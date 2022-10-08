MELROSE – Statistically speaking, Wilmington had the edge over Melrose in almost every category. The 'Cats had 218 total yards of offense compared to 189 for the Red Raiders. Wilmington had 185 yards on the ground compared to 123. Wilmington ran 50 scrimmage plays compared to 33.
But when Friday night's game was over, Melrose had the distinct advantage in two categories: less turnovers and the final score.
Wilmington had four turnovers, and Melrose had just one, and once again that became the thorn in the side of the 'Cats. Melrose took advantage of the turnovers and also held Wilmington from several scoring bids to come away with a 28-7 victory played at the Fred Green Field on Friday night.
The loss puts Wilmington at 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the league, while the win puts Melrose at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the league. The Red Raiders have defeated Malden, Lexington and Wilmington while losing to Reading, and Wilmington has been defeated by Arlington Catholic, Greater Lowell, Billerica and now Melrose.
"We didn't hold onto the ball, but I'm really proud of the kids though," said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. "They played their butts off, and really played hard. We were down by a touchdown at halftime against a really good team and the kids battled. Melrose has a lot more that we do. We're young, we're playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we're inexperienced. I feel for the kids because they really, really played hard and have gotten better every week."
The game got off to an auspicious start. Wilmington started with the ball on its on 25. They moved the ball to the 38, but a holding call and an incomplete pass forced a third-and-32 from its own 16. From there, quarterback Jacob Roque went back to pass and the ball was intercepted by Sam Madden at the Melrose 46. He ran it back to the Wilmington 18, but fumbled on the return and Wilmington recovered.
That allowed the Wildcats offense to stay on the field and get a new set of downs. Facing third-and-11 this time, Roque connected on a 13-yard pass to Hunter Sands near the sideline, but the ball came loose and Melrose pounced on it. It then took Melrose eight plays to go 30 yards before running back Stephen Fogarty crossed the goal line on a three-yard run and Daniel O'Connell's first of four PAT kicks was good.
Wilmington again moved the ball, gaining two first downs which included a terrific run by Roque on third-and-ten. He darted up the middle before shifting to his right and was taken down after a 39-yard gain. Four plays later, Sam Madden again picked him off with a pass in the end zone and he ran it back to the M21.
From there, the Red Raiders reeled off a 9-play, 79-yard drive with Cameron Lippie catching a 19-yard TD pass from Josh Madden to make it 14-0.
Wilmington stormed right back and really put forth a strong, impressive drive. Roque was excellent in this series, connecting on a few quick passes right over the middle to Hunter Sands for eight yards, Noah Spencer for 18 and then Brett Ebert for 11. That set up first-and-goal from the one and Julien Cella ran it in, and Sands booted the PAT to cut the lead in half at 14-7.
"We really moved the ball offensively and that's a big and strong defensive line," said Turner. "They have a Division 1 college kid (Braden Marceau-Olayinka) in there. We don't have a kid like that. But I'm very proud of our kids. We hung in there."
In the second half, the 'Cats defense held Melrose to a three-and-out to open the third quarter. That gave Wilmington the ball on the M42, but three plays later, Bennett Cassavoy came up with a big interception, returning it 29 yards to the Wilmington 24. Four plays later, Josh Madden scored on a one-yard keeper play top make it 21-7.
Then with 65 seconds left, Nicolas Chiulli scored on a 4-yard run to put the game away.
Wilmington held Melrose to just 123 rushing yards and had three tackles for loss of yards. Melrose converted 6-of-8 third down attempts which kept drives going and ultimately hurt the 'Cats.
“(Defensive End) Dempsey Murphy was fantastic on defense, just fantastic,” said Turner. “We just need to get some of those big stops on third downs. We've been giving up some big plays on third downs. We also did that in past seasons. We would do all of the tough stuff, and then give up some cheap yards and teams would get a first down.
“If we keep grinding, we're going to get a few (wins). We are what we are, we're very young, we're getting better and we'll get there. We're starting a lot of juniors who never played before and a lot of sophomores who never played before.”
Wilmington will host Watertown on Friday with a 7:00 pm start.
“Watertown's 4-0, so we're hoping to get that one and that will start it for us,” said Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.