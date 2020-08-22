Last Thursday, Karen Guillemette, the Athletic Director of Monomoy Regional High School located in Harwich, announced on social media that Keith Arnold, a Wilmington High School Hall of Fame athlete, has retired as the school's boys basketball coach.
"Sadly, we have accepted the resignation of Keith Arnold as our Head Boys Basketball Coach," she wrote in the announcement. "Coach Arnold had a profound impact on our Basketball Program, but more importantly in developing fine young men."
Arnold graduated from WHS in 1964. He was a three-sport athlete excelling in football, basketball and track-and-field playing for two Hall of Fame coaches, Fred Bellissimo in football and Frank Kelley in track.
In football he was part of the team that had the longest winning streak in Massachusetts at the time of 23 games before losing to Chelmsford during his senior year. In track-and-field, he set the school record in the 880-yard run with a time of 2:03, and that time stood for ten years. He also placed third at the Class C Divisional Meet and then advanced to the All-State Meet during his senior season.
While he had great success in those two sports, his true calling came in basketball. He averaged 21 points a game, including scoring a career high 32 in a 66-58 win over North Reading, while in the same week he scored 27 in a 76-36 win over Lowell and then 20 in the team's dismal 91-37 loss to Stoneham.
“What always stays with me is being part of some great teams, from freshmen to senior year, being surrounded by great athletes and even greater people,” he said in 2016 during HOF induction. “The commitment, hard work, success and failure, and friendships of teammates is what I'll always remember.”
After graduating from WHS, Arnold played two years of basketball at Central Connecticut College and then enlisted into the US Marine Corps in 1966, serving with the Marine Detachment aboard the USS Wasp.
After serving, he attended UMass-Amherst and graduated in 1973. It was then, he started a lengthy and rewarding career as a teacher and a coach, which was interrupted for ten years when Arnold was in the Marine Corps Reserve, including Serving in the Persian Gulf War from 1990-91.
His coaching career started in Provincetown, Mass serving as an assistant football basketball and track coach from 1973-'75. He then went on to become the head boys basketball coach at Beverly, compiling a three-year record of 56-18 from 1979-'81, which included reaching the Division 1 North semi-finals, losing to Cambridge Rindge and Latin, who was led by a guy named Patrick Ewing. Arnold was named the Mass Basketball Coaches Association's D1 Coach of the Year.
After a year as an assistant coach at Salem State College and then ten years back in the Marines, Arnold got back into coaching in 1989 at Nauset High School serving as an assistant coach in football, basketball, girls soccer and track-and-field. He then went to Dennis-Yarmouth for four seasons, leading the Boys Basketball team to a league championship.
He went back to Nauset and from 2005-'12, he served as the school's athletic director, as well as coaching both the boys and girls basketball programs to league titles. On the boys side, he led the program to four league championship titles, five tournament appearances, a record of 55-15, which included reaching the Division 2 South Sectional Finals and being named the Mass Basketball Coaches Association's Division 2 Coach of the Year in 2007.
After serving as a volunteer coach at Bridgewater State College, Arnold recently got back into coaching being named the head boys basketball coach at Monomoy Regional High School, located in Harwich.
During his tenure there, he captured his 300th win as coach, he guided the Sharks to three Cape-and-Islands League Championships in four years, and he was named the Division 4 Coach of the Year back in the 2016-17 season. In that season, he led the Sharks to the Division 4 South Sectional Final, losing to Cathedral and finishing with a 15-7 record. The last two years, the team had records of 14-6 and 17-5, losing both times in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 South Sectional tournament, including this past year to Burke, who were crowned co-state champions.
"He basically took our program to the next level by making the state tournament every year, with the past two years playing in Division 3," said Guillemette. "Like I said in the Twitter statement, Keith made a profound impact on our program on and off the court. We will miss him greatly."
