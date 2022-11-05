WILMINGTON – Going into last Wednesday night's game, Wilmington High School boys' soccer coach Steve Scanlon knew it was going to be a different night than usual. For one he thought that because the team was celebrating 'Senior Night' and secondly, the 'Cats had a legitimate chance to put a stamp on a top-32 placement seeding in the upcoming Division 3 state tournament with a win over league rival Burlington.
Wilmington scored two late goals which was enough to lift the team to a 2-0 win and enjoy the third win of the season. Quickly the celebration of a regular season win turned into something much greater. The win marked No. 700 in Scanlon's career between soccer and ice hockey.
“I wasn't really aware that I was that close (until the Town Crier) brought it up late last year. I forgot about it,” he said.
Between his two years at Methuen High School, eight years at Westford, and now in his 22nd season at Wilmington, Scanlon has a combined record of 333-182-85 in soccer. In his 30 years as the head coach of the ice hockey team, he has compiled a record of 367-228-68. Those two give him a combined mark of 700-410-153. He has been on the sidelines for 1,263 games – minus a handful of games he missed during the 2015 ice hockey season.
“It's a lot of games, it's a lot of years, a lot of great players, and you think about all the assistants that you've had,” he said. “When you hit milestones like that, I think it's a combination of things and everything that the program has done. That's what it feels like to me, anyway.”
Throughout the course of time, Scanlon said he's had plenty of mentors who have helped mold him into not only arguably the greatest coach in Wilmington High School History, but also as one of the top coaches the state has ever had. Already he's been inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame, on top of the early induction into the WHS Hall of Fame where he joined his father Dick, who also is regarded as one of the school's and state's best coaches between his 300 wins in baseball and his success in soccer, including guiding three WHS soccer teams to either the Eastern Mass or State Final during the 1990’s decade.
“I learned from a lot of good coaches and my father was at the top of the list. He really knew how to handle teams. He was so great with personalities. He always impressed upon me the importance of knowing your sport and being a student of it, adapt with it and learn as much as you can about it,” said Steve. “Those things were big. His passion for the game was big and I'm the same way. When games get ready to start, I feel like I'm back in high school. I still feel that and it's crazy. It's the closest you can get to really competing. Once you left it, there's a little bit of a void when you played it as long (as I did).”
Besides his father, Steve said several others deserve a lot of credit.
“I was lucky and I had some great college coaches. When I was in ninth grade over at Austin Prep playing soccer, Jim Kelly was my coach. He's from Billerica. He played for the Scottish National team so he was a capped player. We learned a ton from him.
“In hockey, I had Bill Cullen – I played for him (and later was his assistant coach). He knew the game, he disciplined his teams and I thought he ran a really good program. I tried to do mine, a little bit after his. He was certainly a mentor to me.
“Also (Former WHS Athletic Director) Jim Gillis (deserves a lot of credit). The way he stayed involved in sports all of that time. He loved to have the kids to always have a place to play. There's so many people who have been (influential along the way). Kenny Palm was another one and a no nonsense coach. He loved the game and encouraged you to play tough.”
Scanlon attended Austin Prep as a freshman before transferring to WHS where he was a three-sport athlete (soccer, hockey and baseball), graduating in 1980. He went to Rhode Island College before suffering an injury and transferred to Curry College and played both soccer and hockey. Immediately after graduating from college, he started coaching. He was named the varsity boys soccer coach at Methuen High School and served two seasons, 1985 and '86, while winning a Merrimack Valley Conference Small School title.
After that, Scanlon took several years off from coaching soccer to go back to Graduate School. In 1990, he went back to it, taking over as the head boys soccer coach at Westford Academy. He spent eight years there and had tremendous success including winning a state championship in 1992, while winning three league titles and four sectional titles.
He left Westford after the 1997 season and then took over at Wilmington High in the fall of 2000, replacing his father Dick, who passed away a few months prior in June. Steve’s been here ever since and has enjoyed four league titles.
In 1985, Scanlon came back to WHS as an assistant hockey coach under then head coach Bill Cullen. Scanlon served in that role until the 1991'-92 season when Cullen left to take the same position at Andover High, and then WHS Athletic Director Jim Gillis appointed Scanlon as his replacement. Scanlon's been there ever since, compiling his 367 wins, 11 league titles (7 in the Cape Ann league and four in the Middlesex League), the back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013, while taking the 1999 team to the North Sectional Final, the 2008 team to the State Final and the 2014 team to the Division 1 North Sectional Final.
All in all, Scanlon has won 700 games, three state championship titles, seven sectional titles and 19 league titles, coming in five different leagues between the two sports. He won soccer titles in the Merrimack Valley Conference, the Mid-Wach, the Dual County, the Cape Ann League and the Middlesex League, while earning titles in the CAL and ML with hockey.
“My assistant coaches deserve so much credit (for the 700 wins),” said Scanlon. “Chip (Bruce), Mark (DiGiovanni) and Colin (Foley) are devoted Wilmington guys who would do anything for the Wilmington teams.”
DiGiovanni and Foley are just two of a handful of people who played for Steve and then came back as a coach. Interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram is another.
“If you think about 700, that's an incredible amount of victories. You also got to realize that he has coached so many games,” said WHS interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram. “There's probably nothing that he hasn't seen. It's really cool, and I saw some his quotes (in the Lowell Sun and the Boston newspapers) and it just takes you down memory lane a little bit. I (was Steve's JV soccer coach for many years) and learned so much from him. He talked about all of his assistant coaches. Chip (Bruce) coached with him forever and I learned so much from Chip and he was such a critical person in my development. Then Steve's dad my coach, so all of that just takes you down memory lane a little bit.
“You think about the history, the knowledge and everything that Steve has seen and it's just really amazing.”
Indeed, there's so much history, thrilling victories, painful losses, and thousands and thousands and thousands of “blue-line to blue line” instructions. And while he's kept some of the same drills over the years, he said that coaching throughout five decades now, he's rolled with the changes.
“You have to kind of adapt (with your coaching style) when that much time goes by,” he said. “Things change and we saw that these last couple of years with COVID and how crazy stuff gets. You have to change now and adapt a little bit. Each era is different, it's hard to explain but you do have to role with it a little bit.”
While he has changed his style, he said both sports have also changed.
“The game is quicker (in both soccer and hockey), the players are more skilled, but I don't know if the toughness element is still there,” he said. “It's not as physical in both sports, but that's the way that things have went. You see tighter officiating, you see tighter, respective skills (with the players) and they watch out for each other a little bit more now. It's definitely different.”
Throughout the five decades, the state championship titles and the 700 total wins, Scanlon certainly knows that none of that was done alone. He has had superior players and teams.
“There were a lot of great players, successful teams and a lot of good, long state tournament runs. To me, the state tournament is what will always jump out. It's so exciting to be a part of those games especially hockey. There's been so many of those crazy games at the (Chelmsford) Forum. Things are just so crazy there and it's so much fun. The fans and everyone, just having such a good time,” he said.
Obviously the three state titles are three games and days that Scanlon will never forget. He was asked besides those three games, which other wins stick out.
“In Hockey, the Tewksbury (sectional final) game at the (Chelmsford) Forum (in 2008),” he said. “When the shot hit the pipe and then (Wilmington goalie Michael) Cabral made that save (in the shoot-out), that was just an incredible game. The Masco game (back in the late 1990’s) with Justin (Vallas) and those guys, I think we were down three goals and we came back and got them in overtime. We had so many of those, and so many great games.
“In soccer, the year that we set the school record for wins. We were undefeated and Colin Foley was on the team. I think they won 18 straight games one year and that's a school record. We had some incredible regular season games that year and we also had a real good state tournament run. There's a lot of them.”
In 2008, the hockey team had a 17-game unbeaten streak and the soccer team had an 19-game unbeaten streak – both school records.
During his tenure, Scanlon has been named the Town Crier's Coach of the Year six times, as well as the Coach of the Decade in 2009 and 2019 – that's the most out of any current or former WHS coach. Steve first earned the COY Award during the 1999 calendar year. Dick had won it the previous two years.
“In soccer to take my father's program over was a big honor. I only left Wilmington Hockey to play in college. I came back and have been there ever since. To be able to coach your alma mater is a big thing,” said Steve.
And to also win a combined 700 games is such a big thing – with approximately 550 of them coming here at Wilmington High in two sports.
Steve said that without the support from his wife, children and other family members, there's no way he would be talking about his latest milestone.
“The coach's wife makes a lot of sacrifices and same with the family. When our kids were young, it was tough. If we didn't have my parents or her parents, Tina was sitting home at night all alone with the three of them and I was out there coaching. I owe her a lot. She knows I love it and I've been fortunate that she hasn't minded me doing it,” he said.
Scanlon was asked one final question – does the 700 wins mean that he'll be hanging it up anytime soon?
“I don't plan on going anywhere right now. Retirement (from Timberlane High School) is coming but I still love (coaching). I just turned sixty in April and I'm thinking of staying at school for a couple of more years. If I stopped working, I don't know if I would stay coaching? I might, I don't know. Everyone says that you know when you know and it just comes to you. I'm not at that point yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.