WILMINGTON – During the last few years, whenever you took a trip to the Glen Road Football Fields during the months of September and October, it looked like 'A Ghost Town' with minimal numbers of youth football players and cheerleaders.
Last Thursday night, that wasn't the case. The fields were packed with players, cheerleaders and coaches, while later on in the evening, the high school players and coaches came down to meet-and-greet the youngsters, while League President Joe McCauley fed everyone with 60 large sized pizzas.
Across the state and the country, youth football has taken a major hit with the decrease of numbers, but here in Wilmington, the numbers have doubled this year compared to last. Some of that is due to the additions of players from surrounding towns, but also due to the fact that last year's 'D Team' went to the championship game, and every year different cheerleading teams excel at the local, state, regional and national competitions.
“In May, I didn't think we were going to have a program,” said McCauley. “I was nervous and I sat with the Board (of Directors) and I said 'come June if we don't have the numbers to field three teams, and we'll push registration as long as we can, but if I can't field teams, then I can't field teams'. All of a sudden in June and July, we started blowing up registration (and it's continued). I had four kids register for the U10 team four days ago.”
In total, last Thursday night's practice featured the Middle School team, the U11 team as well as the U10 and U8 teams. In addition to that, are just under 100 cheerleaders, with half of them as part of the Flag Football Division and the other half who are split up into two different teams.
“We have 22 kids on the (U8) (football) team and I haven't had that in five years,” said McCauley. “Usually it's 15 or 16 and by the time the season ends, I'm not even sure that we have eleven. It's to see these increased numbers. Our U10 team is mostly nine year-olds and they have three ten-year-olds, so it's a good group so next year those nine-year-olds will be ten again and back on the team so they should be even bigger and stronger and have that year of experience under them. As they get older, that same group will grow. Every year I hope to bring in new kids to that age group so the program continues to grow.
“We've been through some years where the middle school team was huge and now we'll go through some years where those numbers will be lower. As the kids get older, we're hoping to replenish those numbers as much as we can. It's good to see this field busy again.
“We also have fifty cheerleaders, which is a great number. We have the little ones who are the flag (football cheerleaders) and they are four, five and six year-olds. The activity down here is good. We have two Pop Warner cheerleading teams and then the Flag Football cheerleading team. The two teams will cheer at the home games and they'll cheer for all of our teams.”
McCauley will once again coach the middle school team, with help from his brother Chuck as well as other assistants Peter Lanzi and Shaun McLennan.
“I started coaching (the middle school team) when (my son) Joe was that age and then Shawn Maguire took over for two years, and last year I coached and now I'm doing it again,” said McCauley. “We have thirty kids on this year's roster. Usually we have had fifty to sixty every year, but this age group has always been a low numbered group ever since they started in Pop Warner.”
The U10 and U8 teams are coached by Tom Warford and Nick Castellano. The last team is the U11 squad, which is headed up once again by veteran coach Steve Zella.
“The only change (for this season) is we have an 11U team. Pop Warner has (changed and now there's) a new odd age group (division),” explained McCauley. “So our 11U team is going to be playing a regional schedule, so mostly Connecticut teams. Northern Connecticut went all odd age groups, whereas traditional Pop Warner with the 8Us and the 10Us will play locally, mostly against Merrimack Valley teams. The Middlesex League (Pop Warner Division) basically doesn't exist anymore. I have Woburn kids here, I have Burlington kids here – Burlington is not having any Pop Warner Football this year and Woburn is only have a 10U team so I have all of their 8U kids. I have Burlington's 8U and 11U kids.
“Those additions are part of our increased numbers and then going with the odd group in able to save this 11U team and have them come back another year, which I think is good for them, because this is the team that went to the championship game last year. I wanted them to stick around, get them going and keep that team together for another year.”
The U11 team will open its season this weekend, whereas the other teams open on September 11th. For Zella and his team, it'll be long bus rides, but hopefully worth it.
“I had a talk with those parents because there's going to be a lot of traveling going on. We're not going to Billerica anymore,” said McCauley. “I think their first game is in Reading, Connecticut. Steve Zella is back coaching that team and it should be a very interesting season as Connecticut usually has very tough competition which is good for us because he's got a pretty good team so it'll be interesting and exciting to see them play. He's got everyone back from last year's team and a few additions. He ended last year with sixteen kids and now he's got eighteen.”
Zella has been a great coach in the system over the years, and also has done great things as the head varsity lacrosse coach at North Andover High School.
“Steve's been here now for four years so it's good to have that continuity. The kids love him. Steve's a hard-nosed football coach. He runs a good practice and he does a really good job with the kids and you can see it,” said McCauley.
Besides the change with the U11 team, another change this year is there's a lot of new faces on the BOD. McCauley is back as President and Krystle Valente returns for her third year as Cheerleading Director. The rest of the Board includes: Leanne Redmond, Kerry Butler, Danielle Matton, Adriana Reguera, Gail Avery, Kerry Piantedosi, Castellano and Zella.
McCauley and the rest of them have been extremely pleased with how the pre-season practices have gone, and were also thrilled that many former Pop Warner players, who are now suiting up for Coach Craig Turner at the high school level, came down Thursday night to engage with the future high school players.
“Any chance that we have to come here with our kids to see these kids, pump up Wilmington High School Athletics and our program, well we are always happy to do that,” said Turner. “They have the best numbers that they have had in a few years which is awesome, and we’re excited about that. I can’t wait to come down here and see them all play on a Sunday morning.”
And that excitement is contagious.
“I'm excited and I think the increased numbers is obviously good for the program,” said McCauley. “Plus the high school coaches and team are coming down tonight. I bought sixty pizzas for everyone who is here, all of the players and cheerleaders. Coach Turner will talk to our kids and the captains of the high school team will as well. Joey Kullman and Peter LeBlanc, the two captains, I coached them through this Pop Warner program since they were seven and now they are the captains of the high school team. That senior year, the majority of them, we had here as seven and eight year-olds and all of the way up so as you can see, I'm getting old.
“I'm excited for the kids, I'm excited for another year of Pop Warner Football here in town. I'm excited about all of the activity that is going on this field every night, because like I said, back in April and May, I was really nervous but once June and July came around, I knew we were going to have a season.”
