WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School softball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 12-0, five-inning Mercy Run Rule victory against Watertown, played on Friday afternoon at Aprile Field.
Wilmington is now 7-1 on the season, while outscoring teams 56-15 during the streak and 57-26 overall this season.
In this win, the 'Cats offense exploded for 15 hits in the five innings. In the first inning, Jenna Sweeney led off the attack with a double. After a walk to Bella Kiernan, Abby LaClair drove both runners in with a single.
The 'Cats scored two more in the second thanks to back-to-back singles by Ashley Crawford and Lily MacKenzie. That came before the 'Cats opened the game up with five runs in the third, before Sweeney's home run in the fifth ended the game, due to the 10-run rule after five innings.
MacKenzie had a big day as she finished 3-for-3 with two singles, a triple, an RBI and she scored three times. Sweeney finished 3-for-4 with a single, double, a home run and she scored three times. Tori Gemellaro finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and Crawford finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Sophomore pitcher Audrey Powers tossed the five-inning, two-hit shut out, and struck out 14 of the possible 15 batters for outs.
On Tuesday, Wilmington defeated Stoneham, 12-0, in a 5-inning game to improve to 8-1.
Abby LaClair and Jenna Sweeney provided the home runs and each had three RBI.
Ashley Crawford also had a big day as she went 2-4 with a double, triple and three RBI. Sofia Scalfani also had a triple
Audrey Powers again dominated on the mound. She pitched a perfect game - allowing no hits or walks while striking out nine.
On Saturday, the two teams will play again at Aprile Field, starting at 1 pm.
WRESTLING
Last Wednesday, the Wilmington High School wrestling team was edged out by Arlington, 40-33, to put the 'Cats record to 3-4 on the season.
“This was an exciting dual meet that came down to the last match,” said interim coach Evan Walsh. “We were down by one point, and then in the last match, our guy got pinned, but was an exciting dual meet, nonetheless.”
Winning their matches included Adam Lopez at 120 pounds with a pin at the 1:08 mark, Shane Penney at 132 pounds with a pin at 1:18, Joe Ganley at 145 pounds with a pin at 1:54, Stephen Smolinsky with a 3-0 decision at the 182-pound division and Nick Sullivan at 220, won by forfeit.
“Both Shane and Joe are undefeated on the season with 7-0 records. Shane has pinned all seven of his opponents in the first period and has not given up a single point to date,” said Walsh.
Wilmington will be back in action on Thursday night with an outdoor meet against Watertown, to be held at 6 pm.
