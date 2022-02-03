BOSTON – And the hardware keeps coming.
Just nine days after completing an undefeated dual meet season and capturing the Middlesex League Freedom Division championship title for just the second time in program history, the Wilmington High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field team took home the runners-up plaque after finishing second overall in the Eastern Mass Division 4 State Relay Meet held Saturday morning at the Reggie Lewis Center.
North Reading won the 30 or so team meet with 47 points, with Wilmington second with 38, followed by Pentucket Regional and Pembroke in a tie for third, and then Medfield was fifth.
On the day, eight different teams placed within the top six to earn medals, while one another one placed eighth, just missing out. Wilmington had two first, (one was tied), two seconds, two fourths, a fifth and a sixth.
“It's a huge accomplishment because it's such a team thing. It's just not having a superstar in several events, everything is changed,” said assistant coach Joe Patrone. “To me, this meet is just such a team thing with them. They came out as a team and performed as a team and that's what really got them to the second place finish.
“We almost placed (in the top six) of almost every event and we just missed on placing in the distant medley, so it was just a great, great day for the girls. They have just been awesome and I'm just so proud of them.”
Things started off strong for the 'Cats placing fourth in the 4x50-Shuttle Hurdle race behind Kaitlyn Doherty, Mollie Osgood, Kayla Flynn and Celia Kulis with their combined 33.38 second time, including Kulis, who had a 7.4 second split.
The next event was the 4x50-Shuttle Dash and Kulis and Doherty were back as part of that first place team. They joined Alison Doherty and Madison Mulas with a combined time of 24.71 seconds, including Kaitlyn Doherty's impressive 5.8 second split.
“That was huge. They all ran unbelievable and they easily won,” said Patrone.
Wilmington continued the strong performance by scoring in a handful of other running events. The 4x800 team of Angie Zakovskaya, Mallory Brown, Olivia Erler and Shea Cushing were sixth with a combined time of 10:44.7, which included Zaykovskaya's 2:31.3 lead-off leg and Cushing's 2:32.3 anchor leg time. That performance was good enough to qualify for the state meet.
The 1,600 meter sprint medley team of Madison Mulas (200), Kaitlyn Doherty (200), Amanda Broussard (400) and Addy Hunt (800) combined to take fourth with a time of 4:37.26.
The 4x200 team of Molly MacDonald, Alison Doherty, Nokomis Bramantecohen and Broussard ran a time of 1:33.47 to finish fifth.
While all of that was going on, so were the field events and Wilmington scored big as the high jump team tied for first, combining to clear 14-09.50.
“After (our three girls cleared 4-8), it went to 5-0 and our girls had a little bit of trouble and Kayla (Flynn) and Mollie (Osgood) went out. Celia (Kulis) was still there, she cleared 5-0 and she had one jump left in the competition. She was just so relaxed at attempted 5-2 and she ended up clearing it,' said Patrone.
Those points put Wilmington into fourth place with one event left, the 4x400 relay.
“North Reading was out front and they pretty much had an insurmountable lead and then Pembroke and Pentucket were both tied for second, both two points ahead of us. I went to the girls and said a fourth place or better here in the 4x400 would get us second place,” said Patrone.
Patrone added that the team used the same four girls from the exciting first place finish from the Melrose victory from the week before, but decided to change up the order.
“Emily Grace is just a sophomore and she led off and had a personal best split of 65.6 (seconds). She handed it off to Amanda Broussard, who ran a 64.5 (split), and then Addy Hunt was third and she ran a 63.9 and we were pretty much in second place behind Newburyport at that point. Angie Zaykovskaya anchored the relay and she ran a 62.9 split, so we ended up running a 4:19.3 time, to come in second place and that sealed us coming in second place as a team,” said Patrone.
Wilmington also had a number of other or 'B' teams that did well, despite not placing in the top six. The Distance Medley Team of Hannah Bryson (1,200), Grace (400), Erler (800) and Cushing (1,600) finished eighth at 14:30.79. The Sprint Medley 'B' team of Gabby Fitzgibbons, Abigail Mitchell, Sofia Pitzen and Mia Stryhalaleck finished 18th at 5:18.12.
The 4x400 'B' team of Stryhalaleck, Emily Doherty, Pitzen and Bramantecohen finished 20th at 4:52.41. The Shuttle Dash 'B' team of Ava Kennedy, Emily Doherty, Sarah LaVita and Bramantecohen were 26th at 29.16 seconds, and then the 4x200 'B' team of Meghan Smith, Mitchell, Fitzgibbons and Emily Doherty were 31st at 2:15.00.
Back to the field events, in the shot put, LaVita, Lilly Rubin and Isabelle Puccio were tenth at 71-07.75. LaVita led the way throwing 30-9.75 which ranked her fourth individually on the day, a pretty remarkable feat.
“All in all, we had a great day and those girls did a great job,” said Patrone.
This weekend, a number of the girls have qualified and will compete at the State Coaches Invitational Meet back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.