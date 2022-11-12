GLOUCESTER – For the third time since 2017, the Wilmington and Gloucester Field Hockey teams have met in the state tournament, and on Sunday night, the No. 3 seed Fishermen had a hard time putting away the No. 30 seed Wilmington Wildcats, not able to do so until the final ten minutes scoring two goals to prevail 4-1 in a first round match-up of the Division 3 state tournament.
Wilmington ends its season with a 6-13-1 overall record, which included the thrilling preliminary round victory over East Bridgewater played before the home crowd last Thursday night. Gloucester improved to 15-1-3 on the season and advanced to the Sweet-16 of the tournament and will now host No. 14 seed Medfield.
In this contest, Gloucester had 19 offensive corners, compared to two for the Wildcats. They also registered 12 shots on net compared to two for the 'Cats. But Wilmington, as they had all season long, were tough, and tough on their sticks. Gloucester jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the 'Cats made things interesting with a goal, before the Fishermen added two late ones in the final ten minutes to put the game away.
The 'Cats are now 1-2 in the three playoff games. In 2017, the 'Cats beat them 2-1 in overtime and advanced to the Division 2 North sectional semi-finals, losing to Watertown, 3-0. In 2018, Gloucester defeated the 'Cats 4-0 in the first round.
“The corners wore us out a bit but the girls played hard and they fought until the end. The kids held their heads high and I heard them just now talking about how great this season was and stuff, so I couldn't be more proud of them,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “We had that fight right until the end. I don't think the score is any indication of how the girls played and how the game went. It was a 2-1 game up until (10 minutes left in the game). They were the number three seed and we were thirty, so we definitely competed and definitely gave them a run their for a while. They dominated the game (territorially and possession wise) but we held them off, we worked hard and we worked very well together as a team. We had a wonderful season and the girls all had wonderful attitudes. I am just super proud of all of them.”
Trailing 2-0 with under four minutes to go in the third quarter, Wilmington senior co-captain Carina O'Donnell put home a rebound to cut the deficit in half. The 'Cats continued to amp up its intensity, but just couldn't get anything going to find the back of the net one more time.
Goalie Alyssa Stack played well making eight saves, including a nice foot stop, while moving across the crease to her left. In front of her Abigail Hassell, Ava DeProfio and Ava MacGilvray all had strong games.
The loss ends the season and also the careers of 12 seniors including Sarah Bryan, Samantha Cronin, Ava DeProfio, Shae Fitzgerald, Kylie Gates, Caitlyn George, Ava MacGilvray, Katie Manjourides, Carina O'Donnell, Isabella Piazza and Laci Titterington. The 12 of them were all part of the successful season, which included that dramatic penalty stroke overtime win over East Bridgewater.
“The other night's (first round win over East Bridgewater) was just an amazing night, and an awesome win. I still have people coming up to me talking about how great it was. It was such a great way to start out the tournament and I really feel like it carried us into this (second game),” said Ebert, who will enter next season with 98 wins as a coach, which ranks second all-time in program history behind Hall of Famer Jan Cassidy-Wood (233).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.