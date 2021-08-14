WILMINGTON – The Wilmington 16U All-Star team got off to a bit of a rough start in the early going of the Northeast Massachusetts Baseball League (NMBL) summer season a few weeks back, first struggling just to get on the field between postponements due to weather and limited lineups, and then never really finding their groove as they got off to a 2-4-1 start.
But those early days of the season now seem like a distant memory, as they have now won five in a row, including three just this past week to close out their regular season and clinch a spot in this week’s NMBL playoffs. This past week provided plenty of thrills for the Wildcats and their fans, especially in their final regular season game, last Friday night in a 4-3 walk off win over North Andover white at the North Intermediate School.
Jimmy Keck was the walk off hero for the Wildcats, with an RBI double to drive in Lukas Poirier with the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and cap a tremendous run to end the regular season. The game winning hit also capped a great night at the plate for Keck, who was 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI.
Keck was not the only offensive star of the game for the Wildcats, with Poirier going 1-for-3 with three runs scored, while Cam Kelley was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, and Connor Lovell going 1-for-1 with a run scored and two walks.
Keck also picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, coming on in relief of starter Cam Kelley with one out in the top of the seventh and recording the final two outs before ripping his game winning double in the bottom of the innings.
Kelley went 6 1/3 innings for Wilmington, allowing seven hits, while striking out nine and walking only one.
While Friday’s game was probably the most thrilling win of the year for the Wildcats. it was only of three big wins for them this past week. They had started their week last Tuesday night with a 7-1 road win over North Andover Red, scoring four times in the fifth inning to seize control of the game and never looking back.
Jacob Doherty, Cam Kelley, Luca Gabardi and Connor Lovell each had and RBI in the inning, with Doherty coming up with the big blow with a double. Wilmington had jumped on top early in this one, scoring single runs in the first, second and fourth innings before breaking the game open in the fifth, as part of a nine hit attack on the night.
Lukas Poirier picked up the win on the mound for Wilmington, tossing four strong innings, allowing just one run and two hits while striking out eight and walking one. Ryan Quamme came on to pitch the final three innings of the game and pick up the save, not allowing a hit during his three innings of work while striking out one batter.
The next night the Wildcats were equally as dominant in picking up a 7-2 win over Andover at Wilmington High School. Wilmington eliminated the drama early in this one. Andover had actually gotten off to a hot start, scoring twice in the top of the first inning to take a quick 2-0 lead, but that only seemed to fire up the Wildcats who came back to score six times in the bottom of the inning to take control early on.
Singles by Kelley, Brennan Walsh, Connor Lovell and Jake Carr paced the Wildcats first inning rally. Walsh would end up going 2-for-2 on the day with an RBI and two runs scored. Carr meanwhile, picked up the win on the mound, allowing six hits over six innings while striking out four and allowing just those two first inning runs.
The Wildcats will be back in action this week in the NMBL’s double elimination playoff tournament, squaring off against a yet to be determined opponent.
