Over the course of this winter season, we have featured six “legendary coaches” between Wilmington High School and Shawsheen Tech. Those featured included: Mark (and Al) Donovan, Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Bill Ritchie, Georgia Dadoly and Bill Gordon. Below is the seventh feature, on WHS Hall of Fame Coach Jim McCune, who just last year officially retired as a coach after spending a handful of years at Malden Catholic after leaving WHS at the completion of the 2009 season.
The story below appeared in the Town Crier in the April 1st, 2009 edition, however several sections were taken out due to space.
Jim McCune started his terrific coaching career at Wilmington High School in December of 1989, and ended it with his last game last month against Bishop Fenwick in the Division 3 North sectional semi-finals. From December of 1989 to March of 2009, McCune spent 20 years calling the shots for the boys’ basketball team. During that time, he compiled 268 victories, eight Cape Ann League titles and made three trips to the sectional final. His teams qualified for the state tournament 15 of the 20 years, including three times while in the Merrimack Valley Conference and 13 of 14 times while a part of the Cape Ann League.
Throughout the 20 years, McCune coached so many kids who played very hard for him, who were named all-league players, one player score over 1,000 points in his career, and some players who played hardly any minutes, but are names he’ll never forget. He saw overtime thrillers, buzzer-beaters, slam-dunks, heartbreaking defeats, and many, many outstanding wins. He watched his team officially get placed on the high school basketball map after it’s dramatic overtime win over North Cambridge Catholic back in the 2001-’02 season.
Throughout the 20 years, he watched five different men serve as the President of the United States of America, he became of a father of two boys, Jimmy and Matthew, he saw six different people take the reigns as the head coach of the WHS Girls Basketball program and he worked under two athletic directors and five different high school principals.
Throughout that time, McCune proved to be one of the hardest working coaches this athletic program has ever seen. He proved that he’s one of the program’s all-time coaches by becoming the first coach to ever lead any high school team to seven straight league titles. He’s proven that he is among the best to ever coach any sport at WHS because of his knowledge of the game of basketball, his knowledge of student-athletes, and how to take five individuals and make them play incredible together. He proved that year, after year after year and that equaled successful seasons year after year after year.
Outside of Wilmington, McCune holds the highest regard and respect of others. Anywhere you go, school administrators, fellow basketball coaches, basketball gurus, former players and reporters, all give McCune the highest compliments a high school coach could possibly get.
McCune has always been known as a tough competitor. He yells, screams and demands with the best of them. He’ll bark at a player, or a referee with the best of them, but all for the better of the basketball player and more importantly for the better of his basketball program. This program was his baby – it took him some time but he turned it around. The move to the Cape Ann League had a lot to do with that and he admits that, but this coach is one of a kind. He gets the most out of his players and his teams, and is prepared for every team, every situation and makes tremendous adjustments all to give his teams a better chance to win. He’s as tough as they come in terms of his true competitive nature to always win and always succeed. He’s as tough as they come in terms of running extremely high level practices. He plays the best players, and does things his way.
He was also the kind of guy who did everything for his players and teams that no one ever saw. People would see the guy who looks like Mike Ditka yell at a player up and down. But outside of that, is a guy who did everything he could for his players whether it was in the newspapers, with college coaches, with fellow teachers and school administrators, or with those players’ everyday lives. He has helped hundreds of Wilmington High School student-athletes immensely, and he impacted so many people’s lives on and off the basketball court.
While he is among the best, he’ll never tell you that. He’ll never pat himself on the back. He puts on the sweatshirt for practice, grabs the whistle and instructs, teaches and pushes kids to get better. If he wins a big game, he’s all smiles and immediately gives credit to his kids. If he loses, he’ll say what went wrong and say what the team needs to do to get better. There’s no ego with McCune. Never has, never will be. It’s always about the kids. It’s what they have accomplished, not what he and his staff have accomplished.
Now after this year’s 16-6 season, McCune officially gave his resignation after the loss to Bishop Fenwick saying that he needs to go to another program that will pay him a little bit more money than Wilmington does. There’s no other reason. The 50-year-old has nothing but tremendous memories, friendships and true love when thinking about his long tenure at WHS.
“I know people didn’t always agree on how we did things and that’s fine,” said McCune. “But the thing that I’m very proud of, where I can go to sleep at night very comfortably about, is I worked very, very hard for these kids. I worked very hard for this school and for this town. I was very proud to be a part of this community. It took me a very long time to feel that way. This was a great 20 years – just seeing the success of the kids. Nothing will ever be like this again. I may have success (in my next coaching job) but it’ll never compare to this. I gave them everything I had, and I enjoyed the hell out of it.”
STARTING OUT
Before the 1989-1990 season, McCune was named the head boys’ basketball coach by former athletic director Jim Gillis, replacing Dave Orndorff. McCune inherited a team that had 12 seniors, and was coming off a 5-13 season while playing in the Merrimack Valley Conference. McCune wasn’t a coach during that 1988-’89 season. He just got married to his wife Sharon, and the newlyweds were living on the South Shore. McCune, who grew up in Somerville, had coached previously at St. Clement’s High School in Somerville. He had terrific success there, including taking a 22-0 team to the sectional final at age 28 but left because his daily commute became very difficult. Two years later, after he and Sharon moved back to the Somerville area, he applied for the opening at WHS at the age of 30.
“The job (at WHS) wasn’t my first choice, it was my second choice,” he said. “I was glad that the other guy decided not to take it. The adjustment was everything was new. My first coaching job was in a city I grew up in and I knew all of the kids, and all of their families, so this was my first time being new to a town with different kids and families, so there was an adjustment there. I don’t know if I had to make an adjustment to Wilmington, or if it was a case that Wilmington had to make an adjustment to me because I coached the same way in Wilmington than I had in St. Clement’s.”
While he was young, and had previous success, coming to a new town and coaching a new program he didn’t know much about was certainly a big adjustment. After starting off 6-14 and 5-15 in his first two years respectively, McCune said he had to make a big adjustment with his own coaching style.
“The thing that happened over the years in Wilmington is I became a better coach,” he said. “I learned how to handle a lot of different situations – private school and public schools are a lot different. There was no real adjustment except for the newness. I think people just had to get used to me. It took a long time. I wasn’t loved the first couple of years. The first couple of years were tough. Thank God Jimmy Gillis was the athletic director because if it was anyone else who didn’t stand up for somebody, I could have been gone real quick.”
The 1989-1990 Wildcats made their season debut against Dracut and came away with a 58-51 win. The team followed with another win over Methuen to start out 2-0. But after that the wins were scarce, as Wilmington finished 6-14 on the season.
“My first year I inherited a team with 12 seniors,” recalled McCune. “Coming into that situation, my dilemma was what was I going to do with all of these seniors? I did the right thing by keeping them all, but I was also going to start to do my own thing. We kept three sophomores, and that kind of got us rolling, and those three sophomores were Matt McManus, John Lynch and Greg Maiella. We had 12 seniors and those three kids, and those three kids played. There was a lot of resentment with a new coach coming in. My style was a little bit more confrontational in my earlier years and I would say that I have mellowed out a lot over the years.”
Despite starting out 2-0 and winning one more game than the previous season, things got really heated and sticky after the 1989-1990 season ended.
“My first year there was a petition to get rid of me,” he said. “Ten of the twelve senior parents had a petition to get me out. I was really lucky that Jimmy was the athletic director. I learned so much from him. I learned an awful lot from him. He was a big influence, and a lot of the things I have done I learned from him. I owe a lot to him, I really do. A lot of people don’t speak too highly of him, but I do. He’s somebody that really, really was a tremendous influence on me. The Superintendent (of schools) at that time was Billy Fay and he was very, very supportive of me through my early years, along with Tony Romano of Tewksbury. And (former coach) Dave Orndorff was great, too. I had some pretty good people behind me through those early years.”
The following season the Wildcats finished 5-15, and it wasn’t until the 1991-’92 season when Wilmington really turned things around, finishing 12-8 and advancing to the Division 2 North tournament behind the likes of three talented seniors named McManus, Lynch and Maiella, and junior Greg Cardello. McManus and Lynch are now in the WHS Hall of Fame, and Cardello went on to have a great career at Salem State. Wilmington defeated Boston Latin at Wakefield High School for McCune’s first post-season victory at WHS, before the team lost to Charlestown in the second round.
After that 1992 season, Wilmington didn’t qualify for the post season again until the 1994-’95 season.
“After (‘92) we had a little bit of a lull,” said McCune. “The kids were still very dedicated. We had kids who loved basketball but weren’t necessarily great players. The adjustment I had to make was losing, how to deal with it, and how to turn things around.”
The next two seasons, the team failed to make it to the tournament. Although the work ethic was there from a kid like Brent Carbone, the wins weren’t mounting.
“I was used to winning championships and I came here and we were getting clubbed,” said McCune. “And I don’t know how well I handled it. I wouldn’t say that I handled it well. As a matter of fact, it took me quite a few years even after we started winning to figure out how to deal with losses. There were times during the middle of a season where we would hit a lull, and have a few losses in a row and I think that was because I couldn’t handle losses and my reluctance to let them go. I think now as a coach, I’ve learned to deal with the losses and let them go, and move on. I think that’s been a big factor (in the team’s current success). We haven’t lost two games in a row too often in the last eight or nine years.”
THE THRILL OF THE GAME
Besides the 351 career wins, the 268 coming in Wilmington, with the eight league titles and the three trips to the sectional final, McCune is a very proud husband, father of two young boys, a Legion Baseball coach, and is very proud of his routes from Somerville and is extremely proud of having 20 great years in Wilmington in his life. He’s leaving Wilmington with a quest of earning more money at another high school program, but said he leaves here with absolutely, positively no regrets.
“Absolutely not – I have no regrets whatsoever,” he said. “I leave with no hard feelings or any of that. This is probably the first time in my life as a coach that I’ve finally started to think about myself. I don’t think anywhere I coach will be anywhere parallel to what I’ve had here. This place has been unbelievable. The friends I’ve made, the people I’ve met, the kids I’ve coached, the principals and athletic directors I’ve worked for, the new friends I’ve met up here – this place has been unbelievable.”
Basketball has been a part of McCune’s entire life. He grew up playing it on the streets and gymnasiums of Somerville, and he was also an avid baseball player. But it’s basketball where his true love lies, and it’s coaching basketball that really epitomizes him. After all he started coaching at the age of 21, and he’ll approach 30 years behind the bench shortly.
“I love the game,” he said. “I love the speed of it. I love the challenges of taking a group of kids together and trying to mold them into a team. I like the strategy part of it. I like coaching against somebody, and I like the competition. I like to compete. I like to get after it and coaching is the only way I can do that. That’s what it is – the challenge of making a team and trying to make an individual better. Taking a group of kids and trying to mold them into the kind of team you want, and seeing how they do with it and seeing how far you can take them.
“I just love being around the kids. I get a kick out of dealing with all of their personalities, and it’s a lot of fun. We were perceived in my first five years as being real hard (expletive deleted), but I think if you talk to most of the kids over the last eight to ten years, they probably get a kick out of our antics. Some of the things we did may have been unconventional and not by textbook, but I think we were pretty clear of what we wanted to accomplish with the kids and what we wanted to get out of them. Obviously with the kids in the program who kept coming back, it worked.”
