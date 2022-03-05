STATEN ISLAND, NY/WILMINGTON – For as long as she can remember, Emma Garrity has been extremely competitive when it comes to sports. Get her on that starting line on a track, and she not only will bring talent and speed, but a confidence that's needed which has turned her into an elite collegiate athlete.
Back on the weekend of February 19-20th, the junior at Bryant University continued her torrid season by taking the NEC Championship title in the 500-meters, breaking her own school record with a time of 1:14.57. She was also the lead-off leg of the third place 4x400 relay team, which also broke a school record at 3:54.48, set two years ago when Garrity was a member of that team as a freshman.
A junior academically, this is just Garrity's third season as a member of the women's track-and-field team, as COVID wiped out her freshman outdoor season and sophomore indoor season (she can get those two seasons of eligibility back) and having that competitive drive has already established her as one of the best middle distance runners in school history.
“(My brother Luke and I) grew up in a big neighborhood with (former Wilmington High Athletes) Sam and Eli Jennings, Holly and Heather Niemiec, Vinny Scifo and all of us just grew up outside playing together every single day,” she said. “We were always competing against each other at such a young age. I was always the youngest and the smallest, and usually one of the only girls, so I was motivated from the start.”
She said between those neighborhood days, as well as competing at home against her older brother, while her father Jim was a pretty good athlete himself (a member of the 1980 Fitchburg State Men's Basketball team), all helped her become the great athlete she was at the high school level. At WHS, she became the third female in program history to win an individual title, taking the 600-meters at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet back in February of 2019, before taking fifth in the state and competing in the New Englands. After a successful spring season for the Wildcats, she made the leap to Bryant and has conquered at the new level.
“The biggest change from high school to college is just once you get to the collegiate level, you have to have the discipline and the confidence on your own,” she said, noting that her parents Jim and Diane are her biggest supporters and always at all of her meets. “In high school, you are literally brought to the line by your coaches. They give you every little workout, they are always checking up on you and doing this and that for you, whereas my college coach always says, 'I don't motivate. I'm not going to give you a pep talk. You have to be here and want it yourself or there's nothing I can say that's going to change that'. Taking that responsibility for me to be successful on my own and do the little things right in the off-season (has helped me a great deal). I'm taking that responsibility for my health and for my training, bigger than I ever have before (and it's paying off).
“I'm extremely competitive and I've always been very motivated so for me, (his words) were no problem. I just tend to notice that's where a lot of athletes either sink or swim. You can tell the athletes who really want to be here and do well versus the ones who don't.”
Ever since she stepped foot at Bryant, Garrity took Coach Mitchell Switzer's words to heart, and did everything on her own, year-round, night and day.
“I definitely have focused more on strength this year than I ever have before. I just feel so much stronger and so much more powerful than ever before,” she said. “It was weight-training, it was nutrition and just the way that we practice in general. I did a lot more speedwork and explosive work and stuff like that this year as opposed to long, slow runs so that really helped.
“A big part of (my success) is how I train throughout the entire year. Leading up to the Conference Championship Meet, I had run a bunch of different events, the 400, the 600, the 800, the 500 so I had a ton of confidence in my range. I had done the speedwork and I also had done the endurance work. I just didn't pick one event. I kind of have been doing a bunch of them all season so I knew that I was very well-rounded going into it.”
While she's in the best shape of her life, Garrity said that the extra strength and a better diet has helped her tremendously with her speed and agility on the track. More importantly, it drastically helped her confidence which in turn is getting the results she knows she can achieve.
“(The 500-meter race was) between myself and one other girl (Jazmyn Lewis), who is a really good athlete from Fairleigh Dickinson. I knew just based on the seeds going into the meet that it was going to be between me and her, no one was really close,” Garrity said as Lewis finished at 1:15.05. “Throughout this season I have just been rolling. Every race has been one personal record after another, first places and school records, so going into that race, I had a ton of confidence. Even though you do say 'it could be anyone's race, she's really talented' I had it in the back of my mind that I was showing up and winning.”
That's all Garrity has done since arriving at the school. During her freshman indoor season, she was named to the All NEC-Rookie Team after she broke the program's record in the 500 at 1:16.71. and was part of that aforementioned school record 4x400 relay team. She also ranked sixth all-time in school history in the 400.
As a sophomore outdoors, she ran times of 57.79 in the 400 and 2:22.64 in the 800 and went on to place sixth at the New England Championships in the 400 and was part of the fifth place 4x400 relay. Now six months later, she's the best 500-meter runner in the entire conference and lead-off leg of the third best relay 4x4 relay team in the conference as well.
“Emma had a phenomenal championship weekend. Winning the 500, breaking the school record in the process and then doubling back to lead off another school record in the 4x4 relay that placed third was really impressive,” said Switzer. “Her mindset in how she attacked the weekend meet I think shows how much she's matured as a competitor over the last couple of years. She executed the race plan each day like a seasoned veteran and competed with an elite level of confidence necessary to win.
“In her time at Bryant, Emma has really developed well as an athlete. We've spent a lot of time working on her form and trying to make her more efficient as she continues to get faster. What it really comes down to though is how coachable and committed Emma is to the sport. She works incredibly hard each day as most high achieving athletes do, but brings a level of enjoyment to the sport and a competitive drive that is second to none that sets her apart and I think really fuels all the success she has.
“She's an absolute pleasure to work with and seeing how well she has developed since she came in as a freshman is just a testament to the work she has put in. She deserves all the success she is having and I'm excited to see how this carries her into the outdoor season.”
Garrity has one meet left before the outdoor season begins, the ECAC Championships, which will take place this weekend at Boston University.
“I am super excited and there's less pressure at that meet just because we don't need the points and we don't need to win. It's more about getting out against some really good competition on a really fast track, and just trying to be in a good spot as you prepare for the outdoor season,” she said.
