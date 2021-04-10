WILMINGTON – After splitting the first two meets of the season against two strong league opponents, Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field coach Mike Kinney was concerned heading in this past Saturday's meet that perhaps the competitive juices wouldn't be as high.
But that wasn't the case.
The Wildcats performed very well, easily cruising past Melrose, 67-33, to improve to 2-1 on the season.
“Everyone ran very well under the circumstances,” said Kinney. “We were concerned that we may come out flat after two highly competitive meets the two weeks prior. However, the team continues to respond well regardless of the competition.
“Looking forward, we match up pretty well against Stoneham and Watertown, so we will try athletes in new events and work on our overall team versatility.”
In the win against Wakefield, Willie Stuart had the biggest day and in this meet, he passed that baton to Sam Juergens, who took 15 of the team's 67 points as a triple-winner, taking the 55-meter hurdles (8.3), the high jump (5-5) and the long jump (17-10).
“Sam had a huge day,” said Kinney. “His hurdle time is the best in the league right now. Sam and Jeandre are right around the school records for each event, however their times are hand times rather than (Fully Automatic Time).”
Speaking of best times in the league, Jeandre Abel owns the top 55-meter dash time of 6.4 seconds, which he earned with a first place finish during this meet.
Other individual first places came from Sean Lydon in the mile (4:49.6), Sean Riley in the 600 (1:27.9), Owen Surette in the 1,000 (2:47.3) and Aiden McGrath in the 300 (38.7). Wilmington also swept the two relays to take ten points.
The 4x200 team of Isaac Avila, Colton Sullivan, Stuart and Anay Gandhi came in at 1:40.2 and then the 4x400 team of Pat O'Mahony, Riley, Surette and McGrath came in at 3:45.3.
“Sean Riley, Owen Surette, Sean Lydon, Aidan McGrath, and Pat O'Mahony continue to lead us and have been running great races all season,” said Kinney.
Coming away with second places included Chris Wong in the hurdles (8.9), Evan Shackelford in the 600 (1:36.5) and Luka Smiljic in the high jump (5-3).
Third places were earned by John Ware in the 55-meter hurdles (9.4), Sullivan in the dash (7.2), O'Mahony in the mile (4:58.3), Roman Moretti in the 1,000 (3:20.8), Alex Paquet in the two-mile (11:45.1), Stuart in the high jump (5-3), Avila in the long jump (17-6) and Liam Lydon in the shot put (30-8).
“Looking forward, we are hoping to get stronger in a few events that will be crucial for a run at the league title in the spring. This team shows up every day with the right attitude, and the motivation of the athletes makes our job easy,” said Kinney.
Wilmington will host Watertown and then Stoneham the following Saturday, which will conclude the Fall-2 abbreviated season.
