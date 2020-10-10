WILMINGTON — One tough inning told the story in an otherwise close game between two good teams, as Wilmington’s High School Fall Ball team lost to Billerica by a score of 5-1.
The game would remain scoreless until the top of the fourth inning. Wilmington catcher Nico Piazza would get the offense started, roping a double to left centerfield.
First baseman and pitcher Jimmy McCarron would follow that with an RBI single, scoring Piazza from second base, giving Wilmington a 1-0 lead.
Head coach Marc Gallucci sung high praises for Piazza, who is in his senior year.
“[Nico]’s been a rock behind the plate, he commands the field, he calls a great game, keeps everyone in line, he’s awesome in that regard,” Gallucci said. “He’s hitting for a little more power right now than he has in the past, gets those one or two timely hits a game, he’s been doing well.”
On the pitching side, Jack Toomey sailed through the first two innings, only allowing one hit and one walk on his short outing.
Jimmy McCarron came in relief for Toomey. He pitched a great bottom of the third for Wilmington.
The bottom of the fourth was where McCarron ran into some trouble. Jimmy gave up four runs on five hits, and Billerica’s bats finally woke up, giving them a 4-1 lead.
Despite the hiccup, Gallucci was happy how McCarron worked through adversity.
“[We] just had a pitcher that wasn’t hitting his spots and they hit some balls they had some seeing eye singles, that had some timely hits,” said Gallucci. “These things happen, try to let him work through it, we’re in Fall Ball, we’re trying to get these kids some work, see if they can work through issues.”
Joey Dynan came in relief for McCarron and surrendered another run, giving Billerica a 5-1 lead. But, he was able to settle down and stop the bleeding to get out of the inning.
Dynan dominated the next two innings, giving up no runs, no walks, and striking out five Billerica batters.
Jacob Roque was the fourth pitcher Wilmington used on the day. He did not give up a run in two innings as well.
Wilmington tried to get back in the game, as they had at least one baserunner an inning the rest of the game, including in the top of the ninth.
Nate Packer and Peter DiAdamo both hit singles in their last at-bats. But Billerica pitching buckled down and were able to get outs when they counted, giving Wilmington their second straight loss by a score of 5-1.
This was the second straight game Wilmington let the score get away from them. But, Marc Gallucci said he was proud of the team’s continued effort to fight until the final out.
“They’re not depressed, they are just going out there swinging the bat trying to make comebacks,” he said.
As far as Gallucci’s overall assessment of the game: “I think we pitched well overall, we had one tough inning, and that was the thing that made the difference in the game,” he said.
“We gotta tighten up what we are doing early in the game, trying to get some runs earlier, so we are not putting ourselves in this situation, I like the attitude of the kids for the most part.”
Wilmington will go on the road once again to take on Tyngsboro on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
