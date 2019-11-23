DEERFIELD – It's been quite a week for Wilmington resident Tess O'Connell.
Last Friday, she officially took part in the National Letter of Intent Day, signing her name to play soccer at Division 1 University of Rhode Island starting next fall.
Then this past weekend, she helped her Pingree Highlanders teammates reach the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class B championship game held at Deerfield Academy.
The Highlanders came into the game with a 19-0-1 record, winning both the Eastern Independent League regular season and playoff championship titles, before winning two early round playoff games. In the championship game on Sunday, Pingree was defeated by Rivers, 3-2, in a game that saw O'Connell, a midfielder, score a goal and assist in another.
The Town Crier has previously written about O'Connell's success and verbal agreement with URI, and now she closed up one incredible career at Pingree, which came after leaving the WHS Girls program after her freshman season.
The Salem News described O'Connell — the Eastern League's Most Valuable Player — as "One of the best midfielders in Massachusetts as both the Eastern Independent League MVP and as an all New England Selection."
Pingree head coach Doc Simpson has raved about O'Connell through several previous Town Crier stories and said this to the Salem News.
"I think we all want to play a beautiful game as far as the pretty plays and fast passes. It doesn't always pan out that way, but Tess gives you that ability to play a beautiful style. She can do many great things — she's composed, she can play the ball from anywhere, attack out of the back — she's a complete player," he said.
Pingree broke a school record with 19 wins this season and also matched the 2013, '14 and '16 NEPSAC Championship teams with win percentage, only one loss and one tie.
"It's a challenge to win the New England title," said Simpson to the Salem News. "Some of the teams we're up against are getting kids from all over, from out of state, so it's even sweeter to be doing it with kids from in and around the neighborhood here on the North Shore."
AP CROSS-COUNTRY
Three locals were part of the Austin Prep girls' cross-country team which finished the season this past week at the Division 2 All-State Meet held at the Municipal Golf Course in Gardner.
Senior Catherine Mawn of Tewksbury, placed 162nd at the All-States with a time of 24:41 and that came after she finished 49th at the Eastern Mass Division 6 Meet with a time of 23:04.
Freshman Sydney Pilla of Wilmington, placed 163rd at the All-States with a time of 24:46, which came after she finished 37th overall at the D6 Meet with a time of 22:43.
Finally, senior Katie Quinn-Cyr of Tewksbury, did not participate in the All-State Meet due to an illness, but had a terrific showing at the D6 Meet, finishing 13th overall with a time of 21:30.
"Katie and Cat led our team all season as our top runners and were both are captains as well," said head coach Nicolle Renick. "Each won a dual meet at some point. Both were CCL League All Stars. Sydney improved steadily and worked her way into the Varsity lineup shortly after the Fresh/Soph Meet at the beginning of October and never looked back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.