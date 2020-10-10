WILMINGTON – During the last few days of April, Laura Connors wasn't feeling well. She had mentioned it to her longtime best friend Leanne Ebert.
"She told me that she felt hot and I joked to her that it must be because she was getting old," said Ebert, the WHS Varsity Field Hockey coach about her JV coach. "So then Laura texted me back and said that was going to get tested for (COVID-19) the following day and I was like 'what'? Then the next day she told me that she tested positive for it and I was like 'are you kidding'?"
Certainly it was not a joke even though Connors could have tried to even the score on the joke board. Connors, who works the overnight shift at Lowell General Hospital, admitted that it took her a while before she decided to get tested, and that was only because of a big push she got from her sister-in-law.
"As a nurse you think you are invincible," said Connors. "You wait, you wait and you wait. If my sister-in-law (Kelley Gramstorff, a Mass General Nurse) didn't urge to me go, I don't know what would have happened. She came over three days earlier and she had all of the stuff on. She thought I had pneumonia. I took the antibiotics and it didn't work. I just didn't feel right. It was different from when I had the fevers. I didn't feel right, I couldn't catch my breath and I didn't realize it. You breathe in and just your chest is moving."
On Saturday, May 2nd, Kevin Connors drove his wife to Winchester Hospital.
"When you leave a patient who has it, you can't be with the person so when I got dropped off at the hospital, I looked at my husband and I didn't know if I would ever see him again for real," said Connors, while her eyes completely filled up. After that tearful moment with Kevin in the parking lot, Laura went into the hospital, had some tests done and was told that she indeed tested positive for COVID-19.
"The fever for me was unbelievable," she described. "It got as high as 103 and wouldn't get below 101. I had to take Tylenol around the clock and my doctor said not to take Ibuprofen and I would do all of the exercises they said like the deep breathing, laying on your belly and I would do all of that stuff and it still kicked my butt.
"You know I felt good (at times in the hospital). I would take off my oxygen and run to the bathroom and run back and put the oxygen back on and I literally couldn't breathe. I didn't want to bother the nurses because I knew how busy there were. Then one of the nurses came in and told me that my oxygen was really low and I needed to keep it on the whole time.
“The woman who was next to me who came in a couple of days, she worked at a Nursing Home and their PPE, she said they came in with coffee filters and stapled them on as little straps and to me that's crazy."
During those few days in the hospital when things were pretty bad, Connors still didn't know if or when she would see Kevin and their son Patrick again.
"My poor husband. When I was at the hospital and would facetime him, he would get teary eyed because he kept saying that he didn't know if it was the last time he would see me," said Laura, "but I kept telling him I was fine and I just need some oxygen. I think positivity definitely helped, but it was a tough go for sure."
On May 6th, Laura returned home – which came three days before her birthday. She stayed in the guest room at her house and that certainly was not easy for anybody.
"My poor son was OK, but he kept trying to come and see me when I was in the house and Kevin would try to stop him and saying 'you can't go in there'. I was facetiming my friends and they were just all really shocked and it hit hard," she said.
Connors believes that she contracted the virus while at work.
"We had to go to other units to help out because my unit is a med surg unit so we had to go to the higher ends to help out. On my unit, they let would patients come up and we never knew who came and we think some of the people that we were working with were positive. We just didn't know at the time. We weren't doing everything on my unit because my unit was the clean unit.
"I was off for three days and I got a high fever during the middle of the night and that was it and I was out of work for three to four weeks. Luckily my husband's work was afraid of people going in so he was able to stay home with our son. My husband never caught it, my son never caught it which is amazing to me.
“I was around my husband and my son for three straight days before I knew I had it and neither of them got it so it just goes to show that washing your hands and wearing a mask works, but that you can also be with each other."
It took a few days before her oxygen levels kicked up, but Connors rebounded rather nicely to what certainly was a pretty scary situation.
"She was really sick for a while," said Ebert. "She came home and she was on oxygen but she said she felt like a million bucks. She had to work her way back up and she recovered fully. Now she's back at work and doing everything that she normally would do, juggling with life, being a mom and coaching."
Ebert and Connors (who were featured in a Town Crier article back in October of 2015) have been best friends for over 40 years. They played field hockey and softball (and one year as hockey cheerleaders) together during their days at WHS, graduating in 1992.
After that, they spent two years together in college, lived in North Carolina during the same time after college, and were each other's maid of honor. Now they are in their eighth year coaching together.
"Clearly I have always thought very highly of Laura," said Ebert. "To see her go through that clearly tugged at my heart. It was pretty scary. As much as I tease her, I have so much respect for her, especially as an adult with everything that has gone on and everything she has dealt with and all that she has overcome in her life. To now go through that as a family is tough but right back to work she goes and right back to life she goes.
“She always jokes that she has followed me around, but really she is the one who is such a model and who people should take a page out of her book and life live like she does."
Connors was asked what message would she give after going through what she did.
"I say you got to live and keep going. I think now, the doctors have a better understanding of how to treat it than we did before. People die from pneumonia and the flu and I know that this is a little bit different, but you have to keep on living because there's all kinds of things that you can die from. You have to be careful and smart about it and there's always going to be nurses and people who care for you, but you have to go and do your thing.”
