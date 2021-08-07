WILMINGTON – For many years, John Bertolami always wanted to participate in the Pan Mass Challenge. This upcoming weekend, he will meet that challenge head on.
While that challenge is daunting — riding a bicycle for 84 miles basically from Brandeis University to Mass Maritime College for a six-hour span — it's nothing compared to what several other people, two very close to his heart, had to endure.
Nine years ago, John's wife, Lisa, a school teacher here in town at the Woburn Street School, was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Having three younger children at the time, certainly those days were dark.
“Lisa has been eight years free now. She had breast cancer and she went through probably a year worth of treatment and surgery. It stunk for sure. It's scary and at that time our kids (Nicole, Jack and Gina) were younger, probably at a tough age like eighth grade down to elementary school,” he said. “It was tough explaining it to them. When she first found out, she was basically just going to have radiation at first. Then it just got further and further into it and we initially told our kids that she wouldn't go bald and it ended up that she needed more treatment, so she went through the whole thing and lost her hair which is a tough thing.
“I give Lisa all of the credit. At the time this was all happening, she was getting her Masters Degree. She earned her degree through her treatment and she actually missed her graduation because she had a treatment, but she finished her whole Graduate School during that whole thing, which is really crazy.”
Bertolami, 51 and a database developer for PegaSystems for the past 20 years, was asked what that was like for him – having his wife battle cancer, while still working and taking care of his three children.
“It's a tough thing because it wasn't me going through it all. You feel helpless. You don't want to over step your bounds but you also want to help as much as you can. It's a weird position - to be a caretaker's spot. It's amazing to live in Wilmington and we had such a great outreach from people just all helping out and I have a big family and they were all supportive as well, cooking us dinners and just helping us all get through it. It was impressive how she got through it and to be honest, it was easy to show my kids how to be tough. She was a good role model for that.”
Just three years ago, Lisa's father, Kenneth Clancy, of Burlington, passed away from cancer.
“He was just the best guy and just a big, strong Marine and he succumbed and that was a big hit to all of us,” said John. “(Besides him), the town of Wilmington has also been hit hard with losses. I have other friends who we have lost, some people around our neighborhood and it's just amazing how many people have gone through it.”
While his immediate family has been affected by cancer, John's also seen it from the outside, so to speak, which is how his interest in competing in the PMC first started.
“My brother has a big group of friends from Providence College — I went there as well but I am older than him — and they have a buddy (Justin Teague) who was diagnosed with colon cancer when he was 27 years old and he battled it for twenty years. My brother and his friends did the PMC every year and I have been wanting to do it. Justin actually passed away (this past) October.”
Teague was a resident of Hingham, who was the loving father of four children. During a nine-year span, Justin and the group of friends all participated in the PMC and raised over $250,000. Back in 2000, Justin couldn't ride, so his son stepped in to keep the legacy going.
“I have always wanted to do it. Justin was such a great guy and he battled his butt off for twenty years (with cancer), so I guess (after he passed) it was time for me to do (the PMC),” John said.
Since that decision to go forward with it, John not only bought a bike, but made some drastic lifestyle changes. “When COVID-19 happened, one thing that I did do was I lost 55 pounds. I started running and I still run, then I bought my bike in February and have been training ever since,” he said.
Bertolami will be riding in honor of Lisa and in memory of Kenneth and Justin, all while raising money for cancer research. Currently he has raised $3,300 with hopes of reaching his goal of $4,000 and he also the goal of making it through the entire 84-mile trek.
“I'll definitely be sore. My legs are good. I'm a little worried about my butt, sitting on the seat for about six hours,” he said with a laugh. “It looks like the weather is going to be good and just overall I'm looking forward to the challenge.”
If you would like to donate with 100 percent of the money going to the Jimmy Fund and the Dana Farber Institute to find a cure for cancer, you may go to John's PMC Profile page at: http://profile.pmc.org/JB0945.
