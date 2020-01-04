READING — In their third meet of the season, the North Reading Wilmington co-op swim team raced Austin Prep at the Burbank YMCA.
On the girls side, North Reading/Wilmington won 95-74, improving the team’s record 3-0 and the Boys team lost 81-70, meaning their record is now 1-2 following their close loss to Triton the week before.
The girls team has continued to have exciting news as their 200-medley relay team, consisting of Maddie Koenig, Nicole Steinmeyer, Oli Grabar, and Kristina Valenti, requalified for the North Sections meet with a time of 2:06.58.
Melanie Feffer, a sophomore from North Reading, qualified individually for the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 26.66. Grabar also qualified for the second week in a row in the 100-yard butterfly, as they swam a 1:04.79, which also qualifies them for the Division II state girls meet.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay requalified for the North Sectionals meet, as the team consisting of Steinmeyer, Koenig, Kelly Crossan, and Feffer finished with a time of 1:58.08.
The girls 400 yard freestyle relay team, with Melanie Feffer, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Grabar, and Valenti, finished with a time of 4:14.1.
The girls team had a strong start to the meet in the 200-yard medley relay, as they took first, with the previously mentioned sectionals qualifying team of Koenig, Steinmeyer, Grabar, and Valenti coming in first with a time of 2:06.58.
In fourth was the team of Brianna Saunders-Correa, Kelly Crossan, Caroline Schladenhauffen, and Joleen Weiss, with a final time of 2:35.22. The boys team came in second, as Griffin May, Jared Benoit, Ethan Ryan, and Christopher Mangano finished with a time of 2:02.68.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Wilmington’s own Maddie Koenig took first with a time of 2:20.6, and Brianna Saunders-Correa took third with a time of 3:29.04. On the boys side, Christopher Mangano came in first with a time of 2:19.69.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Steinmeyer came in second, as she swam a 2:38.73. Jared Benoit, the junior captain from Wilmington, finished in fourth at 2:44.72.
In the 50-yard freestyle, the North Reading/Wilmington team took first and second, with Melanie Feffer’s previously mentioned qualifying time of 26.66, and Valenti close behind, swimming a 28.21. For the boys, Griffin May came in second, with a final time of 27.88.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Grabar took first with a states and sectionals qualifying time of 1:04.79, and Steinmeyer took second with a time of 1:13.5.
In the 100-yard freestyle, the girls team came in first and second, as Valenti swam a 1:00.34, and Melanie Feffer swam a 1:03.64. The boys team came in first thanks to Ethan Ryan, a Wilmington freshman, swimming an impressive 57.17. Tyler Sheehan, also a freshman from Wilmington, came in third with a time of 1:09.33. Finally, Jonathon Mangano finished in fourth with a time of 1:16.65.
In the 500 yard freestyle, the girls team finished in third and fourth, as Brianna Saunders-Correa finished with a time of 7:11.07, and Caroline Schladenhauffen finished with a time of 8:21.69. On the boys side, Christopher Mangano came in second with a time of 6:26.52.
As mentioned earlier, the girls team qualified for the North Sectionals meet in the 200 yard freestyle relay, as Nicole Steinmeyer, Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, and Melanie Feffer came in first with a time of 1:58.08. However, the girls also had a second team come in third, as a team of four Wilmington swimmers, Lindsey Kane, Nikki Ekstrom, Abby Callahan, and Anna Germano finished with a time of 2:22.47.
For the boys, Tyler Sheehan, Aryan Patil, Dylan Tran, and Jonathon Mangano came in third with a time of 2:23.5, an impressive time for the entirely freshman lineup.
Koenig came in first for the 100 yard backstroke as she swam a 1:09.42. Griffin May took second for the boys, as he finished with a time of 1:19.48.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Grabar came in first with a time of 1:20.21, despite being nervous as they had not swam the event in several years. Kelly Crossan finished in third with a time of 1:27.28.
On the boys team, Wilmington Freshman Ethan Ryan came in second with a time of 1:11.59, and Jared Benoit came in fourth with a time of 1:18.65.
In the final race of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the girls team took first and fourth, with Melanie Feffer, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Oli Grabar, and Kristina Valenti swimming a 4:14.1, and Joleen Weiss, Nikki Ekstrom, Mary Regan, and Hannah Lord finishing with a time of 5:22.02.
The boys relay team took second with a time of 4:19.80, thanks to Griffin May, Christopher Mangano, Jared Benoit, and Ethan Ryan.
Although the boys team has lost their last two meets, this is largely due to their small roster, as well as illness and injuries causing swimmers to miss meets.
Despite the disappointing losses in the previous weeks, head coach Sue Hunter said “I truly can’t express how proud I am of the boys. Everyone has improved immensely over the last few weeks, and so many of our swimmers have continued to surprise and amaze me week after week.”
She was also very proud of the girls team, saying, “The girls are doing incredible this year. With so many girls going to Sectionals, and even Oli going to states, I’m glad to see them doing so well. I look forward to seeing how we’ll do in the league meets over the next few weeks.”
