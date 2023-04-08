WILMINGTON – The 2022 spring season was one to certainly remember for the Wilmington High School Girls' Outdoor Track-and-Field team. The Wildcats captured their first ever state championship title, by the slimmest of margins and had a elite group of athletes, who all performed at their best when it mattered the most.
Heading into this season, the team will be without a large handful of those athletes, who have since gone on to compete at the collegiate level including reigning state champions Celia Kulis (Holy Cross) and Sarah LaVita (University of New England), but head coach Joe Patrone says there's enough left in the tank to get from Point A to Point B and so on.
“We lost a lot of talent to graduation from the team that won the Division 4 State Meet last spring. We still have some talented athletes and there are some new girls that have come out that have excellent work ethic and look like they will be able to contribute to the team,” he said.
Starting with the sprints, the team will be led by captain Molly MacDonald, junior Ali Doherty and several newcomers, Abigail Howie and Lily McLaughlin, both freshmen. Last year Doherty was 15th at the Division 4 state meet in the 100-meters in 13.24 seconds.
In the middle distance events, both Emily Grace and Alexis Melvin are terrific all-around athletes and will look to lead the way, while freshman Maeve White should be in the mix. Grace was 13th at the D4 Meet in the 400 last year coming in at 1:04.12, while, Melvin is extremely versatile with sprints/relays/jumps/pole vault.
Melvin and White will also see time in the 4000-meter hurdles, while, junior Mollie Osgood and freshman Emma Callahan seem to be the front runners in the 100-meter hurdles.
The distance and the jumping events, are two events the Wildcats should be strong in and also have depth. Starting with the distance crew, it'll consist of sophomore Addy Hunt, senior captain Mallory Brown and junior Hannah Bryson. Hunt finished 11th at the D4 state meet in the 800 a year ago with a time of 2:27.42 and will also be a big part of the relay team. Brown is extremely consistent in her distance events and adds depth to the relay teams, and Bryson is coming off an All-Conference cross-country season.
In the jumping events, it starts with Osgood, who last year as a sophomore was a state champion in the high jump as she cleared 5-2.
“Mollie is coming off an excellent indoor season where she set the school record of 5’ 05” and placed fourth in the Rising Stars portion of the New Balance Nationals,” said Patrone. “She will also compete in the long jump (and the hurdles). She will be joined in the jumping events by freshmen Emma Callahan and Maeve White who have shown potential in the triple jump.”
In the throwing events, sophomore Maddie Krueger is coming off a real strong freshman season and she is competitive in all three events, the shot put, discus and javelin. McaDonald was fifth at the state meet in the javelin throwing 97-07. Adding depth there is junior Ali Ganley, a talented athlete who also excels in soccer and gymnastics.
“She sprinted for us last year but was injured during gymnastics, so is focusing on the throwing events,” said Patrone.
Also senior Kayla Flynn is also a strong all-around athlete, who will see time in a number of different running/jumping events.
Adding depth to the team includes juniors Christina Chesbrough, Emily Doherty, Anna Jancsics, Ava Kennedy, Sofia Pitzen and Mia Stryhalaleck, sophomores Vivian DeBlois and Gabby Fitzgibbons, as well as freshmen Audra Blais, Alison Boutoures, Isabella Cooper, Samantha Glaser, Annika Held, Cayley Israelson, Lillian King, Alivia Quintero, Kaitlyn Shackelford and Isabella Zaya.
“As a team, we are in a rebuilding mode with a lot of new faces. We have 33 girls on the team, 14 of whom are freshman. Indoors the Middlesex League Freedom Division teams were much improved so we could be anywhere from 0-5 to 5-0,” said Patrone. “Our hope is just to be competitive in our meets, improve our individual performances and get as many girls as possible to qualify for the state meet. Our strengths are probable in the running events and the field events could be a weakness as we have many of the new girls stepping into those spots.”
Wilmington opens its season on Thursday against Watertown but at Reading High School starting at 4 pm.
