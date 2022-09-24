WAKEFIELD – Through four games of the season, you wouldn't think per their record of 0-3-1, that the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team has improved based on last year's winless season.
But between injuries, sicknesses, facing the iron of the league early on and then two controversial calls in critical parts of two of the games this year, the 'Cats have done a remarkable job thus far, losing a pair of 1-0 games to Reading and Arlington, ending in a tie with Winchester and then dropping a 4-1 game to Wakefield, which was a 1-1 game for the first 60 minutes until one of those calls went against the 'Cats.
“(Last Friday) against Wakefield, the game is going back and forth in the first half,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “We score with two minutes left in the half. Danny Langunilla scores a nice goal on a shot from probably 16 yards away on a pass from Jonathan Foresyth. That was Dan's first varsity goal and Jonathan's first varsity point. So we're up 1-0 at the half.
“We open the second half and one of their better players gets a goal that was just (impressive). He was about 30 yards away from the net and blasted a shot to the top corner. No one could have done anything about it, just a fantastic goal. Now it's 1-1 and the game is going on, it's competitive and we're going back-and-forth. We are starting to show signs of fatigue, but we're battling. They take a long throw and the referree comes running in and points to the penalty dot. He tells me that one of my guys grabbed (a Wakefield player's) shirt. That stuff was going on all game long, all over the field and then it's called and (basically) decides the game. That came around the midway mark of the second half. Wakefield scored on the penalty kick and that took the wind right out of our sails. The call really decided the game. We just had nothing left in the tank after that.”
Wakefield ended up scoring two goals in the last 20 minutes to come away with the 4-1 win.
Two days before that, Wilmington hosted the No. 9 ranked Arlington Spy Ponders held on the grass field at the North Intermediate. The 'Cats out forth another strong effort and just came up short of taking away a point.
“Arlington's obviously a very good team. They are ranked as one of the top teams in the state. They have a lot of firepower and everything. We played real good and lost 1-0,” said Scanlon. “It was another good defensive effort. We didn't mount much of an (offensive) attack, but we did almost tie it up late in the game. With under a minute left in the game, we pull everyone forward off a corner kick. The ball bounces out where (Gilberto DaSilva) has come up to and he hit a ball that went over the crossbar by only six to eight inches. It was smoked to the corner and he just missed it. If that had gone in, that would have been a dramatic (point for us).
“We played good against a real good team. We're still banged up. I got one player back, but now two more are sick (on top of missing several others with injuries).”
On Tuesday night, the ‘Cats were defeated by Stoneham, 2-0, to fall to 0-4-1 on the season.
“We were flat in the first half and gave up a penalty kick goal. We played a better second half, played with more energy and had several good scoring chances. We’re just not finishing,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will host Watertown on Thursday night at 6 pm and then travel for the following three games with stops at Melrose on Tuesday, Burlington on the 29th and Lexington on October 3rd.
