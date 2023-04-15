WILMINGTON – On a crisp and sunny spring evening, the scene was set for the Wilmington High School girls lacrosse team to earn their first win of the season. Holding an 8-7 lead with about thirty seconds left in a matchup with Gloucester, the ‘Cats were ready to mark it down in the win column.
That was until disaster struck. After a false start on a Wildcat penalty shot, Gloucester immediately scooped the ball, taking it the length of the field and ultimately into the back of the net to knot the game at seven with 24 seconds remaining.
Gloucester proceeded to win the faceoff, taking control of the ball and firing one past Abby Driscoll with two seconds on the clock, putting the exclamation point on what was the fifth lead change of the game.
“(I’m) not very happy,” head coach Chris Frissore said of Monday night’s heartbreak. “We played pretty good, especially in the second half I thought we played good. The first half, we didn’t play very well. But we started to pick it up and it’s just unfortunate at the end.”
The Wilmington offense was firing on all cylinders in the second half, including five goals that eventually erased a 6-4 deficit with ten minutes remaining. Sloane McIntyre and Gabby Kulevich each netted hat-tricks, while Leah Murphy added a goal.
While Frissore admits the offense came out slow due to the absence of offensive contributors Jess Collins and Jill Collins, he was proud of the way they came together in the second half.
“We’re pretty good on offense,” said Frissore. “Sometimes we rushed it a little bit. Not having Jess (Collins) and Jill (Collins) made it a little discombobulated, especially in the first half. In the second half, we settled down a little bit more and moved the ball well.”
Driscoll anchored the Wildcat defensive effort all game making eight saves, including a handful of penalty shot attempts. The ‘Cats also saw strong defensive plays from Lauryn Parr, Alle Delgenio, and Shaylan Bresnahan.
“She was making some real good saves,” Frissore said of Driscoll. “It wasn’t a bad performance, we just got to stop the ball. Not just stop the ball, but we need to go get the ball. The ball was on the ground and we just didn’t go after it.”
As Frissore and his team look to turn the page, the focus moving forward will be stopping the ball as well as fighting for ground balls.
“They basically get a free run and we don’t stop the ball well enough and they just go in and score, and then we don’t stop the ball well enough again,” Frissore said of the late-game defensive letdowns.
“It comes down to the will to want to get the ball,” he said. “We were sitting there and people weren’t going after the ball. In practice, we are just going to have to battle for the ball every day.”
The previous Thursday, the ‘Cats dropped a competitive game against powerhouse Winchester by a score of 16-7.
“We lost to them 16-1 last year, so I’ll take that progress,” said Frissore. “They’re defense (isn’t) as strong as last year, but regardless, to be within nine against them was good.”
Like Monday night, the ‘Cats were able to click on offense in the second half, leading to a final push resulting in some tallies led by Murphy.
“We had a good end of the second half and scored like four goals in the last five or ten minutes,” he said.
Now four games into the season without a win, Frissore can see his young team continue to improve on a daily basis.
“We’re progressing, it’s just we got to pull that one out,” said Frissore of the Gloucester loss.
The ‘Cats are back in action on Wednesday against Arlington and results were not known as of presstime.
