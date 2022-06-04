The WHS Baseball team captured the annual Dick Scanlon Memorial Tournament over the weekend, first beating Blue Hills Regional, 3-2 and then North Middlesex Regional, 7-1. After the championship game, members of the Scanlon Family, Colin (back left) and his cousin Tim (back right) presented plaques to seven different members of the Wilmington and North Middlesex Teams who were honored as the All-Tournament Team selections.

(courtesy photo/AD Mia Muzio).