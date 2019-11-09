WILMINGTON – A week earlier, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team ended in a scoreless tie against a pretty good Tewksbury team. After the game, head coach Sue Hendee admitted that her team didn't play that well and said that the Wildcats would have a week to sort out their offense with the attempt to get everything flowing once again.
Certainly the week off – which also benefited to rest a handful of injured players – became an important factor as the No. 6 seed Wildcats (13-5-1) steamrolled over the No. 11 seed Salem Witches (9-9-1), 7-1, in a Division 2 North first round playoff match-up held before the home crowd at Alumni Stadium.
The win pushes the team's unbeaten streak to eight games at 7-0-1, while the seven goals is the most from the team in a tournament game since defeating J.D. O'Bryant School out of Boston back in the second round of the 2014 tournament.
The win also pushes the Wildcats into the Division 2 North Quarterfinals where it will be matched up against the defending state champions and league rival, Winchester, the No. 3 seed, who will enter the game with a record of 14-1-3.
This match-up will be played on Thursday afternoon in Winchester starting at 4:30 pm. The Sachems defeated Wilmington, 4-1, back on September 12th, and also defeated the 'Cats 3-1 in the first round of the state tournament back in 2017.
The win over Salem made it two years in a row that the 'Cats prevailed out of the first round – last year upsetting Dracut on a rainy night at UMass-Lowell – and this marks the fifth time in the past nine years the team has won a first round game with previous victories over Marblehead (2-1) in 2011, Danvers (2-1 in overtime) in 2012, Belmont (1-0) in '13, Wakefield (4-1) in '14, and then Dracut.
On Monday night, sophomore Alyssa Granara started and ended the party. She scored her first of four goals in the 12th minute of the game, before adding three more in the second half, on a bomb from 35 yards out, before two more in the final four minutes as the game broke wide open rather quickly.
She scored four goals, while, senior captain Aly Colantuoni, junior Jenna Sweeney and sophomore Olivia Spizuoco added single goals.
Madison Mulas, Granara, Colantuoni, Amber Flynn and Jenna Moore each had an assist.
"(Our offense) was a little slow in the first half," said WHS head coach Sue Hendee, who notched career win No. 305. "I think our fitness worked to our advantage in the second half and we wore them down."
Now Wilmington will have the tough task of taking on the Sachems. In the league game back in September, the 'Cats took a quick 1-0 lead before Winchester struck for two in each half.
"We're going to work on playing smarter defense because I think we're really going to have to be on top of our game to stop (their two top players Ally) Murphy and (Hannah) Curtin (who are both going to play Division 1 next year at Ivy League Schools)," said Hendee. "Their team is very, very good but those players are exceptional, so we really need to focus on playing very strong defense."
