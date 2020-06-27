Back in the spring of 2008, the WHS Boys Track Team captured the Class C Eastern mass Championship Title, the third spring title in school history and first since the back-to-back titles in 1974 and 75.
Below is the story that was published in the June 3, 2008 edition of the Town Crier.
Sports Editor Jamie Pote added the last few graphs in on the All-State and New England meets.
MILTON — Heading into last weekend’s MIAA Eastern Mass. Division 3 Track & Field Meet, Wilmington High coach Bob Cripps had predicted that his team had a very good chance of finishing in the top ten among the best competition in their division.
It turns out Cripps was being a little too modest about his team, as the Wildcats did much more than just finish in the top ten, finished atop the standings winning their first state class meet since back-to-back titles in 1974 and ‘75 with outstanding performances up and down the roster.
The Wildcats won the meet with 61 points, easily outdistancing second place finisher and two time defending champ Bishop Feehan, who finished with 48 points.
Wilmington had only one champion on the day, with senior Nick Farnsworth (who has since been inducted into the WHS Athletic hall of Fame) taking home the title in the javelin with a new personal best, but their consistent performances in numerous events earned them a team title for a group that is the true definition of team.
“It was definitely a team thing,” Cripps said. “We do not have any superstars, other than Farnsworth, like other teams have, but we had ten individuals and two relay teams score points and that shows the depth of our team. When you’ve got that many kids scoring, chances are you are going to do very well.”
Senior Matt Figuereido, winding down what has been a spectacular season and career for the Wildcats, was one of the big scorers for the Wildcats with a second place finish in the 100 meters in a time of 11.16, just behind Stoneham’s Roy Munson who won with a time of 11.14, earning a spot in this weekend’s All-State meet.
Figuereido was also the anchor of the Wildcats 4x100 relay team that grabbed a second place finish.
“Matt was actually even closer than that, but they round up the times,” Cripps said. “He did very well. He has had a great career, but he still has some running to do.”
Senior Mike Condell, the defending champion in the 800 meters, had what he might consider a disappointing day, but he would likely be the only one to consider his second place finish in the event in a time of 1:57.96 to be a disappointment. Wayland’s Brett Stein earned the victory with a time of 1:57.68.
“Mike was a little disappointed. What happened was he did not have a big enough lead and the kid who won had legs about twice the size of Mike’s and he managed to cross the finish line first,” Cripps said. “There is still another week so Mike will be looking to do even better.”
In the 400-meter dash, junior Jimmy DiNuccio finished ninth overall with a time of 52.13, while sophomore Caleb Rogers finished 14th in a time of 53.91, while in the 300 meter hurdles junior Jon Parella finished sixth overall in a time of 41.05, while senior Tom Barry finished 22nd in a time of 43.32 just moments after competing in the javelin event where he had taken third place with a personal best throw.
“I was very pleased with Parella,” Cripps said. “This is his first year doing the hurdles and to do a personal best in a meet like this is very impressive. I was very pleased.”
For the relay teams, it was a case of good news and bad news, as both scored points for the Wildcats, but only one left the meet happy with their finish.
The 4x100 team of Tony Nelson, Nick Jannone, Matt Figuereido, and Nathan Downs were thrilled with their second place finish in a time of 44.58, while the 4x400 team of Caleb Rogers, Jimmy DiNuccio, Bobby Folk and Tom Barry was bitterly disappointed with their fifth place finish that left them just shy of the All-State meet.
“The 4x100 team was also just four tenths of a second off of their best time, so they will have a chance to do even better next week at the All-States,” Cripps said. “But I was very pleased with a second place finish in this meet.”
For the 4x400 team, a fifth place finish, while earning points, and certainly an outstanding finish among so many great teams, came as a disappointment for a group that had won so many meets during the season and set the bar so high for themselves. The group finished in a time of 3:32.54, just behind fourth place finisher Hopkinton in a time of 3:32.29.
According to Cripps they were also done in by some tough circumstances at the time of their race.
“They had been using electronic timers all day, but around the time they were supposed to start, it looked like it was going to rain so they decided to use hand timers,” Cripps said. “Also, they always run the seeded heat last in order to run against each other, but for some reason they decided to run the seeded heat first, which affected them. As far as I’m concerned they finished fourth.”
The field events also went very well for the Wildcats, with a pair of surprise top three finishers picking up some big points and qualifying for the All-State meet. In the pole vault, senior Craig Bush took third with a personal best of 10-06, while in the long jump DiNuccio had a personal best of his own with a leap of 21-07 for his third place finish.
“Bush had cleared 10-feet twice all season, and the opening height was ten feet, so I was not sure how well he would do,” Cripps said. “But he came up to me near the end of the meet and said, I qualified for All-States. I didn’t believe him at first. That was a great performance in a big meet.”
DiNuccio’s effort in the long jump was equally impressive.
“His previous best was 21-1, so to go into a big meet and perform like that was very good,” Cripps said. “I was very pleased with him.”
Junior Tony Nelson took 12th place in the triple jump, while senior captain Nate Clarkin finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 48-10.25 and 10th in the discus with a throw of 121-05.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Farnsworth won the javelin competition for the second year in a row, and he did so in style, with a personal best throw of 192-02. Farnsworth also took sixth place in the discus with a distance of 125-06.
Farnsworth was not the only star for Wilmington in the javelin, as his teammates, who have been outstanding all year, and just two weeks ago set the state record in the Mass State Relay Meet, once again stepped up with Tom Barry finishing third with a personal best throw of 163-02, while senior Mike Pizzotti also had a personal best for his fifth place finish with a distance of 161-01.
Amazingly, if this had been a relay meet, the trio would have shattered their own record of 503-05, with their total distance of 517-05.
“They have had a super season. They basically swept everything they were in all year, including the (Cape Ann League Championship Meet) and the (Class C) relay (meet),” Cripps said. “So to come to the state meet and take three of the top five was not exactly a surprise, but it was still outstanding.”
ALL-STATE/NE MEETS
A week later, the team participated at the All-State Meet and finished in a tie for 12th place (out of 68 teams) in the entire state. Wilmington scored 16 points.
Seven individuals and one relay team competed at that meet. Farnsworth was the winner in the javelin throwing 192-04, while Matt Figuereido was fifth in the 100-meters (11.16) and Nathan Clarkin was seventh in the shot put (50-05.00).
Also competing included Mike Condell, who was 10th in the 800 at 1:57.95, Tom Barry was 14th in the javelin throwing 152-09, Jimmy DiNuccio was 17th in the long jump at 20-03.50, Craig Bush no heighted in the high jump and then the 4x100 relay team was 14th at 44.43.
The following week at the New Englands, Figuereido led the way with a tenth place finish in the 100 at 11.39, Farnsworth finished 12th in the javelin throwing 173-08 and Clarkin was 19th at 46-00.50.
