WILMINGTON — Last year, the Wilmington High School Varsity Field Hockey team ended the season with a 9-9-1 record, which included qualifying for the state tournament for a program record tenth straight time.
In the first round of the Division 2 North playoffs, the Wildcats were defeated by a powerful Gloucester squad, 4-0, a game that saw goalie Johanna Robinson played brilliantly from start to finish.
After the game was over, a total of 14 players from that 2018 team played their last game and have since all graduated. That leaves a total of seven returning players with varsity experience, while six players are up from the JV team and five more from the Freshmen team and those combined 18 players will comprise this year's team.
Among the returners include senior co-captains Sophia D'Amico and Katie McConologue. A year ago, D'Amico saw time at both the midfield spot and defense, and McConologue mostly saw time on defense, but came through when she was asked to play goalie for a game after the starter was injured and the back-up, Robinson, was out sick.
The other returning players include forwards Chase Anderson, a junior and Rita Roche, a sophomore; midfielder Anja Jensen, a junior and on defender Annabelle Kane, a junior, and then sophomore Robinson in net.
Of the returners, Anderson comes back with the most varsity goals as she deposited three in the back of the net as a sophomore.
Coming up from the JV team includes senior Elizabeth Connelly, juniors Kiara Nadeau, Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose and Ashley MacGilvray, along with sophomore goalie Marisa Bryan. DeRose and Bishop are strong multi-sport athletes, also playing on the varsity lacrosse and ice hockey teams.
The JV team finished 7-3-8 a year ago.
Making the leap from the freshmen team to Varsity includes sophomores Allison (Sonny) Rebeiro, Kailyn St. Jean, Allison Foley, Celia Kulis and Jenna Danieli. Rebeiro and St. Jean played forward, Foley played multiple positions and Kulis was the team's center-midfielder.
The Freshmen team finished with an impressive 8-1-4 record from a year ago.
Last year, Wilmington started off with a 4-6-0 record, before coming on strong towards the second half of the season, finishing 5-3, not counting the state tournament loss. Overall in the team's 18 regular season games, the 'Cats were outscored 35-15, but 20 of those goals came in three games, an 8-0 loss to Belmont, and a pair of 6-0 losses to Watertown.
The Wildcats opened this season on Wednesday against Belmont with the results not known as of presstime. After that will be a home game on Friday against Reading, before traveling to Winchester on Wednesday.
Wilmington will again compete in the Middlesex League Freedom Division along with Watertown, Wakefield, Melrose, Burlington and Stoneham, who they face twice each. In addition will be one game each against the Liberty Division teams including Belmont, Reading, Winchester, Woburn, Arlington and Lexington.
Wilmington also has two non-league games this year with Bishop Fenwick and Tewksbury.
Of the 13 different teams the 'Cats will face this season, seven advanced to the post-season including D1 North teams Lexington (16-2-2), Belmont (13-5-0), Winchester (12-5-2) and Reading (9-2-2), as well as D2 State semi-finalist Watertown (20-1-1), Stoneham (9-8-2) and Tewksbury (9-10-0).
