WILMINGTON – Minus a second place in the long jump and two third places coming in the 300 and the 1,000, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the other 28 spots to absolutely crush Watertown, 89-5 in a Middlesex League Freedom Division meet held last Saturday.
The win pushes the 'Cats to a 3-1 mark with one meet left on the season coming Saturday against Stoneham.
Certainly the dominating victory was nice, as it was in front of the home crowd and it was on Senior Day.
“We have nine seniors on the team this year, and they have been fantastic contributors for us for the last four years,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “Not only have they been great competitors but they have set an outstanding example for the underclassmen. They are dedicated student-athletes who have conducted themselves with class and character from day one.
“The seniors have carried us all season, and this meet was no different. It was also nice to see some younger kids get their first varsity points as well as valuable race experience.”
The nine seniors include: Chris Wong, Sean Riley, Owen Surette, Colton Sullivan, Isaac Avila, Sean Lydon, Sam Juergens, Aidan McGrath, and Patrick O'Mahony.
In this meet, those nine combined for 45 of the team's points. Juergens was a triple winner taking the 55-meter hurdles (9.0), long jump (8-0) and high jump (5-5). Surette won the 600 at 1:28.3 and was second in the high jump (5-3). Riley won the 1,000 at 2:47.1, McGrath took home the 300 at 38.2 seconds, Lydon won the two-mile at 10:36.7 and was third in the high jump (5-1), Sullivan was second in the 55-meter dash (7.0) and O'Mahony was second in the 600 at 1:32.9.
“We are very pleased with the overall team performance as we did well in every event. Sam Juergens won three events for the second week in a row. He is the leading scorer on the team and has the fastest time in the league in the hurdles. Sean Lydon put in a tough performance running a personal record in the two mile without any competition pushing him. He is having a great season.
“The high jump was a fun event as Owen Surette, Sean Lydon, and Sean Riley competed in the event for the first time this season. The team pumped them up with a slow clap for their attempts. It was nice to see the team camaraderie shining through. Aidan McGrath took home another victory and continues to be one of the top sprinters in the league. Riley, Surette. O'Mahony, Lydon continue to dominate the distance events for us as well.”
The junior class also had a big hand in the win. Willie Stuart edged out his teammate Sullivan to win the 55-meter dash at 7.0 seconds and he was third in the long jump (17-1.75). John Ware placed in three events, first in the shot put (32-8.50), second in the 55-meter hurdles (7.0) and third in the two-mile (11:59). Anay Gandhi came through with a second place in the 300 (39.7), Alex Paquet was also second in the two-mile (11:58), as was Jack Melanson in the shot put, throwing 30-9.50.
Rounding out the scoring included a sweep in the mile behind Thomas Burns (5:39.3), Owen Mitchell (5:40.6) and Christina Niceforo (5:41.0), a second place from Roman Moretti in the 1,000 (personal record of 3:15.4) and third places from John McNamara in the 55-meter dash (7.3), Evan Shackelford in the 600 (1:36.2) and Liam Lydon in the shot put (30-4).
Our last meet is Saturday at home against Stoneham. We should end in second place in the league with a record of 4-1. Then we jump right into the spring season, in which we should challenge Wakefield and Burlington for the league title,” said Kinney.
