozzi changed his start distance from 89 feet to 95 feet, ultimately providing him with more time to pick up speed as he led into his jump.
“Before, I would do a slow, few steps and gain more speed towards the board,” he recalled. “I was noticing I had very good technique and form in the air, I just wasn’t generating enough speed. The day before the state meet, I got my coach and we did my run through and I started out like a block start. I accelerated with more power in the start and went and gave it all I had in the run through.”
Magliozzi stayed true to his new strategy, where he finished 12th (20 feet, 7.75 inches) in the long jump at the Meet of Champions in Fitchburg earlier this month.
Although the senior was aiming for the school record, he is proud of how far he’s been able to come since starting his high school track journey as a freshman.
“As a freshman, I was small, skinny, and a quiet kid,” he admitted. “I wasn’t running very fast times. After my successful junior year I knew I was going to be captain for the next year so I was determined to get faster and stronger and to be the best I could.”
That’s when Magliozzi was met with a hurdle. Last June, the soon-to-be senior broke both of his wrists, sidelining him from physical activity until late September.
“I started training almost every day in the fall,” he said of his effort to return. “I was lifting as much as I could despite my wrists, so I was just getting stronger and working on my technique and getting better. My first race in the winter I (ran a) personal record right out the gate.”
Through his recovery and high school career as a whole, Wildcat coach Michael Kinney has seen Magliozzi’s progress into the athlete he is today.
“He’s come a long way,” said Kinney. “He really gets the most out of the technique, and he’s a smart kid. He became a real student of the event and really improved his technique a lot.”
As soon as Magliozzi was cleared to return to athletics, he contacted his coaching staff for training plans to get him back on track.
“He really persevered through that and he gradually progressed throughout the season,” said Kinney. “At the end, he really rose to the occasion and did really well at the state meet. He’s a really explosive athlete.
“He paid attention to the details and the approach,” he continued. “He started doing some drills that made him more explosive off the board, and it really paid off for him.”
Without the hard work that he put in, Magliozzi knows his end of season success wouldn’t be possible.
“I just really put in the dedication over the last nine months to get where I am today,” he concluded.
