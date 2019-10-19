WILMINGTON — After dropping the first three contests of the 2019 football campaign, the Wilmington Wildcats reach the season midpoint in far better shape after reeling off back-to-back wins in recent weeks.
Adding to a convincing 33-7 triumph over Watertown in week 4 action, the Wildcats held off a stubborn Burlington squad, 21-14, to improve to 2-3 overall.
The key victory also kept the Wilmington playoff hopes alive. Burlington, meanwhile, has now suffered consecutive defeats after a promising 3-0 start.
Wilmington tailback sensation Bailey Smith, who led the Wildcats over Watertown with a trio of rushing TDs, added two more to his resume. The first, a 1-yarder to cap the Wildcat’s opening series and before the intermission, a 3-yarder to reclaim the lead after Burlington had moved ahead.
“Bailey is the heart and soul of our team,” said Wilmington coach Craig Turner, who is currently 2-1 in the Middlesex Freedom League. “We go as he goes. I would put him up against any linebacker in this league. He’s as good as they come. He was really spectacular tonight.”
A football purist might argue that Bailey was more instrumental on defense, particularly in the fourth quarter when he tackled the Red Devils top running back, John Hurley, for a loss on a 4th-and-goal from the Wildcat 1-yard-line.
“It was kind of an all-around team effort,” said Bailey, who rushed for 139-yards on 28 carries. “We’ve always had a good defense and our effort paid off tonight with key red zone stops.”
Actually, the Red Devils came up empty on three trips inside the twenty. At the tail end of the first half, Burlington watched a 20-yard Khyle Pena to Matt Pinkham TD linkup negated on a penalty.
Later, Wildcat linebacker Shane Roberts caught Hurley in the backfield to end a threat on a 4th-and-3 from the 11. And finally, Bailey did his thing to stuff Hurley on what would have been a game-tying score in the final minutes.
“In the second quarter, we pretty much threw together a defense on the fly and went with it,” admitted Turner. “We didn’t practice that defense the entire week. The kids were just able to go out there and execute it which is a testament to them.”
Turner also credited his brother Sean, who according to his sibling, impressed as the defensive coordinator.
“My brother did an awesome job,” said Turner. “Nobody gets the wrath of me more than he does. I have to tip my cap to him tonight — he was spectacular. Those were big plays in the red area and that was the name of the game tonight defensively.”
A windswept, chilly rain blanketed Wilmington’s Alumni Field on Friday night. The smattering of spectators who braved the elements were treated to a game that was relatively free of turnovers which was remarkable considering the typical snafus that occur on a rain-soaked field. Obviously, the respective coaching staffs preached the significance of ball security and for the most part, the players obliged.
One of the few giveaways occurred at the outset, soon after the Wildcats won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. A strategic move, perhaps, but Wilmington immediately reclaimed possession after the Red Devils muffed Stephen Smolinksy’s opening kickoff.
Starting from their own 47, the Wildcats consumed most of the first quarter clock, marching to the Burlington 1-yard-line on 14 grueling plays. Bailey managed most of the workload, aided by QB Christian Robarge with several carries. With 3:42 left, Bailey took the handoff, cradled the ball, and punched it in with the go-ahead score. The Wildcats opted for a 2-point try instead of kicking into a stiff wind but Robarge was off-target with his throw.
Burlington relied heavily on QB Pena during the first two series but when offensive forward progress bogged down, the Red Devils deployed Hurley who delivered behind an offensive line that suddenly began opening gaping holes. During one possession, for instance, Hurley chalked up first downs on rushes of 12, 11, and 11-yards, consecutively. His effort forged Burlington to the Wilmington 5-yard-line, close enough for Pena to polish it off with a keeper. Liam Brown kicked the Red Devils into a 7-6 lead with 5:56 remaining in the half.
Not to be outdone by his counterpart, Bailey took full advantage of his offensive line during the next series, eventually churning in from the 3-yard-line for the go-ahead score. Onlookers described the hole rendered by his blockers as “wide enough to drive a semi through.” Wilmington offset the earlier missed PAT with a successful Robarge 2-point rush and claimed a 14-7 lead at the half.
Burlington pulled even after the break, tying it at 14-14 several plays after the Wildcats committed their one, and only, turnover, yielding the ball on a muffed kickoff. Pena efficiently moved the Red Devils over a short field and finished with a 36-yard TD throw to Pinkham.
The Wildcats would have the last say, however, with a 36-yard TD throw and catch of their own. Robarge took the snap and under immediate pressure, scrambled to his right. He reversed direction, evading would-be tacklers until spotting Joao Germano standing alone at the pylon. The Red Devils had obviously blown the coverage deep and Robarge made them pay with an accurate throw. Smolinsky’s kick put the Wildcats in front, 21-14, a lead they would not relinquish.
With 4:54 left in the game, Wilmington took over on downs after a Dean Nally sack of Pena helped terminate a late Burlington drive. Still, ample time and a pair of timeouts gave the visitors hope. Bailey, however, put that to rest with some of his best running of the night and three first downs to ice the clock.
“We struggled offensively at times but that was a great drive to end the game,” said Turner, who next travels to face a top-notch Stoneham club. “It doesn’t put points on the board but we really grinded it out and kept the ball away from Burlington. We have a tough schedule ahead but our kids are feeling good after these two wins.”
Wilmington will travel to face the reigning Division 6 state champion Stoneham Spartans on Friday night beginning at 6:30 pm.
