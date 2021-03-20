WILMINGTON – Although the final score doesn't back up these words, the Wilmington High School volleyball team played significantly better on Saturday compared to the season opener seven days earlier against the same opponent.
In the first meeting, Burlington lost the first set and won the next three. This past Saturday, they swept the three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-19.
After a slow start, the Wildcats really picked up their game in the second set, passing better, defending better and just better all-around energy.
“I thought so too,” agreed first year head coach Lauren Donoghue. “They played really well as a team today and definitely a lot stronger than last week. It's the little serve-receive errors that seem to get us in trouble at times. Once we get a hit miss out, or a shank pass, it's about rebounding. We are still growing, but I think overall today we played much stronger.
“The passing was better, and we still had some trouble covering the lines up on their tips and they run a smart offense.”
The first started off close and Burlington went on a run and Wilmington just couldn't recover. In the second set, the 'Cats were up 15-5 and 17-7 before the Red Devils again went on a tear and Wilmington just couldn't stop the bleeding. Burlington closed out the game outscoring Wilmington 20-8, as the young 'Cats squad just hasn't learned how to win yet, nevermind close games out which is totally expected and understandable.
In the third set, the teams went back-and-forth with Burlington ahead 14-13 and 20-19, before closing it out with the final five points. At times, Wilmington did a fantastic job setting up their outside hitters, and at times struggled, including a few times on the left side.
“Moving the ball around and trusting our hitters is still a little bit of a growing pain, so it's something that we have to work on and something with our setters that we need to work on being confident with the ball,” said Donoghue.
Wilmington was led by strong performances by senior captain Khrystyna, who had seven kills, and liberio Alyssa Fricia, who was excellent in the back row.
“Alyssa and Khrystyna were the stars of the game. Alyssa's passes were phenomenal, as were Lauren Hutchinson's – and she's a new player to the team. I think those three really did great.
“Defending what (Burlington) was sending over is half the battle, I think they did a great job. We still have a lot to work on and it's tough because it's so early in the season, but we're doing what we can,” said Donoghue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.