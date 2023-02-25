MANCHESTER, NH/WILMINGTON — Last weekend, one of Wilmington’s leading distance runners was lauded with an induction into the Saint Anselm College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023, an honor nearly two decades in the making.
Erin Thorpe-Lapsley, joined by her family, and a number of college friends, made the trip to Saint Anselm to accept much-deserved recognition for her contribution during four seasons as a member of the Hawks cross country team.
Thorpe-Lapsley, a 2004 graduate, was one of six former student-athletes, from a range of different sports, elected for the tribute and honored during a banquet and ceremony held on Saturday, at the St. Anselm campus.
“It was a little unexpected because I didn’t have a great senior year,” said Thorpe-Lapsley, who explained that she sustained an injury that kept her off the trails for the senior cross-country season. “It was nice that didn’t ruin the opportunity for me. I found out in January that I would be inducted and thought it was cool that it was happening at this stage in my life. I actually said that in my speech. The award makes me feel less of a washed-up athlete.”
Thorpe-Lapsley, 40, was the only three-time First All-Conference athlete in program history (2000, 2001, 2002), claiming the Northeast 10 Rookie of the Year award as a freshman. She was also voted the Saint Anselm Female Student-Athlete of the Year that same season. Her crowning achievement, however, was qualifying for the NCAA Division II National Championship in her second year.
“As a freshman, I finished in second place in the League Championship race, just two seconds behind the winner,” recalled Thorpe-Lapsley. “In my sophomore year, I actually qualified for the Nationals which were held at Slippery Rock University, Pennsylvania, which is just outside Pittsburgh. I have to be honest, I didn’t have my best race that day. There were about 180 runners from all over the country and I finished in the middle of the pack.”
A three-time cross-country team captain at Saint Anselm, it was surprising to learn how this highly-talented athlete got her start as a distance runner. As a child, Thorpe-Lapsley suffered with epilepsy, which is described as a nerve disorder of the brain known to trigger seizures and afflicts more than three million Americans. Thorpe-Lapsley’s mother received intriguing guidance from her daughter’s physician.
“My mother asked if there was anything we could do,” she recalled. “The doctor said exercise can help. So, I started running. At the age of five or six, I ran a two-mile course at D.W. Field in Brockton where I grew up. It was a weekly race series and I did it every Saturday for two years. I really looked forward to it.”
From Brockton, Thorpe-Lapsley and her family moved to Melrose where she attended high school. She had taken some time off from running but faced with the continued threat of epilepsy and the burden of annual EEG exams, her mother urged her to return to the activity that had served her well as a child.
Thorpe-Lapsley dabbled in road racing and soon joined the spring track team at Melrose High, taking part in the two-miler. In the fall season, instead of the obvious choice of running cross-country, she found herself drawn to soccer.
“The cross-country coach at Melrose knew about my running the two-mile in track and tried to convince me to run for him,” said Thorpe-Lapsley. “I told him I’d much rather stay with soccer because of the team aspect.”
Saint Anselm lacked a track and field program when Thorpe-Lapsley enrolled and soccer wasn’t an option so she made the obvious choice and joined the cross-country team. She was met with immediate success, winning meets and leading the team.
Today, more than twenty-years later, she continues to thrive as a runner. When Thorpe-Lapsley began competitive road racing, one of her goals was to break 19-minutes at the popular 5K distance. Her college personal record time was 19:02. Some of her better racing performances as a collegiate athlete might well have been sub-19 but the standard for a number of the events was 6K or 3.6- miles.
Thorpe-Lapsley, who joined the Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club in 2016, finally reached her longtime goal at the USATF-sanctioned BiGGSteps 5K, held in Needham last November, finishing with a personal record of 18:59, or a 6:06 per mile pace.
Thorpe-Lapsley wasn’t quite done, however. Last weekend, at the Super Sunday 5K staged on flat-and-fast Cambridge roadways, she shattered her three-month old personal best with an 18:44 which translates to a 6:01 per mile pace.
“I only finished seventh in my age group of 40-45,” said Thorpe-Lapsley, suggesting that her 18:44 would have won the female division in many small town 5K events. “The race was highly competitive but I prefer it that way.”
Thorpe-Lapsley’s training regimen typically includes five or six weekly training runs, track speedwork, and a once-weekly long run in which she integrates threshold pace work, as she describes it. Last year, she retained the coaching services of Jill Chisholm, close friend and founder of the Sole Sisters RC. In December, Thorpe-Lapsley won the SOLEstice 5K, a race orchestrated by the SSRC.
When she’s not tearing up area roadways, the eight-year Wilmington resident is tending to her three children, Teddy, eight, Jack, seven, and Addie, three-and-a-half. Husband Bob rounds out the supporting cast. Thorpe-Lapsley makes her living teaching mathematics at Burlington High School.
“Now that I’ve reached my personal record goal, it might be time to back away from the 5K,” said Thorpe-Lapsley, when asked what’s next on her running agenda. “That’s the great thing about distance running – it’s a lifelong sport. I’ve never run a marathon but I do have my sights set on it.”
