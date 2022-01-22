STONEHAM – Desperately needing a win to get back on track and stop the nosebleed of a four-game losing streak, the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team traveled to Stoneham on Monday night to take on a Matignon team that had just 12 skaters in a non-league contest.
After skating to a scoreless first period with the shots even at 5-5, the 'Cats decided it was time to play. Wilmington scored five goals in the second period, including the first four coming within a 6:23 timeframe, all while outshooting the Warriors 27-3, which was more than enough to skate off the arena with a convincing 7-0 victory.
The win puts Wilmington at 4-7 overall on the season, but have a 1-7 league record with the lone 'W' coming against Burlington, while falling to Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Wakefield, Stoneham and then Watertown and Melrose, which came before Monday's contest.
“We needed a game like this because we have been having trouble scoring. The first period was terrible – the shots were 5-4. We said to them 'come on, let's get going'. I think for a lot of them and I've said this a thousand times (with other teams in the past) is the (players) don't train (in the off-season) so when game ten comes, they hit the wall.
“Right now I've got four kids out with COVID, so we're going to take a couple of days off so we'll have a break but we have Woburn and Belmont coming up and we need to give them both a game. You've go to skate with those teams and you get (state tournament) points for that.”
The third period was slow, sloppy on both ends and a lot of neutral zone play and icings. The bright spot for Wilmington was the team's third line consisting of Michael Sullivan, Ryan Hayden and Casey Robbins, who had two solid scoring chances, and all three of them seemed to be in the right position in all three zones.
“That third line was patched together (for this game) and they did play well. I've got four kids out, so we had to juggle things around, but now it's onward and upward,” said Scanlon.
Five players combined for all five goals and combined for 17 points on the night. Brian Barry and Nate Alberti both had a goal and three assists each, while, Michael Daniels had two goals and two assists. Matt Vinal had a goal and two helpers and captain Luke Murphy scored his first goal of the season and also added an assist. Owen White also collected an assist.
Liam Crowley (2 periods, 7 saves) and Justin Finnegan (1 period, 5 saves) combined for the team's second shut out of the season.
In the team's two earlier games, the 'Cats were defeated by Watertown 4-1 last Thursday with Barry netting the only goal and then were edged out by Melrose, 3-2, on Saturday. White and Alberti scored the goals, while, Daniels picked up two assists and Murphy and Bobby Cyr had one each.
“(Against Melrose) we carried play and we made two critical defensive mistakes (and we lost). We outshot them and we were the better team. Against Watertown, I thought the same kind of thing. It's inconsistent work rate at times and inconsistent execution. When we're working hard, we don't execute,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will travel to face Woburn on Saturday afternoon for a noon contest before coming home to face Belmont next Wednesday for an 8 pm start.
