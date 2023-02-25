WAKEFIELD – Last year, Julien Cella was a sophomore and had a fantastic wrestling season which included winning the Division 3 North Section crown before taking sixth at the Division 3 state championship meet.
Heading into this season, the thought or the hope was that Cella would continue to climb the ladder of success now in his junior year. But that took a back seat for a little while as he got injured in the second week of the season during the annual Sons of Italy Tournament.
After sitting out some time to heal, Cella has been back on the mat, and it wasn't until this past weekend where head coach Kevin Riley said that the 'old Julien Cella was back', after watching him finish fifth in the very competitive 145-pound weight class during the two day Division 3 tournament held Friday and Saturday at Wakefield High School.
“At the beginning of the season, he got that neck injury during the Sons of Italy tournament. He's been kind of wonky ever since. Even last week at the sectionals, he still seemed a little off,” said Riley. “He came in all dialed up for this tournament. He put in a little bit of extra time, he went to Smitty's (Wrestling) Barn (in Kingston, New Hampshire) so he's been locked in the past week or so. We had a great day one (here on Friday) and it was like it was the old Julien again.”
Cella started the tournament out with a dominating 16-0 win over Tri-County's Marco Pantazopoulis. Cella kept the momentum going as he pinned Jeremiah Cruz of the John Duggan School. That put him into the semi-finals on Saturday morning and there he was defeated by the eventual state champion Anthony Mann of Hanover.
From there, Cella was pinned by Tewksbury's Hunter Johnson, before rallying back to pin Wakefield's Oisin Cullen at the 48 second mark to finish fifth in the weight class.
“When we were in the sectional meeting two weeks ago, the seeding came down to a grinding halt when it came down to who would get seeded one, second or third. Was it Julien, the Wakefield kid or Hunter Johnson from Tewksbury? It kind of played out a little bit here but it just goes to show you how strong this section (and his weight class) is,” said Riley. “His final match there, Julien dominated so he showed that he does belong in that conversation.”
Riley went on to say that both Cella and junior Hannah Bryson, who will both be competing this weekend at the All-State Meets, Cella on the boys side and Bryson on the girls side, will be both attending an intense two-week wrestling camp in Iowa over the summer.
“Julien's had a nice two year-run and he has some big plans in the off-season. Julie and Hannah are planning out going out to Iowa this summer, and I'm expecting a different Julien to come back next year. So maybe we can shoot higher (for his personal goals) next year. This tournament was good for him and we're looking forward to moving on to next week and compete at the All-States,” said Riley.
The All-States will take place this Friday and Saturday at Reading High. Bryson will compete in the All-Girls Tournament.
“I know Hannah is really excited. She's is kind of redefining toughness. I think she is one of the toughest kids in the room. Mentally she is one of the toughest kids in the room,” said Riley. “This is my first year coaching so I wasn't sure what to expect to having a girl compete period, but to see what Hannah has become has been an amazing journey and an amazing experience to watch it first-hand. I am just so proud of her and happy for her.”
