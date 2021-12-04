Much like the JVA Girls Soccer team showed dramatic improvement over the course of the season, so too did the Wilmington High Boys Junior Varsity Soccer team. While the boys improvement might not have been quite as dramatic as the girls, this group of young players showed tremendous resiliency on their to posting a 6-10-1 record after a very tough start to the season.
After opening their season with three games against the iron of the Middlesex League, each of the lopsided losses, the Wildcats could have every reason to be discouraged. But instead of feeling sorry for themselves after the slow start, they instead set about making the most of the remainder of the season.
The team definitely improved as the season went on,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “We started off against three large schools in the league and to be honest we were no match for them. I think the scores were 8-0, 8-1, and 5-0. I'll never understand why we cross over and play the large schools, but nevertheless we really became a solid JV team in the second half of the year. I really credit the boys on the team, they came to practice every day and improved as the season progressed.”
That improvement was evident in a late season contest with non-league rival Billerica, a game where the Wildcats trailed 1-0 late in the second half during rainy and windy conditions before making a dramatic comeback on a pair of sensational goals in the closing minutes.
“Late in the game, Billerica fouled us about 25 yards from the goal. John MacNamara was setting up to take the free kick and he looks over to the sideline and kind of covers his mouth to hide what he is saying from Billerica, he asks if he can score from there,” Ingram said. “I nodded my head and he hit a perfect ball in the top 90 of the frame to tie the game. Maybe eight minutes later we had another dead ball from distance and John lofted a ball into the box that bounced around a little bit and Dom Feeney was able to put it in the net for the eventual game winner.”
Another game that stood out to Ingram actually resulted in a 2-1 loss to Lexington for the Wildcats. While they didn’t win that game, it proved to the Wildcats that they had the ability to compete with some of the better teams on their schedule.
“Our boys really played a good game in this one. All three goals in the game were scored by penalty kick, which is extremely rare,” Ingram said. “I think looking back, that this game really was a changing point of the season where the team started to believe they could compete if they really gave it their all.”
Junior Dom Feeney led the Wildcats in score on the season with seven goals and one assist, while sophomore Tiago Gomez and junior Austin Farrell each had six points on the season. The Wildcats also got strong play in the midfield from John MacNamara, sophomore Christian Febbo, and juniors Lukas Charini, and Mark Donovan, while Gilberto DaSilva was a strong player for the Wildcats on the defensive side.
Other players contributing to the Wildcats success this season included juniors Nicholas Atwater, Brett Gallucci, Charles Maiella, and Aryan Patil, along with sophomores Jake Bourgeois, Anuj Gandhi, Andrew Maiella, Michael McCarthy and Daniel McElligott.
After a season filled with rules changes and restrictions due the COVID-19 pandemic last season, Ingram and the rest of his team were happy to get back to normal this season, and Ingram was especially happy to be coaching this group of players.
“From my point of view, it was great to get back to a regular schedule of practicing more regularly,” Ingram said. “I think any coach would say last fall, the lack of practice really changed a lot of things. The kids seemed to be happy to be out there competing. I really enjoyed this group of kids. They were really great to coach.”
FRESHMAN BOYS SOCCER
At the freshman level wins were a little hard to come by for the Wilmington High Freshman Boys Soccer team, as the Wildcats struggled to a 1-8-1 record. But what was not hard to come by for the Wildcats was a tremendous effort and improvement throughout the season as the youngest group of Wildcats began their march towards what they hope will someday be the varsity level.
“Our record doesn't reflect the hard work everyone put in this season, and despite our record I think we managed some really good results this season,” said Wildcats first year coach Chris Michelangelo. “There were a handful of games that we played really well and managed to hold some quality teams to a good result, and everyone realized that.”
The Wildcats had just 15 players on their roster and in many games were facing teams that had twice as many players. But, despite the odds, they continued to battle each opponent every step of the way.
“It could get frustrating but we didn't let that get us down. Everyone kept their heads up the whole season and always showed up ready to play,” Michelangelo said. “Our goal was always to get better every practice and I believe we did. It was clear that as the season went on the team chemistry grew and players had a better understanding of each other and the game.”
The Wildcats battled some tough opponents throughout the season, including in a pair of matchups with Burlington, the second of which resulted in the Wildcats only win of season.
“We tied Burlington 0-0 at the beginning of the season and although we played well, it was early in the season and we knew we could get a better result from that game,” Michelangelo said. “In the second game later in the season we won 3-1 and played a really good game. The defense was solid and played the ball out well from the back, finding the mids and wingers who gave us a lot of chances throughout the game. It was good for the team to see our chemistry and level of gameplay was increasing throughout the season.”
The Wildcats also played very well during a 4-0 loss to a powerful Lexington squad.
“That was one of the best games we played all season,” Michelangelo said. “They have a good program over there and a very good team, they possessed well and we found ourselves down early but managed to stay composed and really bring the game to them.”
The Wildcats, according to Michelangelo, were not a team made up of one or two stars, but were instead a team where every player contributed to the team’s efforts in every game.
“We were a pretty balanced team and had a lot of strengths. Most everyone ended up playing multiple different positions throughout the season and that versatility was key for us,” Michelangelo said.
Michelangelo saw promise for the future in many of the young Wildcats on his roster.
“Our keeper Connor Lovell did a great job in net for us, making outstanding saves game in and game out,” Michelangelo said. “Our defenders Ashvin Baker, Cam Jenks, Zach Guyette, and Derek Sun, were solid as our back four all season. Ryan Muise, Ethan Shoenholtz, Shivam Purohit and Vibush Sivakumar were our defensive midfielders, and held it down for us between the lines. Our attackers Tyler Marinho, Nick DiGiovanni, Brady McLaughlin, and Terry Ding got forward early and often and caused problems for the other teams.”
Most importantly at this level, the young Wildcats began to learn the game of soccer at the high school level to prepare them for the future.
“I enjoyed the season, and had a great experience coaching this team,” Michelangelo said. “They’re a great bunch of players and it was a good season. They all enjoyed playing with each other and had fun out on the pitch which is always important in a team.”
JV FOOTBALL
The Wilmington High Junior Varsity Football team also struggled to find the win column as much as they would have liked this season, picking up just one win and one tie on the season. But if a few breaks had gone their way in some close contests, their record may have looked a lot different.
Regardless of their record, however, the Wildcats under the direction of coaches Sean Turner and Bob Donaghue saw some potential future stars emerge during the season, as the Wildcats hope to build on a program that once again saw the varsity team qualify for the post season, win a first round playoff game.
The JV Wildcats were led by a young group, but progressed as the season went on. The offensive group was led by sophomore quarterback Braedon Almas, his first season under center. He took most of the snaps with freshman Shane Maguire hurting his foot and missing most of the year. He led the offensive attack, with great production from Julien Cella, Hunter Sands, Owen Cushing, Nick Iascone, and Arian Urena.
“This core offensive group showed significant improvements from game one against Woburn to their final game against Tewksbury,” Turner said. “They were in every game, with Cella leading the teams rushing attack, as our halfback. He broke off long runs against Woburn, before losing a close one. Iascone helped out in the run game as our primary fullback, scoring multiple times against Shawsheen, and adding a few key blocks along the way.”
Iascone wasn’t the only one laying out big blocks for the Wildcats, as the offensive line led by Charlie Chirichiello, Nojus Gionitas, Elijah Valdivieso, Ryan Watson, and Clyde Lambert really started to hit their stride and open the holes by the end of the season.
“It was an electric group who made a lot of big plays, and played tough, ball control against their opponents,” Turner said. “It led to a solid victory against Shawsheen, and playing in one score games against Melrose, Greater Lowell, and a tie against Burlington.”
Defensively, the Redmen also saw some stars emerge, led by the line backing core of Joey Kullman, Noah Spencer, Casey Robbins, and Justin Finnegan. Together they were a force to help the defense keep their opponents on their toes.
“They were downhill and physical, always around the ball carriers,” Turner said.
Helping them go unblocked to make big tackles was their stout defensive line led by Kurtis Powers, Antonio Smolinsky, Ryan Weinstein and Charlie Rooney. The front seven always made it a hard day for their opponents to run against. Kullman led the defense in tackles, tackles for a loss, and was the captain of the group.
“His leadership and experience at linebacker is what helped the defense most against rushing attacks from Stoneham, Wakefield and Melrose,” Turner said. “Cushing was also a key contributor in both the run and pass game. Passing was tough as well, as AJ Chisholm, Kenny Branley, Kevin Stano, and Brett Ebert played tough all season long.”
Other standouts for the Cats were Mohaned Said, Zachary Tran, Luca Cudia, Vasili Meimaris, who led the team in interceptions. Andrew Castelli, and Uriel Hernandez were prime contributors on the defensive line weekly.
The highlight of the season for the Wildcats was no doubt their 16-8, victory over Shawsheen Tech, a game where the Wildcats seemed to put all of their hard work to great use to pick up the victory.
“We played turnover free, ball control offense and the defense outside of one long pass was aggressive and disciplined all game,” Turner said.
The wins didn’t pile up for the JV team, but the Cats were close in every game, with many coming down to the final plays. Their progression showed in their final game against Tewksbury, losing 22-8 but having multiple chances to tie the game before giving up a late score to close out the season.
