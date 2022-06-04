WILMINGTON – Before the season started, the Wilmington High School Baseball team's coaching staff had said that this year's roster was completely different than last year's. This year's team seemed to have more baseball guys, compared to athletes, and kids who really gravitated towards the sport. They went on to say that how many wins that would turn into would remain to be seen.
Throughout the next two months, the Wildcats had glimpses of playing great baseball with some big victories and then there were times of sloppy play and tough losses.
Heading into this past weekend's 19th annual Dick Scanlon Memorial Tournament played on the field that helped him win 300 games, the 'Cats had their backs against the wall, knowing that they needed a two-day sweep and capture the tournament championship in order to keep their fun season going.
Thanks to some incredible pitching with seniors Jack Toomey and Joey Dynan, as well as one inning each from Austin Harper and Ayden Balter, who combined to give up two earned runs over 14 innings, the 'Cats first got by Blue Hills Regional, 3-2 on Saturday morning, before coming back before a large crowd to defeat North Middlesex Regional, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. The two wins gave the 'Cats the tournament title, and evened the team's regular season record to 10-10 which is an automatic qualification to the new Division 3 Statewide Tournament which will get underway later this week.
"That was our goal (to win ten games). It was tough coming into this tournament needing to win both games, but I think our guys stepped up big time," said Wilmington coach Connor Zaya. "They also had a lot of fun this weekend, which was good. This was one of the better games that we put together. That's a very good (North Middlesex) team. I know that aren't going to play in the playoffs, I think they're a great team."
The weekend started out with the dominant performance by Toomey, who was named the Tournament MVP. He tossed six innings, giving up two ruins, just one earned on seven hits, while walking three and striking out seven. Harper tossed one scoreless inning with a strikeout, to earn the save.
"Our guys shoved (going all-in). Toomey stepped up yesterday. He's a great third baseman and a great player. We have been trying to mix him in and pitch him as much as we can and everytime he goes out there, he shows up. We put him in a big moment, he knew that we needed to win and he came through for us. We didn't hit super well yesterday, but that's baseball and we got the job done," said Zaya.
That victory, as well as North Middlesex beating Matignon in the other first round game, put the teams together for Sunday's final. With gorgeous blue skies and the music playing all day long, it was a fun-filled atmosphere, and even better with the sweet taste of victory.
"The seniors didn't want their seasons to end (on Sunday) so I'm glad that we are still rolling for sure. These guys were all ready to go. I had to tell them to get here at 1:30 and I didn't want to get them here too early, and eating hot dogs and drinking cokes, but they were down here early watching the first game," said Zaya. "The thing about this group is these guys just love the game of baseball, which I like to see. It makes our jobs easier between me, Coach Jim Boyle and Coach Grecco, for sure."
The championship game was scoreless until the bottom of the second thanks to Dynan getting out of a first and third, two out situation before he slammed the door shut with one of his 12 strikeouts on the afternoon.
In the home half, with one out and the bases empty, Toomey reached first on an infield error. Harper followed with a single up the middle and then Nate Packer walked to load the bases. Left-handed hitting senior Brian Curdo followed and he hit a groundball to the right side of the drawn in infield. The second baseman bobbled the ball, and elected to get the out at first, allowing Toomey to score and Curdo to grab an RBI. Number nine hitter Michael Monteforte then jumped on a first pitch fastball and delivered a RBI single to right field to score Harper to make it 2-0.
North Middlesex was able to get its lead-off hitter Andrew Murray on first via walk to start the third but he was erased when he was caught stealing which followed with two straight strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third, the 'Cats added three more runs. Jacob Roque started the rally with a walk and quickly stole second. Matt Vinal followed with a walk and then he and Roque pulled out a perfectly executed double steal. Balter reached first on a RBI fielder's choice scoring Roque, but Vinal was out at third. Toomey followed with a double putting runners at second and third. Two batters later, Nate Packer delivered a two-run bloop single over the shortstop's head to make it 5-0.
Toomey had a ground rule RBI double to score Vinal, who led off the sixth with a walk, before going to second on a balk and third on a stolen base. Then in the sixth, pinch-hitter Brett Ebert walked, advanced to second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch, and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Roque.
After Dynan struck out the side in the sixth, he gave up a walk and a single to start the seventh. Zaya then took him out, switching positions with Balter. After a fly out, he gave up two singles and a RBI fielder's choice, before striking out the final batter to end the game.
"North Middlesex has a great group of guys and coaches," said Zaya. "Throughout the entire tournament, Matignon had great coaches and players. Even after we beat Blue Hills yesterday, their coaches were just happy to be here and their players were happy to be here. It was great to have a lot of people come out for these games and I'm just glad that we didn't get washed out."
Wilmington had just six hits in the win. Toomey was the lone batter with two as he ended 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and scored twice. Vinal was 1-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases, Roque was 0-for-2 with a run scored, a RBI and stole two bases. Packer was 1-for-2 with his two RBI and also drew a walk.
Dynan finished giving up one earned run on three hits, while walking three and striking out 12 in his six-plus innings.
Zaya added that Austin Harper "had a great weekend on both sides of the ball."
TOURNAMENT AWARDS
At the conclusion of the game, two of Dick Scanlon's grandchildren, Colin and Tim represented the family by presenting plaques to the Tournament MVP Jack Toomey and the other six members of the All-Tournament team, which included three players from North Middlesex and then Joe Dynan, Austin Harper and Matt Vinal from Wilmington.
"I can't say anything but good things about the entire Scanlon Family. It's awesome to have them around. Obviously getting baseball back, and things to be more back to normal that they were in the past," said Zaya. "It's always tough if you lose this tournament, but so great when you win. This is great for our seniors, but we have a lot of unfinished business left down the road. I don't think we're done yet."
STATE TOURNAMENT
As of Monday morning, the Power Rankings were not updated, last update came on May 27th. At that time the 'Cats were seeded No. 35. If you go by that ranking, the 'Cats would move up a spot to No. 34 and if 42 teams qualify, which it appears as of now, Wilmington would travel to face the No. 32 seed Medway and the winner of that game would travel to face No. 2 Medfield.
"I think our guys play well with their backs against the wall. There were times this season where we relaxed and said 'hey we'll get this win and that win' and we didn't get those wins. We had our backs pushed against the wall this weekend and we showed up. You can see our guys were having fun and it was great weather," said Zaya. "We are confident in our guys. We're going to coach them up this week, have them all dialed in for Friday and see who we play. We always tell them that it doesn't matter who the nine guys we are playing against. If we stay within ourselves, we'll win games."
