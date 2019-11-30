WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High Freshman Football team was not quite able to finish with a winning record this season, finishing at 3-5 for the season under the direction of head coach Mark Gentile, but just like the JV team, Gentile saw great improvement from his team throughout the year, despite facing some adversity all season long’
“We were really unlucky in terms of injuries at the freshman level. We had four players go down with serious injuries in September, and all four of them were two-way starters,” Gentile said. “A lot of the freshman players had no youth football experience, so the coaching staff was literally starting from square one with them (stance, terminology, etc.). Despite that, our practices were very competitive, and we really improved as the season progressed.”
Two games, one early in the season and one late in the season, showed the toughness of this teams as they battled through injuries. An opening week near miraculous comeback against Woburn and a late season loss to traditional power Melrose made Gentile proud to coach this team.
“Opening week in Woburn really showed me what type of team we were going to have throughout the season. Woburn’s freshman team had roughly thirty players on it, and we came off the bus with seventeen,” Gentile said. “We went into halftime down 27-6, but we really worked hard in the second half and nearly pulled the game out. We had the ball in the red area when time ran out and we nearly stole one. I realized pretty early on that we made up for our lack of experience with a lot of heart.
“We also went on the road in Melrose and came within a two-point conversion of winning that one as well. Melrose is a strong, deep program and for us, with all our injuries and inexperience, to nearly pull out a win there was very encouraging.”
While it is still very early in their career, Gentile and his coaching staff feel like they might have a few stars in the making on the freshman roster.
“We’re really high on Jacob Roque. He’s one of our better players who was emerging as a real leader when he went down with a foot injury in the Melrose game” Gentile said. “He played some quarterback for us, and he’s a great wide receiver and defensive back. We believe he can be a varsity player as soon as next season. Peter Leblanc is also a player who showed us a lot of heart and determination, as he broke his arm early in the season but came back and played really well at linebacker and running back for us.”
The Wildcats were very much a pass oriented team and they had several wide receivers put together outstanding seasons, including Gabriel DaSilva and Andrew Rivera, along with Joey Kullman and Michael Alpers.
“Our wideouts really worked hard all season. Gabriel showed a lot of promise, and we were also impressed with Andrew, who also signed up mid-season and immediately worked his way into a starting position on both sides of the ball,” Gentile said. “Joey might have the best hands on the team, and he’s also very versatile, as we line him up at fullback and tight end as well as wideout, and he’s willing to work his tail off no matter where you stick him, and that’s all you can really ask for as a coach. Michael was showing some promise until he too was injured early in the season.”
Of course, the skill position players will go only as far as their linemen will take them, and the Wildcats were very fortunate in that regard as well, with Ryan Watson, Michael Ings, James Corsetti and Charlie Chirichiello all having good seasons.
“We have some really good linemen too,” Gentile said. “Ryan, Michael, James and Charlie all had good seasons,” Gentile said. “Another lineman, Lucas Gorham, showed a ton of potential before breaking his arm early on in the season. We had a couple of players sign up mid-season who really contributed on both the offensive and defensive lines in John Spencer, Chris Patterson, and Jack Melanson. All three of them are big, strong kids who we feel can flourish if they work hard in the off-season.”
There were stars on defense as well for the Wildcats, and Gentile sees several players who have bright futures ahead of them.
“Owen Cushing played really well for us at defensive end,” Gentile said. “Brett Ebert and Burke Zimmer both ran the ball well for us and are two of the surest tacklers on the team. We really like what we see in Casey Robbins and Owen White as well. Both of those guys can play just about anywhere defensively.”
Gentile is in his third year as coach of the freshman squad, after an 11-year career coaching Pop Warner in Billerica. He has also been the coach at home to a couple of great athletes.
“My oldest son Mark Jr. was a captain of both the football and wrestling teams in Billerica,” Gentile said. “He graduated BMHS in 2018 and is currently serving in the United States Marine Corp. My youngest son Steven just finished his eighth and final Pop Warner season and will play freshman football as an 8th grader in Billerica next season. I hope I don’t have to coach against him!”
As much experience as Gentile has, he credits his assistant coaches for bringing out the best in so many players.
“My assistant coaches did a fantastic job this season. John Smith was a standout at BMHS as a wide receiver and defensive back, and he really helped out our players with his knowledge and experience,” Gentile said. “Connor MacKenzie graduated from Wilmington High School in 2018 and was a great center and nose tackle for us. He’s been working with our line this season and has done a tremendous job with them.”
JV FOOTBALL
It was a winning season for the Wilmington High JV Football team, as the Wildcats posted a 5-3-1 record on the year, offering some optimism for the future of the Football program at Wilmington High.
Third year JV head coach Sean Turner liked the results he saw from his team this season, and more importantly he liked what he saw in terms of attitude and improvement throughout the season.
“They were a very hard working and dedicated team that showed improvement each time they stepped on the field,” Turner said. “They showed great work ethic in practice that carried over into their games. Their teamwork as a unit improved drastically as the year went on.”
Two games later in the season were a pair of great examples of how much the team had improved as the year went on, with a victory over Wakefield and a tie against Woburn showing just how far the team had come.
“Our seventh game against Wakefield was a big one. We entered the game at 3-3. It was a hard hitting contest that went back and forth throughout the game. We went on a late drive in the fourth quarter that ended in a touchdown, and secured the victory with a few big plays defensively after. It seemed to be the turning point of the season for the JV guys,” Turner said.
“Also, we began our season against Woburn and lost on a late fumble in the end zone with 30 seconds left, 14-8. In our last game of the season, we showed how much our team has improved by tying that same Woburn team, 8-8 in a game that could have went either way. They played together as a team throughout and demonstrated their improvement during that game.”
The Wildcats had some great individual performances throughout the season, with several offensive players standing out for their efforts.
“Pedro Germano was great for us at quarterback all year, connecting with Alfonso Gambale as well as Nate Rebinskas, Ben Andrus, and Peter DiAdamo almost weekly for touchdowns,” Turner said. “Adam LeBlanc and Brian Duggan carried the workload in the backfield and our offensive line across the board has come a long way lead by Jack Malloy and Eric Lingenfelter.”
There were also several defensive stars for the Wildcats throughout the season.
“Defensively, John Rhind, John Pham, Nehemiah Camara and Dave Woltag were all stand outs weekly,” Turner said. “Nick Sullivan was strong at defensive end all year, and Luke Murphy and Nick Doyle got better every week.”
JV BOYS SOCCER
Wilmington High JV Boys Soccer coach Dennis Ingram has been a coach long enough at both the varsity and sub varsity levels to know that the most important thing at the sub varsity level is not wins and losses. Which is why, despite the Wildcats 2-12-2 record this season, Ingram, who is also the Boys Varsity Basketball coach and a Wilmington High Hall of Famer, still considers the season a success.
“This was a very good group of kids to work with,” Ingram said. “Hard work was never an issue, the boys played hard every time they were on the field. Over the course of the season, we definitely improved from day one to the end of the season.”
And Ingram literally means the end of the season, as this group of Wildcats fought right to the end of the season, playing their best game in their season finale against Billerica.
“That’s the game that probably stood out the most for me,” Ingram said. “It was a 3-2 defeat for us, but was by and far our best game played. The main goal for the sub varsity teams is to get better as the season goes on and hope that some of your players will be able to contribute to the varsity the next year.”
Several players had outstanding season for the Wildcats, led by a pair of freshmen. Dillon McGrath led the team in with three goals and seven assists, while Ryan Wilson led the team in goals with four, while also adding an assist and sophomore Willie Stuart had one goal and five assists.
Ninth grader Cooper Loisel was the Wildcats goalie and he had an outstanding season, according to Ingram.
“He kept a lot of games closer than they should have been,” Ingram said.
Other members of the Wildcats included freshmen Patrick LeBlanc, Dominic Feeney, Lukas Charini, Moad Said and Sebastien DeVerbigier De Saint-Paul, along with sophomores Brett DeAmbrose, Nicholas DiNatale, Evan Shackelford, Alexander Paquet, Joe Cornish and Ed Ricupero.
FRESHMAN BOYS SOCCER
Much like their counterparts at the JV level, the Wilmington High Freshman Boys Soccer team did not have the most successful season in terms of wins and losses, posting a 2-11-3 record, but also like their JV counterparts, this group of Wildcats is led by an experienced coach and player who knows that the biggest role of the sub varsity programs is to prepare players for the varsity level.
In this case, the coach is Colin Foley, who is in his sixth year at the helm of both the freshman soccer team as well as the JV Hockey team after an outstanding career as both a soccer and hockey player for the Wildcats.
““I had a great group of players who were passionate about the game, practiced hard, and played hard and the results didn’t always show that but they gave effort every time they were on the soccer field,” said Foley. “It was a very coachable group. As the season went on they improved game from game. At the sub-varsity level we stress the importance of development and less about wins and losses, more on getting better each day.”
Several Wildcats players had outstanding seasons, showing great promise for a possible future at the varsity level, including Austin Farrell, John McNamara and Jonathan Magliozzi.
“Austin played attack midfield and a little bit of forward. Austin has good skill and looks to distribute the ball first,” Foley said. “John is one of the hardest working players on the team. John hustles to every ball, has a strong shot, and leaves it all on the field every practice and game. Jonathan is a very versatile player. He has good speed, sees the game very well with a high soccer IQ and is a tough player who is not afraid to challenge for the ball. He can send a ball up as well beat kids one-on-one.”
Other members of the Wildcats JV Boys Soccer team included Tyler Nguyen, Mark Donovan, Aryan Patil, Charles Maiella, Brett Gallucci, Thomas Sica, Brian Barry, Matthew Steinmetz, Nikos Koss, Roman Moretti, Ryan Bornstein, Ryan Kanihan and Nicholas Atwater.
