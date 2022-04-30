WILMINGTON — Growing up, the Doherty sisters, senior Kaitlyn and sophomore twins Allison and Emily have always been close. They recall funny stories of when they were together with their mom food shopping at Market Basket, their family vacations and of course their days in sports. Those days started out with lots and lots of soccer, but as they got older and into high school, their love and passion has turned to track-and-field. And that decision has paid off for all three of them.
This past indoor season, Kaitlyn and Alli were among the top sprinters in all of Division 4, placing fifth and eighth in the 55-meter dash. Kaitlyn also was among the best sprinters in the state also as a sophomore, while she holds the school record in the triple jump, and then indoors as part of the sprint medley team. Kaitlyn and Alli have also been part of several successful relay teams.
Emily, who is the older of the twins by two minutes, is on that same track, but is going about it in a different way. Head coach Joe Patrone said that she was misused during the indoor season, running the middle distance events, and last spring she did the hurdles, which she said didn’t go so well. However, when she has competed in the shorter distances, like the 100, 200 and with the 4x200 relay team, her times are pretty impressive, especially for a tenth grader, who has been running six-hundreds.
All three of them are versatile and very athletic. They all have that strong sprinting speed, but can all participate in those longer distance runs. Kaitlyn also does the long and triple jump, Alli adds in the long jump, while Emily has done the hurdles, but also is one of the team's go-to javelin throwers.
While they are versatile, quick and can score points in different ways, Patrone said that they are the kind of student-athletes that coaches thrive to have every season.
“All three of them are very quick. I know that Emily played soccer, but there were times that I remember last fall when Alli and Kaitlyn would be here (at the high school) working out on their own to get ready for the winter season and stuff,” he said. “All three of them are a pleasure to work with, really nice kids who put in the work and who put in the effort. They seem to get along real well. I think the twins are very close. I had a real nice conversation with their dad during the indoor season and he said that the three of them have really enjoyed the track seasons and that was great to hear.”
As a freshman and sophomore, Kaitlyn was on the sub-varsity soccer teams, as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams. Her sophomore season, she really emerged out of nowhere, finishing fourth at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.57 seconds. She said that performance stands out above the rest.
“I feel like I had a lot of motivation that year. I placed fourth at states. Even though my times have gotten significantly better, I still feel like I was stronger that sophomore year,” she said.
Over the years, Kaitlyn has done a lot of tremendous things on the track. In the team's first outdoor meet this season, she was first in the 100 (with a state qualifying time of 12.4), first in the triple jump (33-11), which tied her own school record, and was part of the first place 4x100 relay team. In the next meet, she got bumped up to the 200-meters with a state qualifying time of 26.9 seconds.
Last year's outdoor season, she was fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the 100 at the Middlesex League Championship Meet and went on to take eighth in the triple jump at the sectional meet. Indoors, she was fourth in the dash at the league meet, fifth at D4 and 11th in the entire state. Her best time was 7.48 seconds. She was also seventh in the long jump at the league meet and 15th at the D4 Meet.
In addition to all of that, she ranks among the top in school history (modern era) with the school record in the triple jump, as well as her times in the 55-meter dash and then the 100 and 200 meters.
“Kaitlyn has been with us for four years and she has worked hard. She has shown how fast she is. The fact that indoors she missed the school record in the 55-meter dash by two one-hundredths of a second and that is Lexi (Luna's record) and we all remember how fast she was, so that just shows how fast Kaitlyn is,” said Patrone.
While Kaitlyn has built up her accolades with track over the last few years, academically she's a National Honor Society member, who volunteers a lot of her time for various organizations, runs two clubs at school and already knows her career path.
“I'll be going to Springfield College to become a (Physician's Assistant). I'll be in a program where I can get both my Bachelor and Masters Degrees, so it'll be 3.5 years in Health Sciences, then 2.5 years in PA, where you do your clinicals and rotations. I was one out of thirty kids to get accepted,” she explained.
When Kaitlyn was earning her medals for the 55-meter dash during the league and divisional meets, Alli was right there with her. She finished seventh at the league meet and eighth at the D4 Meet with the same times of 7.69 seconds. She was also a part of the successful 4x200 relay team.
“It was competition (going against Kaitlyn and the other girls) and I was scared. I didn't really know how the other girls did, but I knew how Kaitlyn ran. At that point, she was very much faster than me,” said Alli.
Thus far this outdoor season, Alli has been dropped to the 100-meters and in the team's second meet against Stoneham, she was first in that event at 13.4 seconds, was third in the long jump at 13-02.75 and was part of the first place 4x100 relay team. Her 13.4 second time is believed to rank sixth all-time in the modern era.
“Alli is not too far behind (in terms of speed) than Kaitlyn. Alli has the most natural of starts. She comes out of the block so quick – she is just so good out of the blocks considering she is only a sophomore. I'm so impressed with how well she has taken coming out of the blocks,” said Patrone. “She's had success in the dash, but also the 4x200 relay indoors and then does the dash and the 100-meters outdoors. She has also shown some range. She's just this tiny thing so I think she'll get stronger and that will help her get faster.”
Until she does get a bit stronger, she said her goals are pretty simple for the rest of this outdoor season.
“I want to qualify for the states in the (100-meter) dash and I'm at 13.4 and I think qualifying is 13.2. I've only run it once but hopefully I'll get a chance (on Thursday) against Watertown,” she said.
As for Emily, sometimes it takes coaches and/or athletes to find their correct events and now it seems to be happening for her.
“Emily was kind of misused indoors a little bit. I feel like part of it was there wasn't room for her in the 55-meter dash and the 300 so she was running the 600 instead,” said Patrone. “But she also showed at the state relays that she had a split in the 4x200 that was one of the fastest (of the four girls), and it showed that she can run the 200. I know she likes the 200. I offered to move her down last week to the 100 and she said no, that she wanted to stay in the 200.”
Emily admitted that it was frustrating at times running the 600 or doing the hurdles, when she knew that her strength was the shorter distances.
“After I ran the 4x200 (relay) at the Freshmen/Sophomore Meet, I realized that I had been in the wrong event,” she said. “I did pick up a lot of endurance during the workouts so now I have more speed, so that part was good for me. My best time outdoors is 29.0 and indoors is 28.7 so my goal the rest of this season is to break 29 seconds.”
That's her running goal. She also has a goal in her other event, chucking the javelin.
“Javelin is so much fun. Even though I'm not that good at it, I love it, it's my favorite event because you can always get better at it,” she said, noting that her best throw is 60 feet.
While Emily had a laugh at her own expense with her javelin throwing ability and her previous experience in the hurdles, she appreciates the humor that she gets everyday from her two sisters. She added that being around them all of the time has been such an enjoyable experience.
“Growing up with Kaitlyn has been really fun. She's always been a really good older sister. She's always taken care of me and Alli. She drives us around everywhere, she brings us places and it's always been fun,” said Emily. “With Alli, we've always hung out and have always been best friends so that's been great.”
Kaitlyn, on the other hand, knows that the days of being on the same team as her twin sisters is dwindling, but she certainly will enjoy every minute of it.
“I like having them on the team. I feel like especially now that we're all sprinters (that we're even closer). Me and Alli have always done the same events and now Emily is becoming a sprinter too,” she said. “My parents love coming to our meets and love watching us. That's honestly the best part, having my parents here, especially because I'm leaving for college so I think it's great to have us all together on one team and they can watch us all grow together.
“We were really close (growing up). We've always been close. It fluctuates a little bit and we do fight like all sisters do, but we all have the same interests and we're pretty similar people. We spent a lot of time together as kids and we kind of grew apart a little bit when they were in middle school, but since COVID, we have definitely grown closer because we were with each other all of the time. We were just typical kids and we did a lot of stuff together and with the family. We would go on vacations every year so we always had that.
“We all played soccer growing up so I feel like that kind of showed that we were all fast kids and that was obvious and we just worked from there. Soccer has always been a big part of our family. Our mom was a board member with youth soccer and she coached (the twins). We were a soccer family, but now I would say we're more of a track family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.