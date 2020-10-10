Laura Connors, forefront,now in her 8th year as the JV Field Hockey coach at WHS, is also a nurse and was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in May. She now has made a full recovery and is back coaching this season. Here Connors looks on during a game held last year along with her best friend Leanne Ebert (back inside), who is the varsity coach, and Katherine McKenna, a volunteer coach with the program. All three of them are former WHS players. (photo by Jim Vaiknoras).