Two weeks ago, we started up our College Sports column and below we have another update on a lot of student-athletes who continue to do great things on the fields and courts.
FIELD HOCKEY
UMass Lowell senior goalie Rose Cuozzo saw her first game action of the season on Sunday, playing six minutes and stopping the only shot she faced in a 1-0 overtime loss to California. Cuozzo entered the game late in regulation and made a pivotal save to send the game to overtime where she and starting goalie Eleanor Boekhorst split time in net.
“Rose is a consummate team player,” said head coach Shannon LeBlanc to the Lowell Sun back in early September. “She is one of those players that you want on every team – she's that player that everyone can go too. She has a calm demeanor, she's competitive and she's the biggest supporter of each of her teammates and really always brings a positive attitude to the program every single day. That's hard to do when you're a goal keeper. You are in all of that equipment, it's 100 degrees out and right now she's providing the back-up role and she does it with such grace and competitiveness, but also with such kindness.
“She's just a real special athlete on our team and I know the team really appreciates her.”
FOOTBALL
University of Albany freshman offensive lineman Chris Walsh has earned a spot on the Great Danes roster this season. Walsh, who saw action in one game during the Great Danes abbreviated spring season this past March and April, has yet to appear in a game this fall.
It appears to be just a matter of time however, as the 6'3, 315-pound Walsh comes to Albany following a great high school career at Austin Prep where he was the 2019 CCL Lineman of the Year as well as being a 2019 CCL All-Star.
Merrimack College senior captain and tight end Tyler Roberts had one catch for 29 yards in the Warriors 47-10 rout of Delaware State last Saturday. For the season, Roberts now has 14 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Nichols College freshman linebacker Shane Roberts has seen action in two of the Bison's four games this season, recording one tackle, with the tackle coming on September 11 in a 27-23 win over Anna Maria.
Westfield State sophomore wide receiver/punter Sean Kelly has earned a spot on the Owls roster in his first year of college football. The former Malden Catholic star has not appeared in any games for the Owls yet.
WNEC wide receiver Christian Robarge is also waiting to make his collegiate debut, having earned a spot on the Golden Bears roster.
Bentley University sophomore defensive lineman Dean Nally was finally able to kick off his college career after having his freshman season canceled due the pandemic. Nally has appeared in three of the Falcons four games so far, mostly on special teams, helping them to a 4-0 record.
The 2020 Wilmington High graduate had a great career for the Wildcats, captaining the football team as a senior. He was also a two-time Lowell Sun and Middlesex League all-star and was named the team’s Lineman of the Year and was the recipient of the Wildcat Award
Curry College sophomore linebacker Bailey Smith is off to a strong start this season for the Colonels, helping them to a 2-1 record so far. Smith has seen action in all three games for the Colonels so far, recording 13 tackles, including two in the team's most recent game, a 14-7 win over Hartwick last Saturday. Smith also had two pass breakups in the game.
Endicott College senior running back John Kenney ran 17 times for 46 yards in the Gulls 30-21 come from behind win over Norwich last Saturday. In the Gulls previous game, a 32-29 loss to Catholic on September 18, Kenney had rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.
For the season, Kenney has now rushed for a team high 272 yards to go along with two touchdowns.
SOCCER
Bentley University senior midfielder and captain Dana Goulet continued her fine season over the past couple of weeks. Goulet scored her fourth goal of the season back on September 21 to help lead the Falcons to a 2-1 victory over Adelphi. Prior to that, on September 15, she had scored the only goal of the game to help lead the Falcons to a 1-0 victory over Adelphi.
With four goals and one assist on the season, Goulet currently leads Bentley in scoring with nine points. She is also first on the team in shots (22) and second in shots on goal (12).
Brandeis University senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiairi scored her second goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Emerson on September 18.
On Tuesday, she scored both goals to life the No. 22 nationally ranked Judges past Lesley University, 2-1, improving the team’s record to 5-1-2.
In the 59th minute, Bakhtiari was able to punch home a rebound for her third goal of the season. Bakhtiari’s heroics came with just under five minutes left in regulation as Bakhtiari put the ball in the back of the net after it initially went off the crossbar on a shot taken by teammate Lauren Mastandrea.
Bakhtiari now has four goals on the season and 16 for her career.
Northeastern University forward Kayla McCauley had an assist for the Huskies in a 2-1 loss to Delaware on Sunday afternoon. The assist was the first point of the season for McCauley. The graduate student has started all nine games for the Huskies this season.
Notre Dame senior forward Olivia Wingate had a goal and two assists last Thursday to lead the Fighting Irish to a 5-0 victory over Miami (FL). Wingate, who has started all 11 games this season for the Irish, now has four goals and three assists for 11 points on the season, which is good for second on the team.
Westfield State sophomore forward Jessie McCullough has earned a spot on the Owls Women’s Soccer team, and she made her collegiate debut back on September 11.
VOLLEYBALL
Sophomore Maeve Cadogan and the Worcester State University women's volleyball team earned a split on Saturday in tri-match at John P. Brissette Court. Worcester State defeated Fitchburg State 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14) in the opener, before falling to SUNY Delhi 3-1 (15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-25).
Cadogan had a big day for herself in the win Fitchburg State, recording six kills and four block assists in the Lancers’ conference victory. For the season, Cadogan is now third on the team in kills with 48, while she leads the team in blocks with 34.
TENNIS
Colby-Sawyer junior Emily Hill had a big day this Saturday while helping the Mustangs to a 9-0 victory over St. Joseph’s. Hill started her day with an 8-3 victory in first doubles, along with her partner Grace Carpenter. Hill then moved on to singles play where she was even more dominant, picking up a 6-3, 6-0 victory. With the win, Colby-Sawyer improved to 5-1 on the season.
If we missed someone, please let us know by sending an email to: sports@yourtowncrier.com
