NORTH DARTMOUTH – After losing pretty much the entire line-up from last year's abbreviated COVID season, no one knew what to expect from this year's Wilmington High School Varsity Field Hockey team that consisted of 16 players, all but two are seniors, and the majority of them came in with limited or no varsity experience.
After some peaks and valleys early on, the Wildcats got into a nice groove in the second half of the season – enough so, that they qualified for the Division 3 Statewide tournament.
On Sunday, the No. 19 seed Wilmington took quite the drive on the bus to North Dartmouth to face the No. 14 seed Bishop Stang Regional High School.
With the game played on grass, it took a while for the 'Cats to adjust. Wilmington did net the game's first goal and led at the break but Stang scored two second half goals, including the game winner with under five minutes left to prevail 2-1, in the first round match-up.
“I told them at halftime that this was great that we were ahead, but (Bishop Stang) was going to come out on fire,” said WHS coach Leanne Ebert, who is sporting a career record of 92-66-25 since taking over in 2012. “We were in their territory, on their grass field and they are going to come out hungry and we need to be ready.
“Essentially it just didn't work in our favor. They scored two goals off corners and that stuff happens.”
Wilmington played all of its games on turf field this year, and Stang is in the middle of completing its new turf field at the school but it wasn't ready for Sunday's game.
“It was a fine grass field but grass is different than turf and it took a while for the girls to adjust. It's hard to remind yourself during a sixty minute game that you're on grass, you're on grass and you're on grass,” said Ebert.”
Wilmington took the 1-0 lead as senior Rita Roche scored her 14th goal of the season coming in the seventh minute. The score remained the same until Stang's Ava Pacheco tied it at the 11th minute of the third and then Sydney Plouff coming with just under five minutes to go in the game, off the team's third consecutive offensive corner.
Wilmington couldn't get anything going in the final five minutes.
“I was thrilled with our season. At the beginning of the season I was unsure about some stuff. We had six kids carry over from last year's season and out of the six, most of them didn't play a ton,” said Ebert. “They played but it was 7-on-7 (so it's a different game) and they weren't exposed to the normal conditions. We had some learning to do at the beginning of the season, but I think we came a long way over a short period of time. The fact that they made the tournament, I was proud of that. They just didn't get in, they were in the middle of the pack.
“I'm proud for everything they accomplished, I'm proud that they overcame obstacles along the way and throughout the season.
“This team worked really hard to get to where they needed to be. They knew when to have fun but they knew when to turn it around, plug in and be serious, which was very much appreciated. The three captains led by example and I think that goes a long way. All of them in general were just really hard workers and just a super group to work with. They made it a lot of fun, they made it rewarding for me and the entire coaching staff. We looked forward to coming to field hockey on a regular basis.
“That's what is sad is whenever you step on the field, you know you're going to have some kids back for the following year and some kids won't be back, but I'm happy for them and for all of their success.”
Wilmington loses the entire team with the exception of Ava DeProfio and Carina O'Donnell. The other 14 players who will be graduating in the spring include: Nokomis Bramantecohen, Taylor Breen, Marisa Bryan, Jenna Danieli, Corinn Flanagan, Allison Foley, Emily Fothergill, Celia Kulis, Gabriella Monteforte, Alyssa Rago, Allison Rebeiro, Rita Roche, Amanda Solari and Kailyn St. Jean.
“We have a lot of work to do (for next year), but we'll figure it out. We always seem to pull it together. We'll have some areas where we will have to go back to the basics and we'll figure things out,” said Ebert.
