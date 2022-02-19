Wilmington’s Olympic Champion, Jeanne Ashworth

Was there ever a time when Jeanne wasn’t a champion?
The short answer is No.
Jeanne Ashworth first learned to skate on a small pond near Lowell Street in the late 1940s. Her folks had an ice cream business and a candy shop, and Jeanne would go across the street to skate.
She became fascinated with the story of Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates. When she heard of a competition in Boston Garden called the Silver Skates, she was determined to enter it.
For Bay State skaters, the Silver Skates was a major event. Hundreds of Wilmington fans would make an annual trek to the Garden. Eventually, Wilmington’s “honorary mayor,” George Spanos, would charter a train, taking as many as 1200 fans to the Silver Skates.
At age eight, Jeanne knew nothing about speed skate racing. But she took her figure skates, paid a 25-cent entry fee and went to Boston wearing a costume her mother had sewn. She made her way around the track often using her toes. But she caught the racing bug.
Four years later at age 12, she won the Juvenile Girls’ Derby at the Silver Skates. A year later, she won her class. Later that year, she became a North American champion, the first of 14 such titles she would eventually win. Returning from the championships, she, along with Janet and Leo Backman, rode down Church Street on the back of fire engine Number 2 to a large reception on Wilmington Common.
By 1956, she could no longer enter the Silver Skates competition. She had won everything. In addition, she consistently won North American and national championships, outdoor and indoor, moving up through the age classes.
In the 1950s, the Wilmington Skating Club was “The Home of Champions” and Jeanne was its star. In 1958, the club boasted four North American champions, Jeanne Ashworth, Janet (Backman) Tighe, Nancy Weinberg and Drew O’Connell. There were dozens of skaters holding championships. The club boasted a very large membership of both skaters and volunteers.
Jeanne trained relentlessly. Speed skaters use a technique call the cross-cut, allowing them to skate on an oval track, consistently turning left.
She created an Olympic sized track on the ice of the Shawsheen River in Ballardvale. Whenever conditions permitted, she would be out there at 5 a.m. In the off-season, she would train on a bicycle.
In 1959, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, headed for the 1960 Olympic Games at Squaw Valley, California. There she won a bronze medal in the 500 meter race, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in speed skating.
Her Olympic career was not finished. She would qualify for the Olympic team two more times and was on the 1964 and 1968 Olympic teams.
In 1963, she was one of four Wilmington skaters who qualified for the Olympic tryouts for the 1964 team. The tryouts were held in Minnesota, where she set a world’s record of 44.4 seconds for a 500-meter race.
At that time, Ken Bartholemew, a ten-time senior men’s champion, said she was the the greatest woman in speed skating he had ever seen. One skater could sprint, another could do distance, but only Jeanne could do them all.
“I have never seen anyone who can touch Jeanne,” he said.
But he hadn’t seen the Russians, who swept the womens’ speed skating events in 1964.
Jeanne moved to Lake Placid, New York, which offered a colder environment and better facilities for ice skating training. In the summer, she worked at Santa’s Village. Eventually her parents moved their candy business there as well, and Jeanne worked that business for 25 years.
In 1980, Lake Placid hosted the Winter Olympics and Jeanne was on a local committee that traveled to Mount Olympus to bring the flame for lighting the Olympic Torch. She described it as the thrill of a lifetime.
She later took up woodworking and became a cabinetmaker. Then in the 1990s, she entered politics. For eight years, she was the town supervisor of Wilmington, New York.
You could say she became the Mayor of Wilmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.