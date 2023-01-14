WILMINGTON – After losing so much talent and experience from last year's league championship team, no one really knew what to expect from this year's Wilmington High School girls' indoor track-and-field team.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats came through with a hard earned victory over Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Melrose, 57-43, to improve the team's record to 3-0-1. A win against Burlington on January 26th would give the program its third straight league title.
“To tell you the truth, I am surprised that we are doing as well as we are doing,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “Adding to the fact that we lost so much talent to graduation, there are only 21 girls on the team. It has been difficult to set up the line-up for the dual meets because there are so few girls, especially in the distance events.”
Despite the overall inexperience of the team and the small numbers, the 'Cats are pushing through and getting contributions from a lot of athletes, who are shining in multiple events, all to fill some of those voids left from last year's team.
For the Wakefield, Stoneham, and Watertown meets, we basically had only a single runner in the 1,000, mile and two-mile. We have been relying on Addy (Hunt), Mallory (Brown), and Mia (Stryahalaleck) along with a freshman, Bella Zaya to cover those three events,” said Patrone. “Going against Melrose I knew that we could not beat their 4x400 relay team so I had Addy, Mallory, and Mia double up and things worked out as we were able to get a first and second in the mile, a first in the two-mile, and a second in the 1,000 meters.”
And those crucial (16) points helped Wilmington win and extend its unbeaten streak to what's believed to be 14 meets.
“I do not really think about streaks as I like to focus on just one meet at a time,” said Patrone. “I wish that more girls had come out for the team. Track is a sport that has something for everyone and we have such a great coaching staff with Coach (Mike) Kinney, Coach (Don) Wilson, and Coach (Brian) Sheppard that we are able to find the right event for the athletes and help them to excel. We do have a chance to win the league title again this season if we can defeat Burlington on January 26, but they have a very talented group of girls and it will have to take our best efforts in order to do so.”
Two individuals won two events each to lead the way. Junior Mollie Osgood won the 55-meter hurdles at 10.48 seconds and also took the high jump clearing 5-0. Junior Molly MacDonald won the 55-meter dash with a personal record and state qualifying time of 7.87 seconds and she was slo best in the 300 with another personal best time of 45.63 seconds.
The other winners included Addy Hunt in the mile with a state qualifying time of 5:46.17, Emily Grace in the 600 with her own state qualifying time of 1:50.85 and Brown, in the two-mile with a time of 13:09.51, which was a personal record as well as a state qualifying time.
Brown also picked up a second place in the mile with a time of 5:53.02, a personal best and state qualifying time and Hunt also earned a second in the 1,000 at 3:23.16. Osgood added a third in the long jump with a mark of 13-09.25, which was a personal best.
The other second places came from Kayla Flynn in both the hurdles (10.52) and high jump (4-10), Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.89) and Ava Kennedy in the shot put throwing 25-02.75. Other third places came from Cate MacDonald with a personal best time of 1:52.15 in the 600, Alexis Melvin in the 300 (46.69) and Maddie Krueger in the shot put (24-00).
On Sunday a handful of athletes on the team took part in the annual Freshmen/Sophomore Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. The top highlight came from Hunt, who was third in the 1,000 meters with a new personal best time of 3:13.14. She finished behind Madeline Mahoney of Nauset (3:05.03) and Annabelle Lynch of Holliston (3:12.60).
Maddie Krueger was 13th in the shot put throwing 25-06, which is a personal record. Cate MacDonald was 19th in the 600 with a personal best and state qualifying time of 1:50.28, Bella Zaya was 36th in the 1,000 with a personal best time of 3:55.11 and Samantha Glaser was 83rd in the 55-meters also a personal best time of 9.11.
Finally, the 4x200 relay team of MacDonald, Hunt, Glaser and Krueger were 26th at 2:08.44.
Wilmington will be off until January 20th when they will compete in the Division 4 state relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.