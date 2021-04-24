WILMINGTON – Everything you can possibly think of in terms of distractions or a concern, were thrown at the Wilmington High School girls track-and-field team, yet somehow they came away with another thrilling win to close out the abbreviated Fall-2 season with a very successful 4-1 record.
The Wildcats faced extremely low numbers with just 21 girls on the team which forced many athletes to try new events, dealt with the pandemic and the limited practices, and this Saturday dealt with tough weather of sleet, cold and wind and none of that phased them.
Trailing by four points with the relay races left, the 'Cats captured both events to come away with the come from behind victory.
“I said it last week and I told the team that this meet could very well come down to the relays to win it, and it did,” said head coach Brian Schell, whose teams have combined to 8-2 in the last two 'indoor' seasons. “The girls knew we had to bring our best, step up in situations where it was needed and we did just that. The weather may not have cooperated but that did not slow anyone down.
“We only had 18 girls in total competing and we still managed to get the job done. That is just one reason to show that everyone stepped up and also shows great depth all around in every event. To end the season with a win is big and the girls were definitely stoked to come away with the victory.”
Trailing by four points, the 'Cats went up by a point after winning the 4x200 relay race behind Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Emily Grace and Kaitlyn Doherty with a combined time of 1:55 and then sealed the victory with a win in the 4x400 with Angie Zaykovskaya, Katie McLaughlin, Mallory Brown and Amanda Broussard with a combined time of 4:32.
Besides the efforts in the relay races, McLaughlin, Broussard and Kaitlyn Doherty also came through with a first place in an individual event as the trio combined for 19.75 of the team's points on the day. McLaughlin was first in the 1,000-meters with a time of 3:26.
“In a short and different season, Katie has helped me immensely and has kept the team in check for me,” said Schell. “She has been huge for the middle distance group and her race this meet wasn't any different. She led from start to finish and looked strong her entire race, even opening the gap the entire time.
“Even in the relay, she got the baton in first and never looked back. Keeping the lead and even opened it slightly.”
Broussard picked up a first in the 300 with a time of 43.4 seconds.
“Like Katie, Amanda has also been huge for the team in the sprinting events and a solid anchor in the relay,” said Schell. “She manages to get out strong in her 300-meters and maintain a consistent pace showing great strength. When she anchors in the relay, the other team better hope to have more than a ten-yard lead on her. This race though, we had the lead and there was no catching her. She held off their anchor and even opened the gap the last 100-meters.”
Doherty then won the 55-meter dash at 7.5 seconds and was third in the long jump (12-10). The other first places came from Celia Kulis, who won both the long jump (14-1.50) and the 55-meter hurdles, with a personal record time of 9.0 seconds. She also picked up a third in the high jump (4-4).
Ali Doherty (personal record of 7.8) in the dash and Zaykovskaya (1:62) in the 600, also picked up three points each with second places. Olivia Erler and Hannay Bryson did the same, with the former crossing the finish line at 6:26 in the mile and the latter coming in with a personal record of 13:51 in the two-mile.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Isabelle Puccio in the shot put (21-1), Mulas in the dash (8.0), Brown in the 1,000 (3:38) and Erler in the two-mile (13:58).
All 18 (and 21 in total) members of the team were instrumental in the 4-1 record.
“Overall the season was simply phenomenal. We finished 4-1 two years in a row now and that's a huge accomplishment for the team and the girls put everything into it. To have arguably the smallest roster amongst every team and to pull this off is awesome. These girls put in the work, in tough times and made this happen.
“If we want to compete next year for a title, we need everyone to find it in them to train big time during the off seasons especially the summer. With a young team and finding that mental toughness in them to step up, big things can happen,” said Schell.
